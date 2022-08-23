EATON — On Monday, Aug. 15, Preble County Commissioners Adam Craft, Rachael Vonderhaar and David Haber, Sheriff Mike Simpson and Lewisburg Fire Chief BJ Sewert were on hand for the swearing in of new Preble County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzanne Cottingim. Sewert noted, “I’ve known her for several years, and she’s always been quite helpful, always willing and ready to help, whether it was her day off or whatever. So, without a doubt we have been blessed and lucky to have her and we’re looking forward to working with her up at the office.” Commissioners Craft, Vonderhaar, and Haber, along with Sheriff Mike Simpson are pictured congratulating Cottingim at the Aug. 15, commissioners meeting.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO