Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
Cubs bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2...
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will patrol center field after Nelson Velazquez was shifted to right and Seiya Suzuki was rested. In a matchup against Cardinals' right-hander Miles Mikolas, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at...
