CALEXICO — As someone who has been skateboarding for the past three years, 16-year-old Calexico resident Jacob Grady said he considers his level of skill to be “decent.”. But because only a limited number of spots exist within the city where he likes to practice, and neither he nor most of his skating friends have transportation to travel elsewhere, Jacob said he feels like he’s not progressing as much as he could be under the right conditions.

CALEXICO, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO