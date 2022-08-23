Read full article on original website
holtvilletribune.com
Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session
HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon. The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new...
calexicochronicle.com
Schools Open Under New Management
CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers. Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to...
thedesertreview.com
Voices of the Valley videos share stories of struggle, prejudice, and do-gooders
IMPERIAL VALLEY — Stories of growing up around tangerine trees, fist fights, prejudice in the workplace, and locals doing good deeds rang out at El Centro’s Old Post Office Pavilion as the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee’s video project, “Voices of the Valley” was shown for the public on August 20.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Skaters Make Pitch for New Park
CALEXICO — As someone who has been skateboarding for the past three years, 16-year-old Calexico resident Jacob Grady said he considers his level of skill to be “decent.”. But because only a limited number of spots exist within the city where he likes to practice, and neither he nor most of his skating friends have transportation to travel elsewhere, Jacob said he feels like he’s not progressing as much as he could be under the right conditions.
holtvilletribune.com
Paula Llanas Appointed as Director of Imperial County of Social Services
EL CENTRO — On Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors announced the appointment of Paula Llanas as the new director of the Imperial County Department of Social Services (ICDSS). “Ms. Llanas has consistently demonstrated her ability to be an effective and valuable leader and is another...
kyma.com
Imperial County Fire Department getting a salary increase
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Fire Department (ICFD) is getting a salary increase. The wage increase was approved Wednesday at the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting. The Imperial County Firefighters Association (ICFA) says it's at 60% capacity when it comes to staffing and it was...
kyma.com
Storm damages properties in the foothills
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A wild storm Wednesday afternoon caused major damage to properties in the foothills located off Fortuna Road. One resident, Maricela Hernandez described the storm that hit the town as a mini tornado. According to Hernandez, the neighbor's awning flew over and damaged her nephew's RV...
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Fire Protection Crews Receive Raises
EL CENTRO — Imperial County’s firefighters and other fire protection workers finally got their raises. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously, without discussion, for the approval of $827,177 worth of funding be reallocated to provide for pay scale increases for Imperial County firefighters. “I think it’s about time...
kyma.com
WEB EXCLUSIVE: Five-time Grammy nominee David Arkenstone comes to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - David Arkenstone, a five-time Grammy nominee brings an intimate candlelit evening concert along with a string quartet to the Historic Yuma Theatre on August 27. Arkenstone will be going on tour with ten dates, the first show being August 24 in Oceanside, California and will...
kyma.com
Local veteran starts petition for a VA hospital in Imperial County
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - An imperial valley veteran started a petition to bring a VA hospital to the Imperial Valley. Nicholas Burdick a U.S. Navy Veteran and a 22-a-day survivor wants it known that Veterans need more care and attention across the Imperial Valley. He says sometimes he...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Governor Ducey Announces Border Wall Gaps Near Yuma Are Now Filled
Governor Doug Ducey announced Wednesday that 3,820 feet of previously open border near Yuma, Arizona is now closed with a barrier of double-stacked and secured shipping containers. “Following a historic investment in this year’s state budget, forged in partnership with legislative leaders, we’ve taken a major step forward to secure...
kyma.com
Yuma Police Department advises public to be warry of phone scam
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) sent out a warning regarding a certain phone scam to locals. The scam involves the caller impersonating a YPD officer and asking for a payment to resolve a fake legal issue. YPD is reminding the community to double-check their information...
calexicochronicle.com
LIVE FOOTBALL: Vincent Vs. Southwest
EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High School of Calexico started the season strong on the arm of junior quarterback Jacobo Elias, who threw for three touchdowns in the Scots’ 29-28 win over San Diego on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Southwest High School of El Centro was blown out,...
kyma.com
Trending for more storm activity
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Weather conditions will remain warm and humid with some clouds this by tomorrow afternoon. Afternoon highs tomorrow will trend below normal, but dew points will elevate to the 70s during the morning hours. We increase with more rain showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow afternoon and...
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near Borrego Springs
An early morning earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 was reported Thursday near Borrego Springs, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Yuma mayor says shipping container border wall makes his city safer
PHOENIX – Yuma’s mayor said Wednesday his southern Arizona city is safer now that active areas of open border have been blocked off by shipping containers. Mayor Doug Nicholls told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show he’d been to the area near the Morelos Dam earlier that day and seen the impact of the new wall, which was erected at the direction of Gov. Doug Ducey.
kyma.com
Somerton man suspected of fraud and theft at local dealership
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is currently suspected of fraud and theft that happened at a local car dealership, according to Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Alfredo Ibarra, 42, was suspected to have worked at a dealership where he possibly committed fraud and was later booked on six counts of Fraudulent Schemes and thirteen counts of Theft.
Pastor Who Used Homeless as Forced Labor, Three Others Plead Guilty to Benefits Fraud
The former pastor of an Imperial County church that federal prosecutors say forced homeless people to surrender their welfare benefits and panhandle pleaded guilty this week to conspiracy to commit benefits fraud. Victor Gonzalez, who headed Imperial Valley Ministries, pleaded guilty in San Diego federal court on Monday along with...
kyma.com
Man sentenced to over 10 years for fentanyl-led death of Central Union High School student
IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was sentenced to 130 months in prison after distributing fentanyl to a Central Union High School football player which led to his death, according to the Department of Justice. Lorenzo Anthony Garcia, 23, pleaded guilty on October 8, 2021 for knowingly selling...
San Diego Channel
Firefighters battling brush fire in Pine Valley
PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) – Cal Fire is assisting Cleveland National Forest in battling a fire in Pine Valley. The Valley Fire has now grown to 127 acres and is at 20% contained as of 7 p.m., according to a tweet from Cleveland National Forest. The forward rate of spread of the blaze has been stopped. There is approximately 150 fire personnel on the scene.
