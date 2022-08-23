Read full article on original website
Man who threatened Illinois senator sentenced to probation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The man accused of threatening a state senator at gunpoint has changed his plea to guilty. Michael Hoyle of New Berlin was arrested in March 2021. Police say Hoyle pulled a gun on Senator Elgie Sims of Chicago while the two were driving on Lawrence...
OB-GYN moving practice to Illinois due to Indiana's new laws
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/CNN NEWSOURCE) — An Indiana doctor is moving her practice to Illinois. Dr. Katie McHugh is an OB-GYN in Indiana. Abortion is about to become illegal in Indiana for most women. Governor Eric Holcomb signed a new law that will close abortion clinics starting September 15 unless...
Woman convicted of killing man after breaking into home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A Granite City woman has been convicted of a murder that took place in Macoupin County. Chancey Hutson, 31, has been found guilty of the first-degree murder of Cody Adams, 34, of Woodburn. On Jan. 1, 2015, Hutson entered Adams' house wearing a mask and...
Illinois moving forward with lawsuit against prescription drug maker
CHICAGO (WICS) — Forty-two states, including Illinois, have been allowed to proceed with their litigation against Indivior Inc., according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General. In the ruling, the district court judge denied Indivior’s motions for a summary judgment noting the “enormous judicial resources” that it would take to sort...
Record breaking year for Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The weather was great for the Illinois State Fair, and while the official attendance number is not out just yet, all signs are pointing to a successful year. State fair officials say the grandstand drew in a lot of attention during all 10 nights at...
DCFS Springfield office closed after threat to staff
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Threats against a staff member led officials to limit access to an Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) office in the Capital City. According to the DCFS, they closed the office on Walnut Street after someone threatened a staff member over the weekend.
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White tests positive for COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has tested positive for COVID-19. White has mild symptoms and will work from home while in quarantine. White is double vaccinated and twice boosted. White is following appropriate Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Illinois Department of...
911 systems in Illinois receiving an upgrade
MORRIS, Ill. (WICS) — 911 systems in Illinois will soon be able to receive text, videos, and images. On Tuesday, Illinois State Police (ISP) announced that counties around Illinois are going live with Next Generation 911. Text, video, and images can be sent to first responders so they can...
$1.34B winning Mega Millions sold in Illinois still unclaimed
CHICAGO (WICS) — A new billionaire in Illinois has yet to claim the money that will make them rich. A total of $1.34 billion remains unclaimed from last month’s Mega Millions lottery drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from a Speedway in Des Plaines, Illinois. The drawing was...
Mission K9 Warrior sees continued success in central Illinois
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — An organization aimed at pairing service dogs with veterans is continuing to see success in Illinois. In the first year of Mission K9 Warrior, the goal was to raise $15,000 to purchase one fully trained dog. Thanks to community support they were able to raise...
High school football experiencing "new normal" as official shortage continues
MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (KHQA) — As the referee shortage continues to impact schools all across the country, many schools are experiencing a "new normal.”. "Sometimes, they aren't treated with the best respect that they deserve, and that's one of the biggest reasons why so many young people don't want to do it,” said Brown County Athletic Director David Phelps. “They don't want to get yelled at."
Northeast Missouri updating public transit plan
MEMPHIS, MO. (KHQA) — Work is underway to update northeast Missouri's Section 5310 public transit plan. This plan, which is updated every five years, is to help enhance the mobility of seniors and individuals with disabilities. Northeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Derek Weber said that recently, it's...
Camp Point Central debuts tenth in the IHSA Class 1A Football Poll
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters. Others receiving votes: Lockport 12, York 5, Palatine 3, Edwardsville 1, Glenbrook South 1. =============. Class 7A. School Pts. 1. Mount Carmel (9) 99. 2. Batavia (1) 83. 3. St....
Student loan forgiveness: Do you qualify?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Over 40 million college graduates and students now have at least up to $10,000 of federal student loans forgiven. Those who received Pell Grants during college will see double that amount. Though, which one do you fall under, and why do Pell Grant recipients receive...
Mill Creek Water District holds groundbreaking on new water main project
A project is now underway in Mill Creek Water District to upsize its water main. The project will be to install a new 10-inch main from the north side of 436 South 54th St. to Sams Club. Money for the project is coming from ARPA (American Rescue Plan) funds. The...
