927thevan.com
Classes Begin Today for Three Districts
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – Holland Adventist Academy started classes a week ago, and Holland Christian Schools and Corpus Christi Catholic School started classes on Tuesday, but the new school year along the Lakeshore begins in earnest on Wednesday. Nick Cassidy begins his first full year as...
927thevan.com
Story of Vets Scam in Arizona an Alert as Local VFW Holds Fundraiser
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – Word of an arrest in a veterans fundraising scam has raised the flag of awareness for organizations who help those who served this country. Police in Scottsdale, Arizona announced on Sunday the arrest of 57-year-old Robert Alexander for allegedly collecting money from...
927thevan.com
School Bus Drivers Still Needed
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 23, 2022) – A new school year dawns this week, and while things are pretty much back to normal in classrooms after COVID-related disruptions and adjustments in Academic 2020 through 2022, one problem continues to confound educators locally, across the state and around the country.
927thevan.com
Postcards from Holland … A Stroll Along a Window
We’re back with another update to our “Postcards from Holland” online photo album!. A year or so ago, it was an idea to combine a walk for health with a fresh look at notable attractions and overlooked nuggets in and around the Tulip City. It was intended to see Holland through the eyes of a tourist rather than one who has spent the past two decades along the Lakeshore.
IN THIS ARTICLE
927thevan.com
Holland Police Log August 22-23, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
927thevan.com
JoAnna Mitts Diaz
JoAnna Mitts Diaz, 71 of Holland, Michigan, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her home. Born November 12, 1950, in Newport, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Coy and Helen (Ray) Mitts. JoAnna was a kind and caring person, who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her spare time was spent working on her crafts and fishing. JoAnna battled illnesses for many years but did her best not to let it get her down. She never wanted her illnesses to intrude on precious time spent with her family. Her memory will stay alive through the retelling of special moments spent together.
927thevan.com
Local Pharmacy to Close as Other Local Businesses Seek Edge in Competitive Market
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Aug. 24, 2022) – As another long-time “Mom & Pop” store in the Holland area plans to close its doors, it brings the question of the future of family-owned business entities back into the forefront locally. This past Saturday, Jim and Jamie Bussis announced...
927thevan.com
Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
