Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. Judge Throws Out Texas Gun Ban For Young Adults After Supreme Court Ruling
Aug 25 (Reuters) – A federal judge in Texas threw out the state’s ban on people between 18 and 20 years old from carrying handguns on Thursday in what appears to be the first major judicial decision since a landmark ruling on weapons rights by the U.S. Supreme Court in June.
Florida Man Trolls Texas Republicans’ ‘In God We Trust’ Posters
The Texas Legislature passed a law last year that requires public schools to display posters that say “In God We Trust” in a “conspicuous place” but only if the poster is “donated” or “purchased by private donations.” The new law, Senate Bill 797, is the latest attempt by Republican legislators to insert religious beliefs into the public square and prolong the culture wars playing out in public schools.
“It’s A Living Hell”: Scorching Heat In Texas Prisons Revives Air-Conditioning Debate
David Segovia lay on the floor of his Texas prison cell and wondered if this was how he was going to die. The state was experiencing its hottest July in recorded history, and he, like most Texas prisoners, was locked inside a concrete and steel building without air conditioning. It had been months since he last felt cool air on his skin. A heat rash snaked up his arms.
Ken Paxton Bucks Legal Precedent And Secretary Of State’s Advice In Letting Anyone Examine Ballots Right After Elections
This article was originally published by Votebeat, a nonprofit news organization covering local election administration and voting access. A legal opinion released by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton last week will almost certainly throw county elections offices into chaos after November, experts say, exposing election clerks to possible criminal charges and materially reducing the security of every ballot cast in the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Texans Pay More In Taxes Than Californians
Texas Republicans have long warned of the ‘California-zation’ of Texas. But a recent post on Reddit’s main economic forum included a 2018 graphic that shows most Texans pay more taxes than Californians. It’s one of the most highly-rated recent posts and has thus far generated 569 comments.
Sen. Cruz’s Pledge To Monitor Storm In Dallas Evokes A Storm Of ‘Cancun Ted’ Ridicule
Sen. Ted Cruz pledged in a tweet on Monday that he and his team are “continuing to monitor the storm in Dallas.” The statement generated immediate backlash from critics who asked, “Monitor from where? Cancun,” a reference to Cruz’s now-infamous escape to Cancun while the rest of Texas froze during the 2021 winter storm.
O’Rourke Fights Back Against Abbott Megadonor’s Defamation Lawsuit
Remember last year when Gov. Greg Abbott’s biggest donor sued gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke for defamation, slander, and libel? Well, that’s still going on. The legal fight has moved into a state appeals court, where O’Rourke is seeking to dismiss Kelcy Warren’s defamation lawsuit or remove the case from the energy executive’s county of choice.
Big Lie Believers Harass Texas Election Administrators
Political extremists, more commonly from the far-right, have been emboldened by the “Big Lie,” and are sowing the seeds of violence, threatening Texas election administrators and their children. Harassment over election fraud has been hitting hard in most of the counties in the state. On August 11, a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Abbott’s Operation Lone Star Targets Latino Residents In Border Counties.
Local drivers in Latino-heavy border counties are being pulled over more by officers searching for smugglers and people who’ve slipped across the border since the start of Operation Lone Star. Operation Lone Star is Gov. Greg Abbott’s attempt to thwart illegal immigration in search of improving his popularity during this election year. Nevertheless, Abbott’s electoral strategy has filled some border counties with state highway troopers. According to an analysis of NBC News and Texas DPS, the increase of Texas Department of Public Safety troopers has provoked an increase in citations of drivers in Latino-majority counties.
Abbott Blames Inflation On Biden, But Texas Cities Have It Worse
Texas Republicans love to blame President Joe Biden for high inflation and a looming recession, but when it comes to tending to their own backyard they seem to ignore that the Lone Star State’s cities have the worst inflation rates in the country. Government figures show inflation is 10.2%...
Texas Officials Accuse Harris County Of Slashing Constables’ Budgets — But They’re Actually Going Up
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar threatened to block Harris County from enacting its proposed $2.2 billion annual spending plan over accusations that officials in the state’s most populous county have cut spending on its constables — even though those offices would get big boosts to their budgets. Hegar claims...
Texas Supreme Court Dismisses Republican Suit To Remove Libertarian Candidates From November Ballot
The Texas Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a suit filed by Texas Republicans to kick Libertarian candidates off the ballot. Nearly two dozen Republican candidates – including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick – had attempted to have their Libertarian opponents removed from the November ballot, arguing that the candidates should be disqualified because they failed to pay their filing fees or gather the required number of petition signatures. The case was dismissed because, for the second straight election cycle, it had not been filed in time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Our Children Are Not Soldiers”
“Our children are not soldiers,” reads the closing caption in a Mothers Against Greg Abbott ad that was released this week, as Texas children get ready to return to their classrooms. In Texas, the first day of school jitters have steered away from excitement and instead have been taken...
Texas Comptroller Releases List Of Companies Boycotting Fossil Fuel
On Wednesday, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released his list of financial companies that boycott energy companies. Among the initial list of 10 firms were BlackRock Inc and Credit Suisse Group. In a statement, Hegar said his research led him to find companies that “engage in anti-oil and gas rhetoric publicly...
Busing Migrants To East Coast Cities May Unintentionally Increase Their Odds Of Asylum
Texas Gov. Greg Abbot and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey continue to bus hundreds of migrants to Washington D.C. and New York City in a ploy to rally their base. But the New York City website Gothamist recently reported that this may, ironically, increase migrants’ chances of staying in the United States.
Texas Child Protective Services Is Hemorrhaging Caseworkers
Thanks to an extremely stressful work environment, nearly 2,300 employees have left the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services so far this year, according to the Houston Chronicle. That’s more than have left the agency in any of the past five years, stretching an agency that already has a high turnover rate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texans Support Legalization Of Pot
55% of Texans strongly support the recreational use of marihuana and 72% strongly support the medical use of that drug to treat or to help to treat illnesses. This is according to a new poll made by UT Tyler and Dallas Morning News. In Texas, possession of marihuana is at...
Texas Abortion Laws Not Yet Tough Enough, Says Advocacy Group
The anti-reproductive rights group Texas Right to Life is not satisfied with the 2021 Heartbeat Act, which created a vigilante-style enforcement mechanism empowering any individual in the U.S. to sue anyone who assists in an abortion in Texas. According to Axios, the organization wants to make the law, which doesn’t...
Non-Necessities Are Tax Exempt, So Why Not Tampons?
Texas has a tax on menstrual products. This begs the question, are Tampons a luxury item? Are they not a medical necessity? According to Texas lawmakers, these feminine “accessories” are luxury, aren’t necessities, and therefore must be taxed without question. Zoe Krass, a member of the Texas...
O’Rouke Again Delights Supporters In Response To Abbott Hecklers
Beto O’Rourke made national news last week with an expletive-laden retort to an Abbott supporter that went viral on social media. On Thursday, O’Rourke again exhilarated a crowd of supporters in deep-red Fredericksburg by responding to a gaggle of hecklers with, “Lest we be annoyed or judge these Abbott people, let’s have a little sympathy, their candidate never shows up to talk to them.”
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0