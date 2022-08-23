ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

AL.com

Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.

Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
AL.com

Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
AL.com

Luxury apartment community breaks ground in downtown Huntsville

An Illinois-based company broke ground on a five-story, 336-unit, Class A multi-family apartment community in downtown Huntsville on Monday afternoon. The Vista at Councill Square is being built on a 6.1-acre site at St. Clair Avenue, Davis Circle and Pelham Avenue and is adjacent to Councill High Park. “We’re always...
WAFF

Take a look at what’s new at Lemon and Lavender!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everybody loves to shop every now and then, but we especially love checking in on all the local businesses!. Who better to keep us in the loop than our friends over at Lemon and Lavender in Madison! Brandy Booth is a co-owner of Lemon and Lavender and is showing us some of their recent favorite times in store!
AL.com

Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
seniorshousingbusiness.com

SLIB Negotiates Sale of 46-Unit Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, Alabama

MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care, a 46-unit seniors housing community. Located in Madison, a western suburb of Huntsville, the community is in a growing residential, medical and commercial corridor. The units are split as 30 for assisted living and 16 for memory care on a 4.9-acre site.
theredstonerocket.com

Magnet fishing doesn’t attract common sense

Three magnet fishermen hauled in more than they bargained for at Fort Stewart, Georgia, recently. The haul included 86 small rockets and other ordnance found at the bottom of a river and they reeled in about $340 in fines, according to The Macon Telegraph. They posted the experience to their...
Hartselle Enquirer

Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama

With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
themadisonrecord.com

Serena Williams coming to Huntsville in October to Support Girls Inc.

HUNTSVILLE – 23x Grand Slam Tennis Champion Serena Williams is coming to Huntsville October 27 to support the Fuel Her Fire Campaign. Celebrating 50-years in the Huntsville community, the campaign has highlighted success stories of Girls Inc. participants while raising much-needed funds to support an additional 3,000 girls across the Rocket City. The Sneaker Gala will be the culminating event for the Fuel Her Fire Campaign.
