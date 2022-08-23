Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Man hits girlfriend’s ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning. Deputies said there was an altercation between a woman and her ex boyfriend on Veterans Street....
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for runaway teen in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen who was last seen on Thursday night. According to deputies, 15-year-old Tiejahya Chapman was last seen on Arnold Street wearing a black shirt that had pink Chinese writing on it and black shorts.
Deputies investigate stabbing in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A stabbing was reported early Friday morning in Anderson County. According to Anderson County Dispatch, responders arrived at the scene on Tony Creek Road at 1:15 a.m. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was isolated and the parties involved had non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies said there is no threat […]
Deputies: Man hit by car during altercation in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation in Anderson. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Veterans Street around 6 a.m. Deputies were told the man was having a dispute with his former girlfriend. Deputies said the woman was […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Overnight crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Saturday morning in a crash in Greenville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Mauldin Road. An SUV was traveling north when it collided with a Dodge Ram attempting to make a U-turn, troopers said. The driver of the SUV […]
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt following ATV crash in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a crash on U.S Highway 29 on Friday night. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers, the crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29 near Hickory Forest Drive. Troopers said...
counton2.com
Upstate student found with gun at high school
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said students and staff are safe after a student brought a gun to TL Hanna High School Friday. Deputies charged Ronald Coleman, 18, with possession of a firearm on school property. The Sheriff’s office said the gun was spotted in...
FOX Carolina
Inmate dies while in custody at Spartanburg Co. jail, coroner says
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced an inmate was pronounced dead while in custody at the Spartanburg County Detention Center. The coroner said his office, SLED, and the Sheriff’s Office were called to the detention center on Aug. 20 in reference to the death...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 hurt in Greenville Co. shooting, suspect in custody
One person is in custody after a shooting sent a man to the hospital Thursday afternoon in Greenville County.
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
WYFF4.com
Anderson County student charged with bringing gun to school, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate student was arrested Friday after deputies said he brought a gun to school. Shale Remien, with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, said the student was arrested at T.L. Hanna High School, at 2600 North Highway 81. Remien said Ronald Coleman, 18, is charged...
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motorcyclist dies in Spartanburg County Crash Friday morning
The Highway Patrol says a rider was killed when a pickup turned left in front of his motorcycle on Highway 9 west of Inman Friday morning. It happened a few minutes before 7 AM.
FOX Carolina
Belton Police warn community about phone scam
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Belton Police Department is warning the community about a phone scam. Police say residents are receiving calls stating the department is raising money to help families of fallen law enforcement officers. Officers say this is not happening and are encouraging residents not to give...
FOX Carolina
More charges after overdose incident
The Mauldin Police Department is asking for help finding missing woman Alba Ruc. Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car during an altercation with a woman Friday morning.
Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office warns public of phone scammer
Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office wants to warn the public about a phone scammer pretending to be from their department.
South Carolina veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, shoots self
Investigators said a veteran who was being evicted from a property set a building and camper on fire before shooting himself in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
LIVE : Crash causing delays on I-85 South
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash is causing traffic delays on I-85 South near mile marker 82 in Spartanburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at around 7:16 p.m. on I-85 South near mile marker 82.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating gunshots fired at house in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after gunshots were fired at a house along Stribling Circle on Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene shortly after gunshots were reported. A witness at the scene told deputies they saw...
Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
Comments / 0