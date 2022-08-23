ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, CA

holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session

HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon. The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new...
HOLTVILLE, CA
calexicochronicle.com

Schools Open Under New Management

CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
CALEXICO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Calexico Skaters Make Pitch for New Park

CALEXICO — As someone who has been skateboarding for the past three years, 16-year-old Calexico resident Jacob Grady said he considers his level of skill to be “decent.”. But because only a limited number of spots exist within the city where he likes to practice, and neither he nor most of his skating friends have transportation to travel elsewhere, Jacob said he feels like he’s not progressing as much as he could be under the right conditions.
CALEXICO, CA
City
Imperial, CA
Imperial, CA
Education
Local
California Education
holtvilletribune.com

Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services

EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
kyma.com

Storm damages properties in the foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Fire Protection Crews Receive Raises

EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s firefighters and other fire protection workers finally got their raises. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, without discussion, for the approval of $827,177 worth of funding be reallocated to provide for pay scale increases for Imperial County firefighters. “I think it’s about time...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Person
Sergio Rubio
kyma.com

WEB EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone comes to Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Arkenstone, a five-time Grammy nominee brings an intimate candlelit evening concert along with a string quartet to the Historic Yuma Theatre on August 27. Arkenstone will be going on tour with ten dates, the first show being August 24 in Oceanside, California and will...
YUMA, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Governor Ducey Announces Border Wall Gaps Near Yuma Are Now Filled

Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that 3,820 feet of previously open border near Yuma, Arizona is now closed with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers. “Following a historic investment in this year’s state budget, forged in partnership with legislative leaders, we’ve taken a major step forward to secure...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
YUMA, AZ
#Classroom#K12#Highschool#Tigers Lrb#Imperial High School#School Resource#Imperial Unified
calexicochronicle.com

LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Vs. Southwest

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School of Calexico started the season strong on the arm of junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw for three touchdowns in the Scots’ 29-28 win over San Diego on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Southwest High School of El Centro was blown out,...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Trending for more storm activity

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
YUMA, AZ
KTAR News

Yuma mayor says shipping container border wall makes his city safer

PHOENIX – Yuma’s mayor said Wednesday his southern Arizona city is safer now that active areas of open border have been blocked off by shipping containers. Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show he’d been to the area near the Morelos Dam earlier that day and seen the impact of the new wall, which was erected at the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey.
YUMA, AZ
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
kyma.com

Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
SOMERTON, AZ
San Diego Channel

Firefighters battling brush fire in Pine Valley

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest in battling a fire in Pine Valley. The Valley Fire has now grown to 127 acres and is at 20% contained as of 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland National Forest. The forward rate of spread of the blaze has been stopped. There is approximately 150 fire personnel on the scene.
PINE VALLEY, CA

