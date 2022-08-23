Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Opendoor hires Seattle tech vet as CTO; Vacasa names CEO; ex-Blue Origin comms chief lands at Clorox
— Raji Subramanian, an engineering leader who previously worked at Yahoo and Amazon, was named chief technology officer at real estate giant Opendoor. Subramanian co-founded Seattle real estate startup Pro.com, which was acquired by Opendoor last year. She was most recently head of platform at Opendoor. Ian Wong, Opendoor’s current...
geekwire.com
Peloton rides with Amazon in exercise company’s first outside partnership for online sales
Exercise equipment and subscription company Peloton Interactive will sell its bikes and gear beyond its own stores for the first time through an exclusive deal with Amazon, announced Wednesday morning. It’s notable in part because Amazon was among the companies reported to be interested in acquiring Peloton earlier this year....
geekwire.com
Seattle development firm 47 Degrees acquired by Xebia
47 Degrees, a software development firm founded 12 years ago in Seattle, announced Tuesday that it has been acquired by Xebia, an engineering and IT consultancy company based in the Netherlands. 47 Degrees has 110 people across four offices, and all will be joining Xebia, which is relocating its HQ to Atlanta. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
digg.com
Startup Selling Luxurious Homes That Poke Out Of The Ocean On Stalks
Ocean Builders has unveiled the SeaPod, a rounded, two-person luxury pod home that hovers above the ocean by way of buoyant, air-filled steel tubes. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
geekwire.com
How a former Microsoft researcher used AI to grow award-winning lettuce from 5,000 miles away
It’s pretty impressive to grow award-winning lettuce in a greenhouse competition against 42 teams from nearly two dozens countries. It’s even more remarkable when you do it from 5,000 miles away. Koidra, a Seattle-based “AI of things” startup, this summer won the international Autonomous Greenhouse Challenge — its...
TechCrunch
Apple, Samsung partner Servify raises $65 million for its devices’ after-sales and management platform
Singularity Growth Opportunity Fund led the Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D funding. AmTrust and family offices including Pidilite and existing investors Iron Pillar, Beenext, Blume Ventures and DMI Sparkle Fund also participated in the round. The round hasn’t closed and the startup said a few other investors are looking to...
geekwire.com
Fountain of youth: This Seattle VC firm is led by three general partners under 40
A venture capital firm led by young partners who don’t have decades of investing experience might deter some entrepreneurs and investors. Fuse isn’t running into that problem. The Seattle venture firm, which spun out of Ignition Partners in 2020 and raised $170 million for its first fund, is...
Peloton to Sell Equipment on Amazon
Peloton has made a deal with Amazon to sell its exercise bikes and other fitness products on the eCommerce giant’s platform as it tries to battle declining sales, the company said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 24). The deal is the latest attempt by the troubled exercise equipment...
Inc.com
A Whole New Slant on Travel Expense Management
In an enlightening and entertaining interview with Inc.’s Brandview Studio, Brittany Covert, Senior Revenue Accounting Manager at Twitch, speaks to the state of business travel in the wake of the COVID pandemic and to the travel expense policies and software applications designed to make such reporting more efficient, precise and painless. Specifically, she endorses TripActions as a lifesaver when it comes to Twitch’s travel expense gathering and reporting.
freightwaves.com
U.S. Xpress CCO gone after just year and a half on job
U.S. Xpress has seen its second significant departure of an executive in the last eight months. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) said it and chief commercial officer Jake Lawson had “mutually decided to part ways.”. The move follows the December departure...
geekwire.com
T-Mobile and SpaceX get set to announce ‘something special’ for Starlink connectivity
The CEOs of SpaceX and T-Mobile will join forces on Thursday to reveal how their companies will work together to increase wireless connectivity. Details about the announcement, set to be live-streamed at 7 p.m. CT (5 p.m. PT) from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, haven’t been made public. But the plan seems likely to involve using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation and T-Mobile’s cellular network to boost subscribers’ access and both companies’ fortunes.
TechCrunch
This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club
Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
Interview: Growing an Amazon Seller Brand Takes More than Hard Work & an Idea
Interview with AMZSCALE founder on what it takes to win in online retail as an Amazon seller. Amazon is just a fact of life for most of us. Avoiding it takes conscious effort in the US, and the e-commerce platform grew 38% in 2020 and 19% in 2021, according to Statista.
Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer
SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Wendy Steinle will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005794/en/ Wendy Steinle (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
SoftBank-backed Tridge, a Korean platform that matches food agriculture buyers and sellers, bags $37.2M Series D at a $2.7B valuation
South Korean startup Tridge wants to address the issue via its online trade platform that matches global food agriculture buyers and sellers. The platform helps from research to ordering and enables buyers to source their food and agriculture items at reasonable prices in more than 150 countries. Vendors can also diversify their sales channels and find buyers (at the proper time) for perishable foods.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month
If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they’re seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies.
geekwire.com
Internal memo: Amazon Care to shut down, ‘not a complete enough offering’ for corporate customers
Amazon will stop offering its Amazon Care primary health-care services at the end of this year, according to an internal memo, after determining that it wasn’t “the right long-term solution for our enterprise customers.”. The surprise move Wednesday is a major course correction in Amazon’s broader foray into...
geekwire.com
Delivery partners touted by Amazon received millions in U.S. financial aid, records show
Amazon released new numbers about the growth of its Delivery Service Partners program, saying 3,000 independent companies now deliver more than 10 million packages for Amazon each day, employing 275,000 people and generating a combined $26 billion in revenue in the last four years. Marking the fourth anniversary of the...
srnnews.com
Canada’s OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal
(Reuters) – Canadian software company OpenText said on Thursday it would acquire Britain’s Micro Focus International Plc in an all-cash deal that values the enterprise software maker at $6 billion including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business. OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30)...
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
