ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Val Kilmer Reflects on Reprising Iceman Role

Fans were blown away to see Val Kilmer reprise his Top Gun character, and now the veteran actor is opening up about playing Iceman again. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow-up for nearly four decades. However, Kilmer’s participation in Top Gun: Maverick was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know what to expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Ellis
Person
Monica Barbaro
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Danny Ramirez
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jon Hamm
Person
Lewis Pullman
Person
Glen Powell
Person
Jennifer Connelly
ComicBook

Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Attributes Practical Jet Fighter Footage to Film's Success

Top Gun: Maverick hit theatres in May and it's finally coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1st. While fans still have to wait a couple of months to own a physical copy of the film, the sequel is still thriving in theatres. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it recently became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie continues to climb the box office charts, recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic. This week, it managed to top Avengers: Infinity War at the domestic box office. Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why the movie has been doing so well.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals If Another Sequel Is Possible

While the summer might be over, it appears nobody told Top Gun: Maverick as it continues to prove itself a top contender at the box office. Since its release in May, Top Gun: Maverick, featuring action star Tom Cruise, has made over $1.4 billion. Already an achievement in itself, the milestone comes over 30 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters. Although the hit received rave reviews at the time, the sequel was somewhat of a mystery as to what it might do at the box office. But solidifying itself as the summer blockbuster of the year, the cast and talent behind the camera could never imagine the mountain of success that would follow. Now, with Top Gun: Maverick becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film, Director Joseph Kosinski reveals what the future holds for Maverick.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Ne Maverick#Entertain#Visual Art#Top Gun#Film Star
Collider

'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film

It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
MOVIES
LADbible

Val Kilmer wants to return as Batman and do a HEAT sequel

Val Kilmer is keen for a trip down memory lane as he wants to return to the Batman franchise and film a Heat sequel. The actor sat down with entertainment reporter Jim Vejvoda for IGN while promoting his latest flick Top Gun: Maverick. But as the conversation derailed from the...
MOVIES
102.5 The Bone

'Top Gun: Maverick' now on digital

One of the biggest hits of the year -- in fact, the biggest hit of Tom Cruise's blockbuster-filled career -- Top Gun: Maverick, will finally be available for purchase on digital today (Tuesday). As reported, the actor/producer was adamant that Paramount Pictures delay the film during the height of the...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘Yea please’: Val Kilmer says he’d be interested in reprising his role as Batman

Val Kilmer has expressed an interest in reprising his role as Batman in a future DC project.The actor starred as the caped superhero in the 1995 film Batman Forever but has not appeared as the character in any films since.In an email interview with IGN entertainment manager Jim Vejvoda, Kilmer revealed some past films that he’d like to do a modern-day version of, if given the opportunity.“Heat would be fun,” he began, in reference to the 1995 crime thriller. “I love Michael Mann. We get along great and we have a great deal of trust.”Then, the interviewer questioned whether...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Top Gun: Maverick director loves bizarre Tom Cruise fan theory

Some fans, and several critics, have posited a theory that everything that happens after Maverick’s crash while pushing Mach 10 at the start of the Top Gun sequel is a death dream. “It’s fun to imagine the film is a death dream, a…fantasy taking place in the instant before Maverick blinks out of existence,” wrote Alison Willmore in Vulture.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Top Gun: Maverick' Smashes 'Avengers' With Latest Box Office Milestone

Top Gun: Maverick just reached new heights in its ongoing flight through the movie industry stratosphere. According to a report by Variety, Maverick surpassed Avengers: Infinity War at the North American box office this weekend. It now has the sixth-highest grossing domestic sales of all time. As of this weekend,...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Compares Film’s Success to ’80s Blockbusters

Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest movie of the year, making its director Joseph Kosinski one of the most successful people in Hollywood. The blockbuster is the biggest of Tom Cruise’s prolific career. It’s made $1.4 billion at the box office and is now streaming on demand. Kosinski reflects on the film’s incredible success in a new interview with Forbes.
Variety

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae to Reprise Role as Tattooed Killer From ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ in Series Spin-Off

Lee Jung-jae, the star of hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” is to reprise his role as a manic killer in “Ray,” a TV series spun off from 2020 Korean action-horror film “Deliver Us From Evil.” Korean media sources report that Lee will star in and co-produce the series through his own Artist Studio company and Hive Media, producer of “Deliver Us From Evil.” Variety has reached out for further details. In the original movie, Hwang Jung-min played In-Nam, a former black ops agent who travels to Thailand to investigate an abduction. There he is pursued by Lee’s character Ray, a Korean-Japanese ruffian...
MOVIES
Collider

‘Wednesday’: Christina Ricci on How It Feels Returning to the Addams Family Universe [Exclusive]

Christina Ricci is excited to be back in the Addams Family universe with Wednesday because, just like the titular character, she’s also a contrarian in life. During an exclusive interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Ricci spoke about how it felt to come back to the franchise three decades after starring as Wednesday Addams in the popular 90s film duology, a role that now belongs to Jenna Ortega.

Comments / 0

Community Policy