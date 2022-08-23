A woman was injured when she fell off a moving motorcycle Sunday afternoon in south Salina, and the driver was arrested on outstanding warrants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jody Meyer, 36, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle northbound in the 1900 block of S. Ohio Street at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday when a 33-year-old female passenger identified as his wife fell off the motorcycle just north of the Albert Avenue intersection. The woman received scrapes, but was not transported to the hospital.

SALINA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO