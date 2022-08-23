Read full article on original website
Predjama: The world's largest cave castle
Predjama is one of the most extraordinary castles in the world, built in the mouth of a cave complex at the end of a valley in Slovenia.
The Incredible Story of the Iceberg That Sank the Titanic
When snow falls, the properties of water perform a delicate dance. Snowflakes fall like dominoes fall. A piece of dust forms a crystal, and the appearance of that crystal attracts more crystals until they form long dendrites around the speck of dust like ants around a piece of chocolate. As long as the growing snowflake remains lighter than air, it will float. But as soon as one extra crystal crosses the tipping point, the structure will succumb to gravity and fall.
It’s back: the lost Welsh village that has reappeared in the drought
As reservoir levels have fallen, Llanwddyn in Wales, flooded by a water company in 1880, has re-emerged – as have a Roman camp in Spain and an ancient city in Iraq
Luxurious 1,200-year-old mansion found in southern Israel
Archaeologists unearthed a lavish 1,200-year-old estate in Israel's desert south that offers a unique glimpse of life for wealthy residents of the Negev region, the country's antiquities authority said Tuesday.The discovery in the Bedouin town of Rahat dates to the early Islamic period in the 8th or 9th century, the authority said.The luxury home is built around a courtyard and features four wings with several rooms for its residents. One lavish section features a marble hallway with stone floors and elaborate wall decorations. Archaeologists also found shards of decorated glass serving dishes. Underneath the courtyard, archaeologists were surprised to...
A Medieval Map Has Revealed the Location of a Lost ‘Atlantis,’ Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For centuries, rumors have circulated about an ancient kingdom called Cantre’r Gwaelod that once existed in Wales’ Cardigan Bay, before it sank beneath the waves to become the basis for a legendary “Welsh Atlantis.”
Atlas Obscura
How a Self-Trained Italian Blacksmith Built Himself an Amusement Park
When, in 1968, Bruno Ferrin first set foot in the poplar forest on a hill near Treviso, Italy, he knew he had found a good spot. “I was looking for a way to work in my spare time,” he says. “And thought I could open a casual food stand in the woods.” Fifty-three years later, that patch of woods on Montello hill is home to something a fair bit larger and more unexpected.
Atlas Obscura
Văcărești Natural Park
In the wetlands on the edge of Bucharest stands a large nature reserve surrounded by a thick concrete perimeter wall. Văcărești Natural Park stands on land that was once of the city’s neighborhoods. During the period of communist rule in Romania, the land was claimed for government use—part of President Nicolae Ceaușescu’s ambitious plan to build hydrological infrastructure that would eventually connect Bucharest to the river Danube.
Atlas Obscura
Čaršija Mosque
Stolac may be unfamiliar to some, but this village is located in Herzegovina Humina, a region that has been inhabited for at least 15,000 years. In addition to prehistoric carvings, archaeological remains in the area testify to the presence of Illyrians, Romans, Ottomans, Austro-Hungarians, and Slavs. The buildings in the center of Stolac bear signs of Christian (Orthodox and Catholic), Islamic, and Judaist religious traditions.
Atlas Obscura
Conewago Potholes
Located in the Susquehanna River, just south of Three Mile Island is the Conewago Potholes, a prehistoric diabase formation that eroded over the centuries. The meltwater from the Ice Age created rapids that picked up sediment and drilled natural holes into the rock with underwater whirlpools. The remaining boulders, and subsequently the remaining potholes, are quite large—several large enough to fit a person.
Medieval Pub Buried Under Grazing Pasture Is Unearthed in England
After spending three weeks excavating a medieval town whose remains were buried under what is now a grazing pasture, archaeologists have found evidence of an alehouse house dating back multiple centuries, the BBC reports. Among the items found at the site in East Yorkshire, outside the city of Leeds, were a large numbers of jugs and pottery beakers, which suggests that the site was perhaps a pub. But the presence of animal bones suggests that the site could have once been an inn where travelers could stay for the night. “People would stop and rest,” assistant site director Emma Samuel told the...
The Most Beautiful Caves in the World
The world is full of amazing places. Though most people travel to see such sites above the earth’s surface, many are actually beneath it. Caves contain their own ecosystems that would not be sustainable above ground, and their environments are often studied by scientists known as speleologists. Often hidden in jungles or wild rocky regions, […]
Good News Network
New DNA From a Tooth Confirms Famous Wild Ponies in Maryland Descended From Spanish Shipwreck
Wild feral horses have roamed freely across an island off the coast of Maryland and Virginia for hundreds of years, but exactly how they got there has remained a mystery. Now, in a new study, ancient DNA extracted from a 16th century tooth suggest that the old folk tales claiming that horses were marooned on Assateague following a Spanish shipwreck are likely true.
Museum of the Bible Returned a 1,000-Year-Old Looted Gospel to a Greek Monastery
The Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C. returned a more than 1,000-year-old handwritten gospel to the Greek Orthodox Church on Tuesday. It was transferred to an Eastern Orthodox Church during a private ceremony in New York. The manuscript, which had been looted from a Greek Monastery in World War I and was acquired by the museum at a Christie’s auction in 2011, is expected to be repatriated next month to the Kosinitza Monastery in northern Greece. There, for hundreds of years, it had been used in religious services, along with more than 400 volumes, before being taken by Bulgarian forces...
Travel news: Tourists misbehave in Italy and drought reveals lost ruins in UK and Spain
Drought has revealed lost ruins in the UK and Spain. Easter Island and Napoleon's Atlantic exile of St. Helena have reopened to visitors. And in Italy, misbehaving tourists surf in Venice's Grand Canal and ride scooters through Pompeii.
TODAY.com
20 things to do in Greece, from wine tasting and swimming to ancient ruins
A Greek philosopher once said, "The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing" — except when you know you want to visit Greece. Located in the Balkans region and nuzzling a trifecta of seas (the Ionian, Aegean and Mediterranean), Greece has no shortage of things to do. Get your history fix with ancient ruins and temples; feast on locally sourced ingredients, like tomatoes and olive oil; lie on the beach and do nothing but relax. Land or sea, there's something for everyone.
People Produced Beer in German Stonehenge Over 4,000 Years Ago
The find, believed to be central Germany's first brewery, was excavated at the Ring Sanctuary of Poemmelte.
Atlas Obscura
Erie Dinosaur Park
Whimsical dinosaurs made from car, truck, and farm machinery parts by Robert Dorris who was a nearby resident and a retired Air Force engineer. He once displayed the Jurassic creations at his residence which was known as The Not So National Dinosaur Park. The park in Erie, Kansas, was created...
Atlas Obscura
New Zealand, Off the Beaten Path
When you think of New Zealand, you might think of Lord of the Rings scenery, a landscape full of monstrous green mountains. But there’s much more to the country, which is one of the reasons we host trips focusing on the North Island, or Te Ika-a-Māui, where the landscape is more varied, and a little more strange.
These catacombs were built as a reproduction of the Holy Land for Americans who couldn't travel abroad
Image of a catacombCredit: User GerardM on nl.wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Catacombs of Washington D.C. is located under the Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land. D.C.'s Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land in America was constructed in 1899. Its purpose was to provide American visitors a chance to experience the Holy Land on American soil.
All of the Castles, Gardens, and Villages Used as Filming Locations in “House of the Dragon”
Much like “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” — which only premiered a matter of days ago and already claims the title of HBO’s biggest series premiere ever, drawing in nearly 10 million viewers — boasts a bevy of otherworldly filming locations that can be visited in real life. Below, find six sites — including castles, gardens, and villages — throughout the U.K., Spain, and Portugal that can be seen throughout the series’ first season.
