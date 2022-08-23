ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May County, NJ
Cape May, NJ, Campground Named Top-10 Dog-Friendly In U.S.

Everyone loves their dog. How about traveling with your dog? Did you know one of the top spots to travel with your dog happens to be right here in South Jersey?. Sun Outdoors Cape May, (formerly known as Holly Shores Camping Resort), located at 491 Route-9 in Cape May was recently listed as one of the 10 Top-Rated, Dog-Friendly Campgrounds In The U.S., according to the website thetravel.com/
CAPE MAY, NJ
ABC’s The Bachelorette Visits Wildwood NJ Tonight

If you're a fan of the Bachelorette (or just a fan of the Wildwoods) you might want to check out tonight's episode on ABC as the Bachelorette visits South Jersey. The Bachelorette includes a South Jersey native, Tyler Norris, who's from Rio Grande, New Jersey, and graduated from Wildwood Catholic High School.
WILDWOOD, NJ
EHT’s Reed’s Organic Farm Featured on NBC Nightly News

Reed’s Organic Farm, the 78-acre farm and animal sanctuary in Egg Harbor Township was featured Tuesday on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. Watch the segment below. NBC correspondent Joe Fryer spotlighted the good work of the farm revitalized by Margate restauranteur Cookie Till and her partners Lenny Varvaro and Beth Senay in 2020 as a platform for sustainable organic farming that would benefit the community.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
Prosecutor: Newark Man Charged for Shooting in Gloucester Twp., NJ

A man from Newark has been arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in Gloucester Township earlier this month. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says on Monday, 34-year-old Saladin Stafford was arrested in Riverside Township, Burlington County. On the morning of Friday, August 5th, Gloucester...
NEWARK, NJ
Glassboro NJ Woman Killed in Accident on Route 42

An early morning crash Saturday off Route 42 in Gloucester County took the life of a Glassboro woman. The accident reportedly happened in the northbound lanes of Route 42 (Black Horse Pike) in Washington Township just before 4 a.m. Saturday, NJ.com reports. A Jeep Shaneira A. Mcpherson was a passenger...
GLASSBORO, NJ
Record Crowd 550,000 Spectators At Atlantic City Airshow

It’s official, The 19th Annual MEET AC Atlantic City Airshow has achieved an estimated record crowd of 550,000 spectators. Michael Chait, President of The Greater Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce provided this number. The crowd size is determined by a collaboration of the Atlantic City fire department, the Atlantic...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
