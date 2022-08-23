ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marathon, NY

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marathon, NY
Sports
City
Marathon, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Broadcaster Moving Up In Hockey World With New Job

Friday, August 12th was the final Visions Summer Concert Series at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena. Going on at the same time was the Binghamton Black Bears Fan Fest event. I was looking forward to the Black Bears second season at the arena and all the new things that would be coming our way. I have to admit that one of the changes made me a little sad. It's a selfish reason I admit.
BINGHAMTON, NY
AllSyracue

Reid Ducharme Announcement Primer

Player: Reid Ducharme Position: Shooting Guard Height/Weight: 6-6, 170 lbs Finalists: Penn State, Syracuse, Xavier Decision Date/Time: Thursday, August 25th at 4:00pm Eastern.  Where to Watch: 247Sports YouTube Channel Recruitment Recap: Ducharme is one of the best shooters in ...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

The backup quarterback competition looks like it’s over (offensive depth chart projection)

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s backup quarterback competition didn’t turn out to be much of a dogfight. From the first day of fall camp, Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was the one taking snaps behind starting quarterback Garrett Shrader in the drills that mattered most. Rio-Wilson came in after Shrader for reps at the goal line. Rio-Wilson then led the second-team offense during 11-on-11 periods that media was able to view.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Tompkins Cortland Community College to Host Instant Registration Day on Aug. 27th

Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Thinking about attending college this semester? Instant Registration Days are designed for students just like you. Whether you are a new incoming student, a continuing student, or a student returning to Tompkins Cortland after a break, we will be here to assist you with your registration. Stop by to apply, get accepted, and get registered all in the same day. You can also meet with financial aid staff, apply for housing, and more! On-campus and virtual options available.
CORTLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Stepping Down#Olympians
Newswatch 16

Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County

ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
cnycentral.com

Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago

WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
WATERLOO, NY
localsyr.com

Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
SYRACUSE, NY
wskg.org

One room and the four dramas that take place there

Four stories play out in the same room in A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn. Southern Tier Actors Read perform it in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton. Director Judy McMahon tells us how these contrasting stories coalesce into a complete play. Photo credit: Southern Tier...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, August 26

FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022:. An area of low pressure will move overhead today, dragging a cold front through the region as it does so. Scattered showers will be possible at almost any time today....
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Cazenovia couple to wed

The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
CAZENOVIA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy