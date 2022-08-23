Read full article on original website
Tokyo Disney Resort Will Remove ‘Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah’ From Music Loops, Disney Wins Lawsuit Over Duke Caboom, New 50th Anniversary Fort Wilderness Scavenger Hunt, and More: Daily Recap (8/23/22)
Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
Princess Raya of ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Becoming Official Disney Princess
Disney has announced that Princess Raya of “Raya and the Last Dragon” is officially joining the Disney Princess lineup for World Princess Week 2022. “Raya and the Last Dragon” was released in March 2021 after a delay due to COVID-19. Raya is a princess in the film, so it’s no surprise that she will now become an official Disney Princess. Disney did not announce any sort of ceremony like Princess Merida got for Raya officially joining the lineup.
Disney Plus Day 2022: Date and full lineup
Disney is going deep into its bag today to make sure fans are in a total tizzy for Disney Plus Day. Sure, it’s not quite auto-populated onto your phone’s calendar yet, but Disney is banking (key word there) on the mammoth amount of fan-favorite and heavily-anticipated assets it has in store to get fans on board with the second annual event.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand, Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time, and More: Daily Recap (8/11/22)
Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, August 11, 2022.
UPDATE: Disney Quietly Corrects Error After Misidentifying Haunted Mansion Characters on New Merchandise
We recently reported on a Haunted Mansion ornament that was either mistakenly labeled or contradicted the current established canon for the attraction by misidentifying a key character. Now, Disney has relabeled the ornament to reflect that the figure is indeed supposed to be the Ghost Host rather than Master Gracey.
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground Celebrates 50th Anniversary with a New Scavenger Hunt
As part of the celebrations for the fiftieth anniversary of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, guests can now take part in a scavenger hunt across the resort. Cards for the hunt can be picked up at Meadow Trading Post or the recreation shack by the Meadow Swimmin’ Pool. The front of the card offers a bit of background concerning the creation of the resort. It reads:
Early Park Entry, Complimentary PhotoPass, Special Meet & Greets, and More Announced for Disney+ Day at Disney Parks
Disney has announced a slate of offerings for guests visiting the parks and Disney Cruise Line for Disney+ Day 2022. Disney+ subscribers and their travel party with valid admission and reservations are once again invited to enter the theme parks at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening.
Walt Disney World Is Not Florida’s Most Expensive Theme Park
Everybody knows that a trip to any Disney Park comes at a price. On top of the detailed planning necessary for a successful trip, Guests must decide whether the cost of the experience will be worth it. Many people would agree that spending time at Disney Parks is an investment...
D23 Expo 2022 Livestream Schedule Announced
The D23 Expo 2022 livestream schedule has been announced. D23 Expo will be from September 9 and 11, and in-person tickets are sold out. Fans can tune in for select live panels as part of D23 Expo [Live], however. D23 Expo [LIVE] will feature hosts Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The...
Another Way Splash Mountain Is Quietly Being Removed From The Parks
Ahead of Splash Mountain's redesign the ride and its characters have been taken out elsewhere at Walt Disney World. It’s been two years since Disney officially announced that the iconic Splash Mountain attraction would be rethemed at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. It will be about two more years before the work is done and the Princess and the Frog themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure actually opens. However, the removal of all things Song of the South has been an ongoing process, and another change has taken place at Magic Kingdom that removes another element of the controversial film from the park.
Is one day enough at Disneyland? No, and here's why Disney fans may want to avoid it.
I spent 13 hours at Disneyland, and it wasn't nearly long enough. I'd spent weeks planning my one day at the Southern California landmark, hoping to make the most of every minute by studying park maps, talking to Magic Key annual pass holders, watching vlogs, narrowing down what I wanted to see and eat, and checking wait times in real time on the Disneyland app.
Halloween 2022 Decorations Arrive at World of Disney in Disney Springs
Halloween season has officially begun and seasonal decorations have been added to World of Disney in Disney Springs. A large “Happy Halloween 2022” sign is above the Halloween section. This is where all the new Halloween merchandise can be found. A giant Mickey jack-o’-lantern bucket full of giant...
New Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Voyages Going on Sale for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak Residents
Starting today, August 25, new voyage dates are going on sale for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents. Club 33 Members and Golden Oak residents can book Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages for dates through September 2023. For more information on booking your next...
