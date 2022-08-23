MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (KHQA) — As the referee shortage continues to impact schools all across the country, many schools are experiencing a "new normal.”. "Sometimes, they aren't treated with the best respect that they deserve, and that's one of the biggest reasons why so many young people don't want to do it,” said Brown County Athletic Director David Phelps. “They don't want to get yelled at."

MOUNT STERLING, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO