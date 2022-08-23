Read full article on original website
EW.com
Gina Lollobrigida, 95-year-old star of Hollywood's Golden Age, is planning a run for the Italian Senate
Gina Lollobrigida, one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age, may be retired from acting but she's ready to put on some political theater. The 95-year-old Italian actress has announced her plans to run for the Senate in Italy's elections next month. Lollobrigida will be running as part of the Sovereign and Popular Italy (ISP) party, which was just founded in July following the basic collapse of their government.
Washington Examiner
Kirk Cameron blasts Hollywood ‘cowardice’ after studios reject latest Lifemark movie
Actor and film producer Kirk Cameron slammed Hollywood studios, calling their lack of willingness to distribute his newest movie “cowardice.”. Cameron’s latest film, Lifemark, explores “life and adoption” as audiences journey with an 18-year-old young man as he meets his birth mother and discovers “a staggering truth from his past.”
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
‘Shadow Force’: Da’Vine Joy Randolph & Cliff “Method Man” Smith Join Joe Carnahan’s Action-Thriller For Lionsgate
EXCLUSIVE: Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Only Murders in the Building) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) have signed on to star alongside Kerry Washington and Omar Sy in Lionsgate’s action-thriller Shadow Force, from director Joe Carnahan (Copshop). The film written by Leon Chills and Carnahan centers on Kyrah (Washington) and Isaac (Sy), who were once the leaders of a multinational special forces group called Shadow Force. They broke the rules by falling in love, and in order to protect their son, they go underground. With a large bounty on their heads, and the vengeful Shadow Force hot on their...
Sky’s Content Pact With HBO “Will Continue One Way Or The Other” — Edinburgh TV Festival
British pay-TV network Sky expects to continue its relationship with HBO “one way or the other,” as Warner Bros. Discovery’s plans to merge HBO Max and Discovery+ in Europe next year gather pace. Sky has had HBO content output deals in place since 2014, but its ability to re-up in 2025 has been the subject of much speculation as HBO Max rolled out. The pair also entered into a co-production pact in 2019 and have made shows such as the critical hit Chernobyl and comedy Landscapers. Warner Bros. Discovery has stopped the Max roll out ahead of plans to create a merged product and...
The Verge
Disney’s latest Pinocchio trailer brings the boy to life
There’s a new trailer out for Disney’s upcoming live-action Pinocchio movie, directed by Robert Zemeckis (the man behind Back to the Future, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and The Polar Express). Compared to what we’ve seen of the movie up until this point, it shows off a lot more of Benjamin Evan Ainsworth’s performance as the titular character as well as Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Jiminy Cricket.
I landed a highly coveted creative assistant role at Netflix. Here's how I nailed the interview, what the job was like, and how I moved up in Hollywood.
Sam Gilliland had his heart set on working at Netflix after touring its LA headquarters. He used his relationships as an agent's assistant to land an interview. Here's how he aced the interview and worked his way up, as told to writer Eboni Boykin-Patterson. This as-told-to essay is based on...
'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Getting a Spinoff Film Years Later
The latest trend cycle in the film industry appears to include taking beloved films from the 1980s and rebooting, reviving or creating a sequel for them. Following the success of Top Gun: Maverick, another classic film sequel is in the works. Ferris Bueller's Day Off, the 1986 film by director John Hughes, is now getting a spinoff.
‘Avatar’ Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for Theaters
Disney and 20th Century confirmed Tuesday that James Cameron’s Avatar will return to theaters nationwide and overseas on Sept. 23 in remastered 4K High Dynamic Range. The rerelease of Avatar comes three months before the highly anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water hits the big screen around the globe, including on Dec. 16 in North America. More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August'Grease' Returning to AMC Theatres in Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Avatar is the top-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box...
Owen Wilson’s New Movie Smashes Streaming Record on Paramount Plus
When it comes to producers in Hollywood, no one is having a better year than Jerry Bruckheimer. With Top Gun: Maverick continuing to climb the box office, holding a top five spot for 12 out of the 13 weeks in theaters, Bruckheimer yet again proved his ability to fund a blockbuster hit. But besides watching Tom Cruise speed through the air, it seems the producer has yet another hit with Secret Headquarters. The family film follows Jack Kincaid, played by Owen Wilson, as he received superhero powers from an alien aircraft in order to protect the world. Juggling both family and superhero duties leads to some hard lessons. Starring Owen Wilson, it seems Secret Headquarters is setting records for Paramount+.
Motion to Dismiss 'Partner Track,' Your Honor
The Netflix legal drama, starring Arden Cho and based on the novel by Helen Wan, is disappointing, especially when it shows shades of what could have been.
Netflix Debuts First Trailer for Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’
Ahead of the film’s world premiere next month at TIFF, Netflix has released the first trailer for Tyler Perry’s “A Jazzman’s Blues,” the billionaire media mogul’s longtime passion project. Written, directed and produced by Perry, the period drama tells the tale of forbidden love, starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer as Bayou and Leanne, a star-crossed couple navigating the world as young Black people in the deep South during the 1940s and through the decades that follow. “That was our first kiss. Ain’t nothing felt that good in all my life,” Boone’s Bayou narrates as the trailer opens on the lovers sharing...
Cohen Media Group Acquires Jeremy Thomas’ U.K. Sales Titan HanWay Films
In a move that will turn heads across the industry, Charles Cohen’s Cohen Media Group has acquired international sales company HanWay Films, the banner founded by legendary producer Jeremy Thomas (and that was co-owned with his partner Peter Watson). While financial details weren’t disclosed splashy purchase sees real estate billionaire Cohen add to his growing indie empire, having already bought Landmark Theaters and U.K. cinema chain Curzon.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Harewood on Sharing His Mental Health Struggles in BBC Doc: "It Was the Toughest Thing I Have Ever Done"Netflix Made Changes to Focus on the "Best Content" at "Tricky...
WATCH: Mark Wahlberg Posts New Look at Upcoming Netflix Movie
The upcoming Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart buddy flick is headed to Netflix next weekend. And Wahlberg is giving fans a brand-new look at the upcoming streaming comedy film in a recent Twitter update. And this Me Time sneak peek is a great one, giving us a 30-second long wild ride as we see all the shenanigans…or “crazy stuff” the two Me Time stars find themselves getting into throughout the film.
The 50 best movies of all time, according to critics
Classic movies like "The Godfather" and "Casablanca" appear alongside modern masterpieces like "Moonlight" and "Parasite."
decrypt.co
Snoop Dogg and Eminem to Bring Bored Ape NFTs to VMAs In ‘Otherside’ Metaverse Performance
The rap legends will return to the award show after over a decade with their song “From the D to the LBC.”. Snoop Dogg and Eminem will bring their Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs to the VMAs this Sunday, performing from inside Yuga Labs’ upcoming metaverse game “Otherside.”
Box Office: Three New Movies Slink Into Theaters, With Limited Expectations
After a crackling summer season, movie theater owners have been sounding the alarm on the disturbingly light release schedule this fall. And yet, three new films will open in theaters nationwide over the weekend. Perhaps the bigger issue, in the case of this weekend’s crop of newcomers, is that hardly anyone is making plans to go to the cinema. Of the trio of fresh offerings — Sony’s eerie thriller “The Invitation,” director George Miller’s dark fantasy “Three Thousand Years of Longing” and the John Boyega-led heist drama “Breaking” — not one is poised to make a splash at the box office. Based...
People Are Talking About Funny Movie Details You've Probably Never Noticed, And I Love All Of These
"In The Princess Bride, Inigo laments to Westley that he only works for Vizzini to pay the bills as there's 'not a lot of money in revenge.' At the end of the film, Westley suggests Inigo become the new Dread Pirate Roberts, captain of the pirate ship Revenge."
