

geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Opendoor hires Seattle tech vet as CTO; Vacasa names CEO; ex-Blue Origin comms chief lands at Clorox

— Raji Subramanian, an engineering leader who previously worked at Yahoo and Amazon, was named chief technology officer at real estate giant Opendoor. Subramanian co-founded Seattle real estate startup Pro.com, which was acquired by Opendoor last year. She was most recently head of platform at Opendoor. Ian Wong, Opendoor’s current...
SEATTLE, WA
geekwire.com

Seattle development firm 47 Degrees acquired by Xebia

47 Degrees, a software development firm founded 12 years ago in Seattle, announced Tuesday that it has been acquired by Xebia, an engineering and IT consultancy company based in the Netherlands. 47 Degrees has 110 people across four offices, and all will be joining Xebia, which is relocating its HQ to Atlanta. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
SEATTLE, WA
digg.com

Startup Selling Luxurious Homes That Poke Out Of The Ocean On Stalks

Ocean Builders has unveiled the SeaPod, a rounded, two-person luxury pod home that hovers above the ocean by way of buoyant, air-filled steel tubes. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get...
pymnts

Peloton to Sell Equipment on Amazon

Peloton has made a deal with Amazon to sell its exercise bikes and other fitness products on the eCommerce giant’s platform as it tries to battle declining sales, the company said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 24). The deal is the latest attempt by the troubled exercise equipment...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

A Whole New Slant on Travel Expense Management

In an enlightening and entertaining interview with Inc.’s Brandview Studio, Brittany Covert, Senior Revenue Accounting Manager at Twitch, speaks to the state of business travel in the wake of the COVID pandemic and to the travel expense policies and software applications designed to make such reporting more efficient, precise and painless. Specifically, she endorses TripActions as a lifesaver when it comes to Twitch’s travel expense gathering and reporting.
SOFTWARE
freightwaves.com

U.S. Xpress CCO gone after just year and a half on job

U.S. Xpress has seen its second significant departure of an executive in the last eight months. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Xpress (NYSE: USX) said it and chief commercial officer Jake Lawson had “mutually decided to part ways.”. The move follows the December departure...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

T-Mobile and SpaceX get set to announce ‘something special’ for Starlink connectivity

The CEOs of SpaceX and T-Mobile will join forces on Thursday to reveal how their companies will work together to increase wireless connectivity. Details about the announcement, set to be live-streamed at 7 p.m. CT (5 p.m. PT) from SpaceX’s Starbase facility in South Texas, haven’t been made public. But the plan seems likely to involve using SpaceX’s Starlink satellite constellation and T-Mobile’s cellular network to boost subscribers’ access and both companies’ fortunes.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club

Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

Domo Welcomes Wendy Steinle as Chief Marketing Officer

SILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced that Wendy Steinle will join the company as chief marketing officer (CMO). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005794/en/ Wendy Steinle (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SoftBank-backed Tridge, a Korean platform that matches food agriculture buyers and sellers, bags $37.2M Series D at a $2.7B valuation

South Korean startup Tridge wants to address the issue via its online trade platform that matches global food agriculture buyers and sellers. The platform helps from research to ordering and enables buyers to source their food and agriculture items at reasonable prices in more than 150 countries. Vendors can also diversify their sales channels and find buyers (at the proper time) for perishable foods.
AGRICULTURE
srnnews.com

Canada’s OpenText to buy British software firm Micro Focus in $6 billion deal

(Reuters) – Canadian software company OpenText said on Thursday it would acquire Britain’s Micro Focus International Plc in an all-cash deal that values the enterprise software maker at $6 billion including debt, in a push to expand its enterprise information management business. OpenText will pay 532 pence ($6.30)...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE

