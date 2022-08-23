ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Deadline fast approaching for Black women's financial aid program

ATLANTA - Time is running out for Black women in College Park to apply to a new financial assistance program that could give each of them more than $20,000-- no questions asked. It's a new expansion of the largest guaranteed income program in the southeast called "The Gro Fund," but...
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Georgia

While it is definitely recommend that we all eat healthy most of the time, it's perfectly ok to enjoy a juicy and delicious burgers from time to time. And since it's not something you should have on a daily basis you might as well make sure you are choosing a top rated burger places. With that in mind, I have put together a list of five great burger places in Georgia that you should definitely check out if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving amazing food made with high-quality ingredients so make sure to add these burger places to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a good burger.
Mcdonough, GA
Tifton, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Society
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 25)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have at least 12 months experience. Job Duties: Prepares orders by processing...
Talking With Tami

HGTV Stars Egypt Sherrod & Mike Jackson Receive Proclamations From The City Of Atlanta

Fulton County Commissioner Natalie Hall presented two proclamations to HGTV’s stars, Egypt Sherrod and her husband Mike Jackson, in honor of their philanthropic and career achievements. The outdoor ceremony was held in West Midtown Atlanta at the all-new Black-owned IWI Fresh Farm Spa. Fulton County, the largest county in Georgia, officially named, Tuesday, August 23rd annually, after the co-hosts of HGTV’s “Married To Real Estate.” The couple had two of their three daughters, 10-year-old Kendall and three-year-old Harper, with them to witness the recognition their parents were receiving for years of hard work. See more inside….
Alina Andras

6 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good, nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. If you live in Georgia, I have put together a list of six amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit in case you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
nypressnews.com

DeKalb County officials to give away 5,000 boxes of food

DECATUR, Ga. (WUPA) — DeKalb County government officials are partnering with local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 boxes of Georgia-grown food on Saturday, August 27. The food will include fruits, vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquaters. According to county officials, residents will receive about $45 worth of food on...
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Is a massive entertainment complex coming to Morrow?

A multipurpose entertainment complex is to be built in Morrow costing $800 million and covering 26 acres, according to sources around town. The project is said to feature a 26,000-seat amphitheater, 25-story luxury hotel, and nine additional mixed-use towers of at least 20 stories, all in close proximity to Atlanta’s airport, Urbanize reported. The Jonesboro Road location is currently home to a deserted shopping center. An official announcement is expected on Friday morning. Details: atlanta.urbanize.city.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB retains starting job at Temple

Former Georgia quarterback D’Wan Mathis has won the starting job at Temple for the second year in a row. He transferred from Athens at the start of the 2021 season. Mathis threw for 1,223 yards, 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 7 games last season for the Owls. He missed several games last season with various injuries.
fox5atlanta.com

"Portia" coming to FOX 5 on September 12

Hosted by veteran FOX 5 anchor Portia Bruner, "Portia" is a half-hour community-minded lifestyle program focusing particularly on the needs of Black women in Atlanta. Watch "Portia" weekdays at 1 p.m.
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: Piccadilly fails with a 26; Cuts receives 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is in some hot water this week after receiving one of the lowest scores we’ve ever seen. Photographs taken by a DeKalb County Environmental Health inspector show filthy conditions inside the kitchen of the Piccadilly Cafeteria at South Dekalb mall, known as The Galleria at South DeKalb, in Decatur.
macaronikid.com

McDonough Will ROCK Sept. 10 with the McDonough Rock Festival

Get ready music fans! The sounds of classic rock music will reverberate throughout downtown McDonough on September 10 when the McDonough Rock Festival comes to Hood Street Gallery’s outdoor space. The festival will encompass two stages and feature five bands paying homage to the greatest rock music of our time. Bring your lawn chairs and come on down to partake in food, beverages, and great music.

