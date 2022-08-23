While the summer might be over, it appears nobody told Top Gun: Maverick as it continues to prove itself a top contender at the box office. Since its release in May, Top Gun: Maverick, featuring action star Tom Cruise, has made over $1.4 billion. Already an achievement in itself, the milestone comes over 30 years after the original Top Gun hit theaters. Although the hit received rave reviews at the time, the sequel was somewhat of a mystery as to what it might do at the box office. But solidifying itself as the summer blockbuster of the year, the cast and talent behind the camera could never imagine the mountain of success that would follow. Now, with Top Gun: Maverick becoming Cruise’s highest-grossing film, Director Joseph Kosinski reveals what the future holds for Maverick.

