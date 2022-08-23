Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Ten Ohio counties have banned large scale wind and solar
Ten Ohio counties have banned large-scale wind and solar farms, and two more are currently considering a ban. This was enabled by Ohio putting into law SB 52 in the fall of 2021. This news was brought to the attention of pv magazine USA by local reporters at the Ohio...
Eaton Register Herald
New EMA director sworn in
EATON — On Monday, Aug. 15, Preble County Commissioners Adam Craft, Rachael Vonderhaar and David Haber, Sheriff Mike Simpson and Lewisburg Fire Chief BJ Sewert were on hand for the swearing in of new Preble County Emergency Management Agency Director Suzanne Cottingim. Sewert noted, “I’ve known her for several years, and she’s always been quite helpful, always willing and ready to help, whether it was her day off or whatever. So, without a doubt we have been blessed and lucky to have her and we’re looking forward to working with her up at the office.” Commissioners Craft, Vonderhaar, and Haber, along with Sheriff Mike Simpson are pictured congratulating Cottingim at the Aug. 15, commissioners meeting.
wvxu.org
Ohio Department of Natural Resources to hold special deer hunt in parts of Southwest Ohio
White tailed-deer in Ohio have no natural predators. Historically, its population was kept stable by wolves, cougars and Native American hunters. No predators can lead to overpopulation and overgrazing of native plants like rare orchids and spring flowers. Deer can also cause damage to farmland crops. In the 2021-2022 hunting...
countynewsonline.org
Shared Harvest Food Distributions return to Darke County
ANSONIA, OH — Shared Harvest Foodbank, in partnership with OSU Extension, Darke County, Ansonia Local Schools, and Darke County United Way, return to Darke County with their “drive-thru” food distribution at Ansonia Local Schools, Wednesday, August 31st from 4:30-6:30 PM. This is the first day of school for Ansonia therefore we ask participants to line up after 4:00 p.m. and to be aware of students and buses.
Farm and Dairy
Two solar projects in Ohio approved
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Power Siting Board approved applications filed by Wild Grains Solar, LLC and Nottingham Solar LLC to construct solar-powered electric generating facilities in Van Wert and Harrison counties, respectively, Aug. 18. The 150-megawatt Wild Grains Solar facility will occupy 818 acres within a 2,312-acre project area...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Parks honored with NSDAR Medal
GREENVILLE — The Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution had the pleasure of honoring the Darke County Park District with the NSDAR Conservation Medal on it’s 50th Anniversary. The criteria for such award is based on outstanding efforts in wildlife and nature conservation, establishing leadership in...
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleads guilty to felony charges
CLARK COUNTY — Today, a former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee pleaded guilty to charges accusing him of stealing money from the county. Robert Vanderhorst, 63, was originally indicted on three counts of theft in office. News Center 7 was there when he pled guilty to one count...
Eaton Register Herald
Norfolk Southern makes RR closing offer
EATON — Preble County Commissioners and other local officials met once more with representatives from Norfolk Southern Railroad on Wednesday, Aug. 17, to discuss an agreement and concessions NS is willing to make as they close two area crossings. “I want to thank everybody for their patience as we...
countynewsonline.org
Red White & Blue event to honor Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS
Greenville, Ohio August 24th, 2022 – Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 3rd for the “Red White and Blue” Event honoring Veterans, Police, Fire and EMS personnel at the Greenville City Park. This will be an all-day event with a food truck rally from 11 to 9pm including Nacho Pig, Badges BBQ, Crème De La Crème and Buckeye Burgers. Touch-A-Truck which will allow a close up view of the City of Greenville Fire Truck, police car, ambulance, and the Darke County K9 Unit will start at 5 pm. Local bands will perform from 6 to 10 pm with Mora & the Boys at 6:30 pm and Shannon Clark and The Sugar taking the stage at 7:30 pm.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a house fire in Warren County
FRANKLIN, Ohio — The Cincinnati Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire on Wednesday night. The fire is located at 9679 Williams Drive in Warren County and was reported around 8:56 p.m. According to reports, black smoke is coming from the garage that is connected to...
wyso.org
"We're still here," Miami and Shawnee cultural educators speak with the public in Clark County
Cultural educators from the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and two Shawnee tribes (Eastern Shawnee Tribe of Oklahoma and The Shawnee Tribe) held events over the weekend in Clark County. The weekend was titled Hito Henekinike, which means “Hello, my friend” in saawanwaatoweewe (the Shawnee language). Talon Silverhorn emceed...
CareFlight called to head-on crash in Clark County; 3 injuries reported
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least three people were injured after a head-on crash in Springfield Township Thursday morning. Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 3100 block of West National Road. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports. CareFlight was called to the scene,...
dayton247now.com
Crane hits power line, catches fire in Harrison Township
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- A commercial truck caught fire at 4520 Webster St. in Harrison Township on Tuesday evening. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch says the call came in at 5:08 p.m. They say a crane caught a power line, which caused the crane to catch fire. Dispatch has called...
Study: Dayton one of 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters
DAYTON — The City of Dayton is considered to be one of the 10 safest U.S. cities from natural disasters, according to a new report from the website, Lifehacker.com. >>INITIAL STORY: 15 Memorial Day tornadoes confirmed; EF4 traveled 20 miles, over half-mile wide. It looked at data from the...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Fugitives in Custody
Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker reports the two fugitives Dean M. Baker and Ashlee Fletcher have been taken into custody at a truck stop near Ocala, Florida at approximately 10:15 PM tonight August 24, 2022. Dean M. Baker, age 35, of Greenville and Ashlee Fletcher, age 37, of Greenville were...
WHIZ
Washington Township Fire Department Hosts “Stop The Bleed”
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Washington Township Fire Department hosted ‘Stop The Bleed,’ training Tuesday afternoon. Anyone from the community was welcome to attend and learn potentially life-saving skills. Attendees of the class learned about life-threatening bleeding and how to stop it via applying direct pressure, a tourniquet,...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton officials cite 'remarkable' early successes by sending mediators, not police, to some 911 calls
DAYTON, Ohio — When the City of Dayton launched its Mediation Response Unit this spring, the goal was twofold: Cut down on unnecessary police interventions and provide residents with direct and immediate access to services they need. Now, several months into the pilot program, the city has dispatched the...
Known drug house in Lima will be razed following another fire
LIMA — The third fire at a vacant building in Lima known by law enforcement officials to be an active drug house will be the last. A structure at 625 N. Elizabeth St. will be razed “today or tomorrow” after firefighters extinguished a blaze there Wednesday morning, according to a spokesman for the Lima Fire Department.
WLWT 5
Engineers to impart overnight lane closures along I-75
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's office announced multiple overnight lane closures along Interstate 75, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The ramp from Liberty Way to northbound I-75 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. on...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
