Kevin Jonas Breaks Tooth While Vacationing in Ocean City, NJ
There's nothing fun about an emergency visit to a dentist while you are out of town on vacation. That's especially true when you break a tooth. Now you are out of town, in pain and you have to find a dentist prepared to do a more complicated dental procedure. You...
Help Atlantic County Little Disabled Lamb Win Big In Cute Pet Contest
It's hard not to be biased when it comes to our furry best friends. An Atlantic County-based animal sanctuary is asking for your help to secure some funding for the most adorable little lamb who goes by the name of Max. Max is currently in the care of Fawns Fortress,...
Police Looking for Gals Who Hit the Great White Shark In Cape May
Cape May Police are looking for suspects who allegedly shoplifted from the Great White Shark store in Cape May. Police say the two women stole from the store, which is located on the Washington Street Mall. If you can help Cape May Police with identification, you're urged to call Detective...
Yum or Yuck? Audubon NJ Restaurant Serving a Peanut Butter-Topped Hot Dog
One of South Jersey's most unexpected hot dogs is topped with peanut butter. Here's where to find it if you're looking to expand your palette. And this PB-topped hot dog will FILL YOU UP. It's reportedly a quarter-pounder, according to 6abc's FYI Philly. It's called the PB&C, and Audubon's BurgerTime,...
Linwood, NJ Man Going to Jail for Beating Pitbull Puppy to Death
A Linwood, New Jersey man who admitted being responsible for the death of his Pitbull puppy will spend time behind bars for his crime. The horrific incident took place in December of 2020, according to Daily Voice. 24-year-old Kyle Blythe reportedly beat his Pitbull puppy Dolce after it did what...
Demolition Begins at Neglected Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ
If you were hoping to see the old Inn of the Dove on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township reopen, your dreams have officially come to an end. As of this week, demolition work at the old hotel has started and the buildings are now being torn down.
Egg Harbor Township Police Search for Man Caught on Camera
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a man in connection to an ongoing investigation. Police aren't saying what - if anything - that the man may have done. They're only asking for help in identifying him. If you're able to help the police, you're urged to call the...
Cape May, NJ, Campground Named Top-10 Dog-Friendly In U.S.
Everyone loves their dog. How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?. Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/
Vineland, NJ, Police Searching for Car in Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash
Authorities in Vineland are asking for your help as they search for the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, the accident happened around 12:30 PM at 7th Street and Landis Avenue. Police say the driver hit a pedestrian and fled the...
ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight
If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News
Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
Mosquito Sample Tests Positive For West Nile Virus in Mullica Twp., NJ
Officials in Atlantic County say a mosquito sample from Mullica Township has tested positive for West Nile virus. This is the first confirmed positive mosquito sample found in the county this year. According to a spokesperson, the sample was collected on August 10th from the 200 block of Weymouth Road.
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ
A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
Extensive Traffic Advisories For EHT, Hammonton, Atlantic County, NJ
TRAFFIC ADVISORY - COLUMBIA ROAD, HAMMONTON, NEW JERSEY. Monday, August 22, 2022, through Wednesday, August 25, 2022, there will be a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern in effect. This will impact portions of Columbia Road, between Middle Road & Hammonton Pleasant-Mills Road. New guardrails are being installed from 7:00 a.m. to...
Did Cape May Beachgoers See a Baby Dolphin Being Born? [VIDEO]
Did people on a Cape May Beach witness a dolphin giving birth last weekend? Take a look at a short video and see if you can tell what happened. Beachgoers on Grant Avenue Beach in Cape May last Saturday became excited when they saw a pod of dolphins swimming and splashing close to shore.
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42
An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
Record Crowd 550,000 Spectators At Atlantic City Airshow
It’s official, The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow has achieved an estimated record crowd of 550,000 spectators. Michael Chait, President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce provided this number. The crowd size is determined by a collaboration of the Atlantic City fire department, the Atlantic...
Galloway Twp., NJ, Man Pleads Guilty to 2019 Drug-induced Death
Authorities in Ocean County say a man from Galloway Township has pleaded guilty in connection to a drug-induced death in 2019 -- and he will likely only serve seven years in prison for his actions. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer states on Monday, 22-year-old Shemar Jackson pleaded guilty to a...
EHT NJ Cops Looking for Cash Carrying Eagles Logo Wearing Guy
If you don't want anyone to notice you there are some things you might try doing. For example, don't wear easy-to-spot clothing - like a t-shirt for the most popular sports team in the area. Also, don't flash your cash - a lot of people don't even use cash anymore!...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
