pv-magazine-usa.com

Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar

Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
OHIO STATE
Eaton Register Herald

New EMA director sworn in

EATON — On Monday, Aug. 15, Preble County Commissioners Adam Craft, Rachael Vonderhaar and David Haber, Sheriff Mike Simpson and Lewisburg Fire Chief BJ Sewert were on hand for the swearing in of new Preble County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzanne Cottingim. Sewert noted, “I’ve known her for several years, and she’s always been quite helpful, always willing and ready to help, whether it was her day off or whatever. So, without a doubt we have been blessed and lucky to have her and we’re looking forward to working with her up at the office.” Commissioners Craft, Vonderhaar, and Haber, along with Sheriff Mike Simpson are pictured congratulating Cottingim at the Aug. 15, commissioners meeting.
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County

ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, return to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 31st from 4:30-6:30 PM. This is the first day of school for Ansonia therefore we ask participants to line up after 4:00 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Farm and Dairy

Two solar projects in Ohio approved

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Parks honored with NSDAR Medal

GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution had the pleasure of honoring the Darke County Park District with the NSDAR Conservation Medal on it’s 50th Anniversary. The criteria for such award is based on outstanding efforts in wildlife and nature conservation, establishing leadership in...
Eaton Register Herald

Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer

EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Red White & Blue event to honor Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS

Greenville, Ohio August 24th, 2022 – Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 3rd for the “Red White and Blue” Event honoring Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS personnel at the Greenville City Park. This will be an all-day event with a food truck rally from 11 to 9pm including Nacho Pig, Badges BBQ, Crème De La Crème and Buckeye Burgers. Touch-A-Truck which will allow a close up view of the City of Greenville Fire Truck, police car, ambulance, and the Darke County K9 Unit will start at 5 pm. Local bands will perform from 6 to 10 pm with Mora & the Boys at 6:30 pm and Shannon Clark and The Sugar taking the stage at 7:30 pm.
WLWT 5

Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County

FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
countynewsonline.org

Darke County Fugitives in Custody

Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports the two fugitives Dean M. Baker and Ashlee Fletcher have been taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at approximately 10:15 PM tonight August 24, 2022. Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville were...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
The Lima News

Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire

LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
LIMA, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
tippnews.com

Made In Miami County

Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH

