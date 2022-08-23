Read full article on original website
130+ artists on display at 2022 Monte Sano Arts Festival
The beauty of art and nature combine at the 2022 Monte Sano Arts Festival when over 130 local and regional artists converge at Monte Sano.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Ghost Walk offering a spooky glimpse into the past in September and October
HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) – Fall is almost here, and many Halloween celebrations are getting ready to begin, including a tradition in Huntsville that has been going on for 14 years. The Huntsville Ghost Walk begins September 2nd. The Huntsville Ghost Walk features three different tours, the Old Town Historic...
Huntsville is about to party like it’s #1 place to live in the U.S.
Huntsville is ready to party like it’s the #1 place to live in the U.S. Because, at least according to U.S. News and World Report, it is. Downtown Huntsville Inc. and the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department and Music Office will hold the No. 1 City in America Celebration Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5-10 p.m. on North Side Square. The free event will include live music, an LED light experience, outdoor games, food, local artisans and more.
Papa Dubi’s to host concert series, shrimp boil to end summer
If you're in the mood for shrimp and tunes, Papa Dubi's in Albertville is the place to be this weekend.
Parkway Place Mall hosts back-to-school bash
A Back-to-School bash will be held this weekend at the Parkway Place Mall with something for all ages to enjoy.
Groundbreaking development at historic Councill Square
The City of Huntsville is celebrating a new addition to the historic "Councill Square" downtown.
Inaugural ‘Recovery Fest’ to be held in Lincoln County
An inaugural event is set to kick off in Fayetteville, aimed at celebrating recovery from addiction and lives that have been forever changed.
SideTracks Music Hall, downtown Huntsville music venue, closing down
Since 2017, it’s been Huntsville’s best small venue to see original music, from touring artists to local bands. Unfortunately, at the end of this month, SideTracks Music Hall is shutting down. In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, the venue’s manager, Eddie Yessick, wrote, “The rumor mill is working...
Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City
More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
U.S. Space & Rocket Center hosting Artemis I launch party
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will be partying on Artemis I launch day.
Huntsville is partying like the #1 City in America
The City of Huntsville is celebrating being named the Best Place to Live in the United States by throwing a party!
Luxury apartment community breaks ground in downtown Huntsville
An Illinois-based company broke ground on a five-story, 336-unit, Class A multi-family apartment community in downtown Huntsville on Monday afternoon. The Vista at Councill Square is being built on a 6.1-acre site at St. Clair Avenue, Davis Circle and Pelham Avenue and is adjacent to Councill High Park. “We’re always...
WAFF
Take a look at what’s new at Lemon and Lavender!
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Everybody loves to shop every now and then, but we especially love checking in on all the local businesses!. Who better to keep us in the loop than our friends over at Lemon and Lavender in Madison! Brandy Booth is a co-owner of Lemon and Lavender and is showing us some of their recent favorite times in store!
Get free cake (and eat it, too) as Nothing Bundt Cake celebrates 25th birthday
Nothing Bundt Cake will give out free cake to celebrate its 25th birthday, and folks in Alabama can take part in this sweet deal. On Sept. 1, all locations of the bakery chain will give free Confetti Bundtlets, or mini bundt cakes, to the first 250 people at each bakery, a publicist says. That includes the Nothing Bundt Cake stores in Birmingham, Hoover, Huntsville, Mobile and Tuscaloosa.
tmpresale.com
Stevie Nicks at Orion Amphitheater in Huntsville Oct 31, 2022 – pre-sale password
The Stevie Nicks presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is available now! Everyone with this pre-sale code will have an opportunity to order performance tickets before anyone else. Don’t miss this awesome opportunity to personally see Stevie Nicks’s show in Huntsville, AL!. Here are...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
SLIB Negotiates Sale of 46-Unit Heritage Assisted Living in Madison, Alabama
MADISON, Ala. — Senior Living Investment Brokerage (SLIB) has arranged the sale of Heritage Assisted Living and Memory Care, a 46-unit seniors housing community. Located in Madison, a western suburb of Huntsville, the community is in a growing residential, medical and commercial corridor. The units are split as 30 for assisted living and 16 for memory care on a 4.9-acre site.
A Developer Has Proposed a 22-story Building for Huntsville, AL that Connects to the Already Planned ‘Skybridge’
A real estate developer in Huntsville, AL has proposed an exciting idea: erect a 22-story building that connects to the future suspension cable bridge, unofficially known as 'skybridge'.
theredstonerocket.com
Magnet fishing doesn’t attract common sense
Three magnet fishermen hauled in more than they bargained for at Fort Stewart, Georgia, recently. The haul included 86 small rockets and other ordnance found at the bottom of a river and they reeled in about $340 in fines, according to The Macon Telegraph. They posted the experience to their...
Hartselle Enquirer
Support locally grown in Morgan County with Sweet Grown Alabama
With inflation, high input costs and fuel prices continuing to fluctuate, local farms and businesses need our support now more than ever. Sweet Grown Alabama, the state’s non-profit agricultural branding program, easily connects consumers to locally grown products through an online searchable database at SweetGrownAlabama.org. “Products grown right here...
themadisonrecord.com
Serena Williams coming to Huntsville in October to Support Girls Inc.
HUNTSVILLE – 23x Grand Slam Tennis Champion Serena Williams is coming to Huntsville October 27 to support the Fuel Her Fire Campaign. Celebrating 50-years in the Huntsville community, the campaign has highlighted success stories of Girls Inc. participants while raising much-needed funds to support an additional 3,000 girls across the Rocket City. The Sneaker Gala will be the culminating event for the Fuel Her Fire Campaign.
