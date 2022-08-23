ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

countynewsonline.org

Darke County Fugitives in Custody

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports the two fugitives Dean M. Baker and Ashlee Fletcher have been taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at approximately 10:15 PM tonight August 24, 2022. Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville were...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police investigating shooting at Troy park

TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
TROY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Sharon S. Adams

JULY 9, 1947 – AUGUST 24, 2022. Sharon S. Adams, age 75 of Union City, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM at her home. Born in Springfield, Ohio on July 9, 1947 she was a daughter to the late Harry “Junior” Varvel & June (Stephens) Varvel. Sharon retired from Fram Corp/Honeywell after 31 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks and Eagles in Union City, Indiana; and the Moose Lodge in Greenville, Ohio. She enjoyed going on beach vacations to Florida; but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. Her family meant the world to her; she will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Wayne “Red” Adams on February 19, 2006: brothers David Varvel; Thomas Varvel: brother-in-laws Don Comer; Craig Allread: nephew David Allread.
UNION CITY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Red White & Blue event to honor Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS

Greenville, Ohio August 24th, 2022 – Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 3rd for the “Red White and Blue” Event honoring Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS personnel at the Greenville City Park. This will be an all-day event with a food truck rally from 11 to 9pm including Nacho Pig, Badges BBQ, Crème De La Crème and Buckeye Burgers. Touch-A-Truck which will allow a close up view of the City of Greenville Fire Truck, police car, ambulance, and the Darke County K9 Unit will start at 5 pm. Local bands will perform from 6 to 10 pm with Mora & the Boys at 6:30 pm and Shannon Clark and The Sugar taking the stage at 7:30 pm.
GREENVILLE, OH
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff

MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
MUNCIE, IN
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled

Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH
truecrimedaily

Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards

DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio

The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Several more charges filed against man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.

VANDALIA — The man accused of shooting and killing four people in Butler Twp. is facing more charges connected to the early August killings. News Center 7 was there when Stephen Marlow, 39, appeared in Vandalia Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Court records obtained through a public records request showed that nine additionally charges were brought up against him.
VANDALIA, OH
countynewsonline.org

Arcanum Franklin-Monroe High School and Gordon Grace United Methodist Sept. 8 Blood Drive

DAYTON, Ohio – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum or at the Gordon Grace United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday Sept. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 East St., Gordon.
ARCANUM, OH
countynewsonline.org

Bernadean Kochersperger

OCTOBER 17, 1926 – AUGUST 22, 2022. Bernadean E. Kochersperger, age 95 of Gettysburg, Ohio passed away at 3:30 AM Monday August 22, 2022 at the Village Green Health Center Greenville, Ohio. Bernadean was born October 17, 1926 in Union City, Indiana and the daughter of the late Nelson Everett and Eva (Lecklider) Apple.
GETTYSBURG, OH
peakofohio.com

Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash

A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

