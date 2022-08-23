Read full article on original website
Darke County Fugitives in Custody
Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports the two fugitives Dean M. Baker and Ashlee Fletcher have been taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at approximately 10:15 PM tonight August 24, 2022. Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville were...
Police investigating shooting at Troy park
TROY — Police are investigating after a man was dropped off at a Troy hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police responded to Troy Community Park on Adams Street Wednesday evening after receiving reports of shots fired at 7:21 p.m. Minutes later dispatchers received reports that a...
2 Darke Co. fugitives wanted in connection to homicide investigation arrested in Florida
DARKE COUNTY — Two fugitives wanted from Darke County in connection to the homicide of Corey Fleming are now in custody in Florida, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s office. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Homicide investigation launched after body of missing man found in rural area of Darke County. Fleming,...
Sharon S. Adams
JULY 9, 1947 – AUGUST 24, 2022. Sharon S. Adams, age 75 of Union City, Ohio passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at 9:00 PM at her home. Born in Springfield, Ohio on July 9, 1947 she was a daughter to the late Harry “Junior” Varvel & June (Stephens) Varvel. Sharon retired from Fram Corp/Honeywell after 31 years of service. She was a member of the American Legion, VFW, Elks and Eagles in Union City, Indiana; and the Moose Lodge in Greenville, Ohio. She enjoyed going on beach vacations to Florida; but more than anything she loved spending time with her family. Her family meant the world to her; she will be truly missed. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Wayne “Red” Adams on February 19, 2006: brothers David Varvel; Thomas Varvel: brother-in-laws Don Comer; Craig Allread: nephew David Allread.
Man dead after police shooting in Muncie
The incident unfolded at a home on the north side of Muncie around 1 a.m.
Red White & Blue event to honor Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS
Greenville, Ohio August 24th, 2022 – Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 3rd for the “Red White and Blue” Event honoring Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS personnel at the Greenville City Park. This will be an all-day event with a food truck rally from 11 to 9pm including Nacho Pig, Badges BBQ, Crème De La Crème and Buckeye Burgers. Touch-A-Truck which will allow a close up view of the City of Greenville Fire Truck, police car, ambulance, and the Darke County K9 Unit will start at 5 pm. Local bands will perform from 6 to 10 pm with Mora & the Boys at 6:30 pm and Shannon Clark and The Sugar taking the stage at 7:30 pm.
At least 1 person in custody following OHSP pursuit ending in Greene County
WAYNESVILLE — Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was involved in the pursuit. At least one person is in custody following a multi-county pursuit that ended in Greene County early Wednesday morning on U.S. 42, according to the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Sheriff’s brother shot and killed by Muncie Police during SWAT standoff
MUNCIE, Ind. – The brother of the Delaware County sheriff was killed in a police shooting involving the Muncie Police Department early Thursday morning. The man who died in the incident was identified as 45-year-old Richard Skinner, the brother of Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner. Sgt. Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police confirmed the information.
Bellefontaine Walmart one of 12 West Central Ohio stores to be remodeled
Changes are coming to Bellefontaine's Walmart store. Walmart has announced a $75 million remodeling project for 12 stores in West Central Ohio, including local stores in Bellefontaine, Urbana, and Sidney. The projects will expand Walmart’s pickup, delivery, and Express delivery options, the latter of which is delivered in two hours....
Suspect arrested after body found in Dayton garage
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a woman called the police saying that a man she knows had been missing since July 14. She said she had gone to his old address at 408 Burkhardt Ave. where she smelled what she believe to be a decaying body.
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
Springfield NAACP responds to KKK flyers found in neighborhood
SPRINGFIELD — The N.A.A.C.P. in Springfield is planning a community-wide meeting so people can talk about flyers found promoting the KKK. >>Original Story: KKK flyers left in Springfield neighborhood; ‘We don’t want your hate mail,’ resident says. People in a Springfield neighborhood were stunned to find...
Decaying body of missing Ohio man found in garage under boards
DAYTON, Ohio (TCD) -- The decaying body of a missing 44-year-old man was found in a garage after a woman allegedly noticed a foul odor coming from his house. A woman told police on Thursday, Aug. 18, that a man she knew had been missing since July 14, WDTN-TV reports. She reportedly went to his old residence to check up on him and smelled the odor of a dead body.
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
Deadly drug: ‘Tranq Dope’ found in Southwestern Ohio
The drug has been named "tranq dope", a mixture of narcotics combined with a sedative commonly used by veterinarians. Some health leaders say whether people are intentionally or accidentally coming into contact with tranq dope, it's a dangerous time to not be sure.
1 dead, another injured after two cars strike pedestrians
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a Ford Focus was driving by the intersection of Fotip Lane and Cornell Drive when it collided with a pedestrian at 1:22 a.m. Another car then drove by, striking the victim a second time.
Several more charges filed against man accused of killing 4 in Butler Twp.
VANDALIA — The man accused of shooting and killing four people in Butler Twp. is facing more charges connected to the early August killings. News Center 7 was there when Stephen Marlow, 39, appeared in Vandalia Municipal Court Wednesday morning. Court records obtained through a public records request showed that nine additionally charges were brought up against him.
Arcanum Franklin-Monroe High School and Gordon Grace United Methodist Sept. 8 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Support the regional blood supply during the Labor Day holiday week and join the fight against childhood cancer when you donate at the Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8591 Oakes Road, Arcanum or at the Gordon Grace United Methodist Church community blood drive Thursday Sept. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 311 East St., Gordon.
Bernadean Kochersperger
OCTOBER 17, 1926 – AUGUST 22, 2022. Bernadean E. Kochersperger, age 95 of Gettysburg, Ohio passed away at 3:30 AM Monday August 22, 2022 at the Village Green Health Center Greenville, Ohio. Bernadean was born October 17, 1926 in Union City, Indiana and the daughter of the late Nelson Everett and Eva (Lecklider) Apple.
Local driver injured after single-vehicle crash
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson Township Wednesday night just before 10 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Jacob Long, 24 of West Mansfield, was driving his Honda Elite scooter eastbound on State Route 47 when he traveled off the left side of the road and struck a ditch.
