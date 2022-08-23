Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Jeff Sutton faces Fifth Avenue foreclosure for unpaid $300M loan
New York Life Insurance Company filed a foreclosure action on a marquee Fifth Avenue retail property, alleging that a company tied to Jeff Sutton’s Wharton Properties and SL Green Realty defaulted on a $300 million loan. The lender alleges 717 GFC LLC, which lists the same address as Wharton...
therealdeal.com
Law firm nabs 180K sf at Silverstein’s 3 World Trade
A major law firm is delivering on part of its name with plans to move into a freshly built office tower in Lower Manhattan. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer signed a 15-year lease at Silverstein Properties’ 3 World Trade Center, the firm announced Wednesday. The lease includes 180,000 square feet on floors 51 through 54 of the property.
therealdeal.com
Meadow Partners buys two East Village rental buildings
Meadow Partners has picked up a pair of East Village rental buildings, the latest in a series of its multifamily moves. The firm purchased the adjacent buildings at 305 East 11th Street and 310 East 12th Street for $58 million, Crain’s reported. The seller was the Chissick family, which owned the buildings since at least 1968.
therealdeal.com
Oxford exec to lead Columbia Property Trust
An active real estate investment trust is making a change at the top. the company announced Tuesday. He will succeed Nelson Mills, who has served as CEO since 2012. Frazier is moving from Oxford Properties Group, where he served as a vice president and head of New York for the privately held company. Frazier oversaw leasing, operations and development in the region.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
therealdeal.com
Lyft is lightening its office load by nearly half
This was probably not the lift office market landlords wanted. Rideshare company Lyft is moving to reduce its office footprint at its four corporate offices across the country, Bloomberg reported. The San Francisco-based company has additional offices in New York City, Nashville and Seattle. Lyft is aiming to sublease about...
therealdeal.com
Here are real estate’s winners and losers from NY primaries
Tuesday’s election results were not exactly what the real estate industry was hoping for, though it did avoid a worst-case scenario. Incumbents backed by the Democratic Socialists of America held their seats in contested primaries, despite challenges from moderate candidates who had the backing of real estate interests and establishment Democrats, including Mayor Eric Adams.
therealdeal.com
Booze bandits: Restaurant claims Gregory Hotel owners stole liquor
New York hotels have had a rocky two years, but few have had it worse than the Gregory. The Garment District hotel’s troubles began in early 2020, around the onset of the pandemic, when the owner, Meadow Partners, defaulted on its senior loan. The same year, the hotel’s workers stopped getting paid, prompting their union to step in.
RELATED PEOPLE
therealdeal.com
For rent law cheaters, the ultimate punishment: Endless stabilization
A landlord busted in a scheme to yank hundreds of apartments out of rent stabilization claims it was really a victim of it. Attorney General Letitia James didn’t buy the excuse, though, and said Wednesday that she has extracted a $4 million settlement from the building owners — 29 limited liability companies tied to Manhattan-based Sentinel Real Estate Corporation.
Comments / 0