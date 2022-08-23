ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FanSided

MLB rumors: 5 managers who should be fired at the end of the season

There have already been four managers that have been fired in MLB this year. There are five more that should be fired no later than the end of the season. Every year, there are some MLB managers who either are fired or are on the hot seat. This year, there have already been four managers who have been fired during the season. They include Joe Maddon (Angels), Joe Girardi (Phillies), Charlie Montoyo (Blue Jays), and Chris Woodward (Rangers).
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
MLB
FanSided

Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild

The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Romy Gonzalez batting eighth for White Sox on Wednesday

Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Gonzalez will start at second base on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Josh Harrison moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gonzalez for 6.7 FanDuel points on...
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Bryce Harper news

Bryce Harper dominated Minor League pitching during the first two games of his rehab assignment with the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. That’s all that the Philadelphia Phillies needed to see from the two-time National League MVP. Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson announced on Thursday that the Phillies will activate Harper...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Astros take on the Orioles in first of 3-game series

Baltimore Orioles (65-59, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (81-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-5, 6.25 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 73 strikeouts); Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 2.45 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -229, Orioles +185; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert wrist causes swing issues against Orioles

Luis Robert appeared in the locker room at Camden Yards with his wrist wrapped tightly, according to reports from the game. His swing was compromised from a visible wrist injury he suffered through during Thursday's series finale against the Baltimore Orioles. In his final at-bat of the game, the issue was clearly noticeable as he struck out on a 101 mph fastball against Félix Bautista.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles and White Sox play in series rubber match

Chicago White Sox (63-61, second in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (64-59, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 5.30 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 75 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (9-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -114, Orioles -105; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Sports Chicago

Broadcaster Hughes ‘speechless’ over Cubs HOF nod

Pat Hughes said he was hoping one day his name would join the illustrious group of former players, coaches, executives, broadcasters and key figures in the Cubs Hall of Fame. “You always hope for things like that,” Hughes said. “But some things are almost so lofty that you don't really dwell on it because you don't want to be disappointed. So, I did not sit around thinking about it a lot.”
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos behind the plate for Orioles on Wednesday

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is batting ninth in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Chirinos will catch on Wednesday evening after Adley Rutschman was named Baltimore's designated hitter, Anthony Santander was shifted to right field, and Kyle Stowers was benched. In a matchup versus right-hander Lucas Giolito, our...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

MLB general manager hot seat rankings: Three top executives feeling pressure, including Nationals' Mike Rizzo

Change has been in the air across Major League Baseball. Over the last two weeks, the Detroit Tigers and Texas Rangers have each fired top executives, in Al Avila and Jon Daniels, after their rebuild attempts sputtered out. The Rangers also fired manager Chris Woodward during that timespan, which inspired us to contemplate what other skippers could be on the hot seat.
MLB
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
CHICAGO, IL
AdWeek

WMAQ Chicago Names Samantha Rivera Sports Anchor and Reporter

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Samantha Rivera has been named sports anchor and reporter for Chicago NBC owned station WMAQ. “As a Chicagoland native, Samantha is passionate...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Ramon Urias resting Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox. The Orioles appear to be giving Urias a routine breather. Rougned Odor will shift to third base while Terrin Vavra starts on second base and bats fifth.
BALTIMORE, MD
MLB

Sheets plates 3 in happy Baltimore homecoming

BALTIMORE -- The good feeling of returning to your home state and playing Major League Baseball in a stadium you grew up in was special for Gavin Sheets. The 26-year-old White Sox outfielder was born in Lutherville, Md. -- 15 miles north of Oriole Park -- and he attended the Gilman School in Baltimore. His dad, Larry, played for the Orioles in the 1980s.
BALTIMORE, MD

