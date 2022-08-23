ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dietitians Say You Should Add These 2 Spices To Your Morning Coffee For A Faster Metabolism–They’re So Good For Weight Loss!

There are practically endless ingredients you can add to your coffee in order to satisfy your sweet tooth or just make your morning beverage a little more interesting—but not all of them are healthy. In fact, health experts like nutritionists warn against many popular additions, such as sugar, artificial sweeteners, and high-sugar creamers, especially if you’re trying to lose weight. However, there are a few ingredients that can actually aid your weight loss journey by boosting your metabolism. You may not have considered them before! As it turns out, cinnamon and turmeric can make your coffee equally tasty and healthy.
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Add This Fat-Blasting Ingredient To Your Oatmeal Every Morning–It’s So Good For Weight Loss!

When it comes to healthy breakfast, few meals offer the flavor, versatility, and waist-slimming benefits as a hearty bowl of oatmeal. Whether you like your oatmeal warm or prefer to whip up your favorite overnight oats recipe you can eat straight out of the fridge in the morning, the ingredient possibilities are practically endless. One of the best things about oatmeal is the fact that you can add anything you want to the mix—and that means there are so many opportunities for packing in metabolism-boosting, nutritious ingredients.
Medical News Today

What is a pegan diet?

The pegan diet takes aspects from a paleo and vegan diet and combines them into a way of eating that claims to have health benefits. However, the diet may be too restrictive for some people and excludes foods that some research suggests are beneficial. This article defines the pegan diet...
shefinds

Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
MedicineNet.com

Can You Lose Belly Fat and Weight by Eating Eggs?

Losing weight is a goal for many people with obesity and overweight. Weight loss happens when your daily calorie intake is less than the calories you use during your day. Many types of food are promoted and prohibited by diet plans. People on weight loss plans worry about the calories in an egg. While you cannot lose weight simply by eating eggs, they're a great protein source in any diet.
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Tips For Faster Weight Loss Over 40, According To Doctors

While many want to lose weight fast, this still must be done healthily, experts say (as in, with a balanced diet, daily exercise, ample hydration and sleep). We checked in with doctors, registered dietitians, nutritionists, and other health experts for 3 go-to, timeless tips to follow when creating a weight loss plan for yourself, or for when you feel stuck on your journey. Read on for insight from Dr. Daniel Boyer, MD, practicing doctor of medicine with a focus on medical research at Farr Institute, Dr. Virginia Blackwell, MD, health and nutrition expert at Eve Mag, and Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health.
Clayton News Daily

Does Diet Soda Cause Belly Fat? Nutritionists Share the Truth

At first glance, Diet Coke probably seems like the perfect alternative for those who are trying to lose weight. A beverage packed with all the flavor and none of the calories—seems like a no-brainer, right?. However, there are studies that suggest diet soda plays a role in weight gain...
healthcanal.com

I Ate In a Calorie Deficit & Still Not Losing Weight? 7 Reasons Why 2022

Does this sound familiar? You are exercising and eating fewer calories than you are burning, but you still aren’t losing weight? Nothing can be more aggravating than when you do everything correctly, but the pounds are not coming off. So if you’re asking yourself, “why am I not losing weight in a calorie deficit?” you are certainly not alone.
shefinds

Experts Say This Is The One Processed Snack You Should Avoid If You Want To Lose Weight

While you’re probably already aware that any processed snack will not aid your weight loss journey like whole, nutrient-rich foods will, some pantry foods are worse than others. We checked in with registered dietitians, nutritionists, personal trainers and other health experts to learn more about one processed food that they adamantly stress avoiding for healthy weight loss, and why. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, senior dietitian at UCLA medical center and assistant professor at UCLA Fielding school of public health, Susan Kelly, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Pacific Analytics, and Michael Garrico, personal fitness trainer, nutritionist, and co-founder and marketing director at TotalShape.
healthcareguys.com

The Science of Saxenda and How It Can Help You Lose Weight

Saxenda is a new weight-loss drug that has finally been shown to work as promised. It’s different from other medications on the market, and it’s based on research that has been conducted over the past few years. Saxenda is a new type of medical drug that was approved...
