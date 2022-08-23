Read full article on original website
‘Goodnight Mommy’ Trailer: Naomi Watts Plays a Terrifying, Bandaged Mother in Horror Remake
Naomi Watts stars as an unsettling mother whose face is wrapped in bandages in the official trailer for Matt Sobel’s “Goodnight Mommy.” A remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name, the horror movie follows two twin brothers, played by real-life twins Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti, who visit their mother after her recent reconstructive surgery. However, it quickly becomes clear something isn’t right with her. Additional cast members for “Goodnight Mommy” include Jeremy Bobb, Crystal Lucas-Perry and Peter Hermann. Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala wrote and directed the original 2014 film, which followed the same plot and was the Austrian entry...
Watch: Hulu reveals release date for ‘Hellraiser’ reboot
After years of lying dormant, the Hellraiser franchise is set to rise from the proverbial ashes just in time for this year’s much-anticipated spooky season. And, with several horror icons — like Michael Myers in Halloween Ends and The Creeper in Jeepers Creepers: Reborn — making their returns to the genre in 2022, horror fanatics and streaming junkies are gearing up to feast their eyes on the return of Pinhead this October.
Watch: A friendship is tested in ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ trailer
The trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism teases ’80s glam mixed with demonic thrills in the latest film from Dracula director Damon Thomas. Based on a 2016 horror novel of the same name by Grady Hendrix, My Best Friend’s Exorcism is set in a high school in 1988, where hairspray, synth-pop blasting from boomboxes, and leg warmers reign. The film’s screenplay was adapted by Jenna Lamia from Hendrix’s original book and stars Amiah Miller as Gretchen and Elsie Fisher as Abby Rivers, two classmates whose seemingly unbreakable friendship is tested once an adventurous night of skinny-dipping and exploring an abandoned building together goes awry.
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
‘The Lord of the Rings’ Is Headed to TV: Everything to Know About the Cast, Release Date and More
One ring to rule them all — again. More than 20 years after The Fellowship of the Ring hit theaters, J.R.R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings is getting another adaptation. Unlike Peter Jackson's film trilogy, however, the latest take on the beloved fantasy series will be coming to TV rather than the big screen. […]
‘Godzilla vs. Kong 2’ Synopsis Reveals New Details About Monsterverse Sequel
Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the full synopsis for the highly anticipated sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, which will explore the origins of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. The movie will see Kong and Godzilla uniting against a new threat coming from Hollow Earth, as the untitled sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong promises to explore the origins of the Titans and Skull Island.
'Halloween Ends' to Release in Theaters and on Peacock the Same Day
Our final girl, Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis), is making her final stand this October, when she'll come face-to-face with evil itself for the very last time in Halloween Ends. Universal Pictures, Miramax and Blumhouse's final installment in director David Gordon Green's trilogy will not only get a theatrical release, but will also premiere day-and-date on NBC's streaming service Peacock on October 14.
'Confess, Fletch' Trailer Has Jon Hamm Bringing Chevy Chase's Original Character Back to Life
It’s time to dust off your old VHS tapes because a character that came alive in them is officially making a comeback. Confess, Fletch is an upcoming comedy starring Jon Hamm (Mad Men). As it was announced last year, the Emmy winner was taking over the quick-witted character that was made famous by Chevy Chase (Community) in 1985’s Fletch. In both versions, Fletch is an investigative reporter that chases a big lead and gets caught up in a web of conflict and mystery. The follow-up story - and third overall - is set to premiere in mid-September.
‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD Walmart Release Delivers Epic Artwork [Exclusive]
Collider is pleased to reveal Walmart's exclusive box art for the Ultra HD 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases of Thor: Love and Thunder. The limited edition release also comes with an enamel pin of the fracture Mjölnir, Thor Odinson’s (Chris Hemsworth) former magical hammer, which has passed on to his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in the God of Thunder’s latest cosmic adventure.
‘Evil Dead Rise’ Moves From HBO Max to Theatrical Release
As Warner Bros. shifts a number of its blockbuster release dates around, it looks like the Evil Dead are once again set to hit our screens. Originally an HBO Max exclusive, Lee Cronin's Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in the campy horror franchise, will now premiere exclusively in theaters on April 21, 2023. Starring Alyssa Sutherland, Lily Sullivan, Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, and Mia Challis, the Lee Cronin-directed and Bruce Campbell-produced flick is one of two films that will move to theatrical-only releases, alongside New Line Cinema's remake of House Party, opening December 9.
John Boyega Is Done With the ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
John Boyega is done with the Star Wars franchise and thinks it’s okay if his character Finn only shows up in animation, video games, and comic books from now on. Boyega had his breakout role in Episode VII: The Force Awakens and played the part of the rogue Stormtrooper Finn for the whole sequel trilogy.
Joe Pesci Returns to TV for 'Bupkis' Alongside Pete Davidson
Joe Pesci is set to make his return to the screen after a prolonged absence. Universal Television announced that Pesci will play Pete Davidson's grandfather on the upcoming Peacock series Bupkis. Bupkis is loosely based on Davidson's real life, akin to Larry David's long-running HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Davidson...
'The Nun 2' Gets Fall 2023 Release Date
Warner Bros. Discovery has been delaying or outright canceling many of their upcoming superhero offerings lately. However, if you’re a horror fan WB has just handed out some much-needed scary good news. The Nun 2 has just been given an official theatrical release date of September 8, 2023. This means the film will hit theaters exactly five years after the original Nun debuted in 2018. This also means the sequel is arriving just in time for Valak to kick off the 2023 Halloween season in terrifying fashion.
‘Wednesday’: Christina Ricci on How It Feels Returning to the Addams Family Universe [Exclusive]
Christina Ricci is excited to be back in the Addams Family universe with Wednesday because, just like the titular character, she’s also a contrarian in life. During an exclusive interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Ricci spoke about how it felt to come back to the franchise three decades after starring as Wednesday Addams in the popular 90s film duology, a role that now belongs to Jenna Ortega.
Hellraiser teaser for Hulu reboot film features Jamie Clayton playing Pinhead ... ahead of movie dropping on Hulu in October
A new teaser trailer for the Hulu reboot of Hellraiser has been released. The film, which is directed by David Bruckner and features Jamie Clayton in the role of Pinhead, is described by 20th Century Studios as a 'reimagining' of the 1987 movie, which featured Doug Bradley in the role.
Amazon releases first trailer for ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’
On Thursday, Amazon released the first trailer for My Best Friend’s Exorcism, which will debut September 30 on Prime Video. Based on Grady Hendrix’s novel of the same name (which is exceptionally good), the horror comedy follows two friends as they’re torn apart by the terrifying combination of high school social dynamics and demonic possession.
Everything we know about Amazon Prime’s ‘Fallout’ series
After leaving its mark on the world of gaming with its gripping tales from the post-apocalypse, Fallout is joining the likes of The Witcher and Resident Evil in having a big-budget, live-action series. Coming from Amazon Prime, the much-loved, Bethesda property is getting all glammed up, but how much do we know about the series so far?
Leaving HBO Max in August 2022: Four great dramas to watch before they skip the platform
Given it's owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, HBO Max's vast library of movies and shows tends to stay pretty consistent, but it does occasionally dabble in things made by other people and those things will leave at some point. A big chunk of those is down to a deal reached...
'Me Time' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Buddy Comedy
Comedy as a film genre has existed for as long as the narrative, and visual structure. In Greek tragedies, there is always catharsis during the climax of the story but even with that, the element of comic relief is very much present in form of one-liners or certain characters. In the contemporary story structure of films, comedy is considered a genre on its own, however, even then there is another sub-genre associated with it such as romantic comedy, action comedy, adventure comedy, etc.
“Seal Team” Season 6 Gets Official Trailer Ahead of September Premiere (TV News Roundup)
The sixth season of Paramount+ original series “SEAL Team” has a new official trailer ahead of its September 18 premiere. Produced by CBS Studios, the series will debut episodes of its ten-episode season weekly on Sundays on Paramount+. The show stars David Boreanaz, Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, Jr., A.J. Buckley, Toni Trucks and Raffi Barsoumian. The military drama follows the professional and personal lives of an elite unit of Navy SEALs, who are often deployed on missions worldwide at a moment’s notice. “SEAL Team” is produced by CBS Studios and executive produced by Spencer Hudnut, Christopher Chulack, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Mark Owen...
