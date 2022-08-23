ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBC Sports

What KD staying with Nets means for Warriors now, in future

Drama between Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets is over. We think. For now, at least. On Tuesday morning, the Nets released a statement on behalf of general manager Sean Marks that Marks, coach Steve Nash, owners Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai met with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman met in Los Angeles on Monday and "have agreed to move forward with our partnership."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
All 76ers

Former Sixers Trade Target Gets Dealt to Lakers

Patrick Beverley has been on the move over the last couple of years. After getting his NBA start with the Daryl Morey-led Houston Rockets, Beverley was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017.  Beverley served the Clippers well for four seasons before getting traded to the Memphis Grizzlies ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

5 Impact NBA Trades with Kevin Durant Saga Behind Us

The NBA might be winding through the final stretch of the 2022 offseason and working toward the 2022-23 campaign, but it's possible a blockbuster deal still comes together and reshapes the hoops world's landscape. It just apparently won't be the blockbuster many had in mind. All Kevin Durant megadeals are...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Winners and Losers from Lakers-Jazz Patrick Beverley Trade

The chaos of the first few days of the NBA's 2022 free-agency period made the following weeks feel like a marathon. Kevin Durant's trade request (that he eventually rescinded) gave us some stuff to talk about for a few weeks, but the rumor mill has largely been dry since about the second week of July.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Jazz Star Prefers Move to Knicks, Nets, Heat

The New York Knicks are one of Donovan Mitchell's "preferred destinations" amid continued trade talks, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. "Mitchell hasn’t asked for a trade from the Jazz, according to sources," Jones wrote. "But, if he were to be traded, sources say, his preferred destination would be one of three places: the Knicks, the Brooklyn Nets, or the Miami Heat."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bleacher Report

NBA Rookie of the Year 2023 Odds: Paolo Banchero Favored After Chet Holmgren Injury

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is the favorite to win the 2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. The Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey, Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray and Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr. are the other top contenders in the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook after Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren suffered a season-ending foot injury:
