EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four human smuggling events resulting in the arrest of 43 individuals. On August 23, the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) received a call from a concerned citizen regarding non-citizens being held against their will at a residence in Rio Grande City. Agents and Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the location and encountered 15 migrants from Mexico and Central America unlawfully present in the U.S. A Mexican national was identified as the caretaker and arrested by SCSO. Additionally, SCSO seized two vehicles. The migrants were in good health and transported to the station.

1 DAY AGO