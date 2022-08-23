Nick Saban Topples Kirby Smart As Highest Paid Coach Shortly After Extension

Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart was the highest paid football coach in the sport, for all of 33 days as that's all it took for Nick Saban's agent to renegotiate his newest contract extension.

The extension lasts through 2030, which would take him to age 79 and his 24th season at Alabama. He'll earn $10.7 million in 2022 and average $11.7 million over the life of the deal. Saban will receive an $800,000 bonus after each of the first four years of the contract.

Highest Paid SEC Head Coaches

Nick Saban, Alabama, $10.7 million per year Kirby Smart, Georgia, $10.25 million per year Brian Kelly, LSU, $9.5 million per year Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, $9 million per year Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss, $7.25 million per year Billy Napier, Florida, $7.1 million per year

This is pretty par for the course at this point for Nick Saban, once his salary is ultimately eclipse yet again by the next available and just due coach, Saban will ultimately get a new contract if he so inclines. Saban is regarded as the greatest football coach of all time, shows little to no signs of slowing down or a willingness to do so. So, he shall remain the richest man on the biggest hill until he decides he's done.

Which doesn't look like it will be any time soon.

"I love my job. I love it," Saban said on the SEC Network set during SEC Media days. "I love the relationships with the players, I love the competition, the preparation for the games. I just love it. I wish you all would ask all the other coaches who come up here -- because they tell the recruits I'm going to retire -- ask them how they know I'm going to retire when all I think about is what am I going to do if I retire, because I love what I'm doing now. So how am I going to be happy not coaching?"