Edinburg, TX

cbp.gov

Four Smuggling Attempts Foiled by RGV Border Patrol

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four human smuggling events resulting in the arrest of 43 individuals. On August 23, the Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station (RGC) received a call from a concerned citizen regarding non-citizens being held against their will at a residence in Rio Grande City. Agents and Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies responded to the location and encountered 15 migrants from Mexico and Central America unlawfully present in the U.S. A Mexican national was identified as the caretaker and arrested by SCSO. Additionally, SCSO seized two vehicles. The migrants were in good health and transported to the station.
cbp.gov

CBP Officers Seize $2.4 Million in Methamphetamine at Progreso International Bridge

PROGRESO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Progreso Port of Entry seized $2.4 million in methamphetamine hidden within a passenger vehicle. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine...
PROGRESO, TX

