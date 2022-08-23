Read full article on original website
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
'Top Gun' secrets: Why Tom Cruise's love scene isn't steamy and Val Kilmer's voice didn't need A.I.
As "Top Gun: Maverick" gets a digital release, director Joseph Kosinski addresses Tom Cruise's mature love scene and the power of Val Kilmer's voice.
Triumph For Fan Favorite Val Kilmer, 62, As ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Overtakes ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ As 6th Highest Grossing Movie
Top Gun: Maverick has remained the hit of the summer, and in the process has beat Avengers: Infinity War as the sixth highest-grossing movie in North America — collecting $679 million domestically and more than 700 million internationally, not including Russia or China. In the film, Val Kilmer reprises...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Val Kilmer Reflects on Reprising Iceman Role
Fans were blown away to see Val Kilmer reprise his Top Gun character, and now the veteran actor is opening up about playing Iceman again. Top Gun fans have been clamoring for a follow-up for nearly four decades. However, Kilmer’s participation in Top Gun: Maverick was in question. It’s widely known that Kilmer has been battling throat cancer, so some fans didn’t know what to expect in regards to his iconic character, Iceman, returning.
After Tom Cruise, The Rock And More, Emily Blunt Now Set To Co-Star With Another A-Lister In New Action Movie
Emily Blunt has just signed on for an action movie that is sure to be super stunt and action-heavy.
Top Gun: Maverick Producer Jerry Bruckheimer Attributes Practical Jet Fighter Footage to Film's Success
Top Gun: Maverick hit theatres in May and it's finally coming to 4K UHD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on November 1st. While fans still have to wait a couple of months to own a physical copy of the film, the sequel is still thriving in theatres. In June, the movie passed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and it recently became Paramount's biggest movie of all time. The movie continues to climb the box office charts, recently outperforming both The Avengers and Titanic. This week, it managed to top Avengers: Infinity War at the domestic box office. Recently, producer Jerry Bruckheimer spoke with Entertainment Weekly about why the movie has been doing so well.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Jay Ellis Opens Up About the Movie’s Incredibly Positive Response
Top Gun: Maverick has officially gone down in cinematic history as one of the most loved movies of all time. Three months after its release, it’s still breaking records and taking our breath away. And realizing the monumental success has been one of the most awe-inspiring and gratifying experiences in star Jay Ellis’ career.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals If Another Sequel Is Possible
While the summer might be over, it appears nobody told Top Gun: Maverick as it continues to prove itself a top contender at the box office. Since its release in May, Top Gun: Maverick, featuring action star Tom Cruise, has made over $1.4 billion. Already an achievement in itself, the milestone comes over 30 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters. Although the hit received rave reviews at the time, the sequel was somewhat of a mystery as to what it might do at the box office. But solidifying itself as the summer blockbuster of the year, the cast and talent behind the camera could never imagine the mountain of success that would follow. Now, with Top Gun: Maverick becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film, Director Joseph Kosinski reveals what the future holds for Maverick.
Tom Cruise Basically Got Top Gun: Maverick Greenlit By Picking Up The Phone And Telling The Studio He Was Doing It
Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer talked with CinemaBlend about how Tom Cruise didn’t beat around the bush with getting the sequel greenlit.
'Creepers': Shane Paul McGhie Replaces Skylan Brooks in Upcoming Horror Film
It is being reported that Unbelievable star Shane Paul McGhie is joining the cast of the Suretone Pictures-Lionsgate horror film Creepers, steeping in for one of the film's leads Skylan Brooks. As reported by Deadline, McGhie will be one of the members of the titular Creeper group. He will play Vernon, the fourth Creeper in the group, a wise-cracking tech-nerd who harbors secret feelings for Cora, a fellow Creeper played by Francesca Reale (Stranger Things).
Val Kilmer wants to return as Batman and do a HEAT sequel
Val Kilmer is keen for a trip down memory lane as he wants to return to the Batman franchise and film a Heat sequel. The actor sat down with entertainment reporter Jim Vejvoda for IGN while promoting his latest flick Top Gun: Maverick. But as the conversation derailed from the...
'Top Gun: Maverick' now on digital
One of the biggest hits of the year -- in fact, the biggest hit of Tom Cruise's blockbuster-filled career -- Top Gun: Maverick, will finally be available for purchase on digital today (Tuesday). As reported, the actor/producer was adamant that Paramount Pictures delay the film during the height of the...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Saved the Summer 2022 Movie Season
'Top Gun: Maverick' was a hit out of the gate, gave Tom Cruise his best opening weekend by a nautical mile, and saved the summer 2022 movie season.
Allison Janney Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for Netflix Action Film ‘Lou’ (Video)
Of all the actors in recent months and years who have tried transforming into John Wick in punishing, stylized action movies, Allison Janney in her new film “Lou” may be the most surprising transformation yet. Janney leads the Netflix action movie “Lou” that also stars Jurnee Smollett and...
‘Yea please’: Val Kilmer says he’d be interested in reprising his role as Batman
Val Kilmer has expressed an interest in reprising his role as Batman in a future DC project.The actor starred as the caped superhero in the 1995 film Batman Forever but has not appeared as the character in any films since.In an email interview with IGN entertainment manager Jim Vejvoda, Kilmer revealed some past films that he’d like to do a modern-day version of, if given the opportunity.“Heat would be fun,” he began, in reference to the 1995 crime thriller. “I love Michael Mann. We get along great and we have a great deal of trust.”Then, the interviewer questioned whether...
Top Gun: Maverick director loves bizarre Tom Cruise fan theory
Some fans, and several critics, have posited a theory that everything that happens after Maverick’s crash while pushing Mach 10 at the start of the Top Gun sequel is a death dream. “It’s fun to imagine the film is a death dream, a…fantasy taking place in the instant before Maverick blinks out of existence,” wrote Alison Willmore in Vulture.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Smashes 'Avengers' With Latest Box Office Milestone
Top Gun: Maverick just reached new heights in its ongoing flight through the movie industry stratosphere. According to a report by Variety, Maverick surpassed Avengers: Infinity War at the North American box office this weekend. It now has the sixth-highest grossing domestic sales of all time. As of this weekend,...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Compares Film’s Success to ’80s Blockbusters
Top Gun: Maverick is the biggest movie of the year, making its director Joseph Kosinski one of the most successful people in Hollywood. The blockbuster is the biggest of Tom Cruise’s prolific career. It’s made $1.4 billion at the box office and is now streaming on demand. Kosinski reflects on the film’s incredible success in a new interview with Forbes.
‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-jae to Reprise Role as Tattooed Killer From ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ in Series Spin-Off
Lee Jung-jae, the star of hit Netflix series “Squid Game,” is to reprise his role as a manic killer in “Ray,” a TV series spun off from 2020 Korean action-horror film “Deliver Us From Evil.” Korean media sources report that Lee will star in and co-produce the series through his own Artist Studio company and Hive Media, producer of “Deliver Us From Evil.” Variety has reached out for further details. In the original movie, Hwang Jung-min played In-Nam, a former black ops agent who travels to Thailand to investigate an abduction. There he is pursued by Lee’s character Ray, a Korean-Japanese ruffian...
‘Wednesday’: Christina Ricci on How It Feels Returning to the Addams Family Universe [Exclusive]
Christina Ricci is excited to be back in the Addams Family universe with Wednesday because, just like the titular character, she’s also a contrarian in life. During an exclusive interview with Collider's own Perri Nemiroff for Collider Ladies Night, Ricci spoke about how it felt to come back to the franchise three decades after starring as Wednesday Addams in the popular 90s film duology, a role that now belongs to Jenna Ortega.
