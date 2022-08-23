Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 1 runaway teen located, 2nd teen still missing
Riley County Police Department says missing, runaway teen, Alejandra was located on August 19th. Missing, runaway teen, Trinity, who she ran away from a residence in Salina, Kansas on August 12, 2022, remains missing. Wamego Police Department had requested assistance on Monday, August 15th in locating missing 15-year old, Trinity.
Police officer makes Salina mom proud
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – An officer with the Salina Police Department (SPD) made one mom proud Wednesday morning. According to a post from the Salina Police Department Facebook page, Officer Matt Newton was responding to a check-the-welfare call. The person contacted did not need police assistance but was hesitant to cross the street due to […]
Great Bend man injured ‘severely’ in workplace accident
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — An industrial accident in Great Bend caused one man to be sent to a hospital on Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Great Bend Police Department, at approximately 10:05 a.m., first responders were dispatched to Fuller Industries in Great Bend in reference to an employee being “severely” […]
Industrial accident at Great Bend's Fuller Industries
On Tuesday, Aug. 23 at approximately 10:05 a.m., the Great Bend Police Department, the Barton County Sheriff's Office and Great Bend Fire Department ambulance personnel were dispatched to Fuller Industries LLC, 15 SW 40 Avenue in Great Bend. The call was in reference to an employee being severely injured in...
Police: Items damaged at east Salina cemetery
Police are looking for the person or persons who damaged an east Salina cemetery late last week. Sometime between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday, someone caused and estimated $355 in damage at Gypsum Hill Cemetery, 2020 E. Iron Avenue, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Items...
catchitkansas.com
Rising Star Road Trip: Beloit volleyball
Rising Star Road Trip: Hays seniors look to fill big shoes left from previous seasons. The Hays Indians look to continue their winning momentum into this season, despite losing a loaded senior class. Rising Star Road Trip: Back fully healthy, Colby golfer looks to climb back to the top of...
Barton CC combating the ongoing issue of academic cheating
Unfortunately in the academic world, cheating is an ongoing concern. Barton Community College created an academic integrity policy in 2002 to help combat students from cheating, but had to reinforce the policy more recently after finding themselves “under siege” during the 2018-2019 school year with academic integrity violations.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 20
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Kristofer Tyler; 25; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Probation Violation. Probation Violation. Probation...
Woman falls off motorcycle in south Salina; driver arrested
A woman was injured when she fell off a moving motorcycle Sunday afternoon in south Salina, and the driver was arrested on outstanding warrants. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Jody Meyer, 36, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle northbound in the 1900 block of S. Ohio Street at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday when a 33-year-old female passenger identified as his wife fell off the motorcycle just north of the Albert Avenue intersection. The woman received scrapes, but was not transported to the hospital.
ksal.com
Police Seeking Spending Spree Thieves
Salina Police are looking for a group of thieves who went on a spending spree with stolen financial cards. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 45-year-old Salina man apparently left his 2004 Honda Avalon unlocked while visiting Jerry Ivey Park on Monday evening around 5pm. On Tuesday the...
Fire crews called back to fire north of Hays Monday
Area fire crews were called back to a fire north of Hays Monday after the conditions caused a previous fire to reignite. According to Ellis County Emergency Manager and Assistant Fire Chief Lyle Pantle, fire crews responded to the area near the intersection of Hyacinth Ave. and North County Line Rd. two different times Monday.
