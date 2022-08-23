Read full article on original website
Related
Section III boys golf coaches poll: What is toughest course in Section III?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Section III boys golf tees off Thursday with eight teams hitting the links. We polled coaches from around the section to ask what course is the toughest to play. Here’s what they said. >> Section III football media day recap: Polls, photos, videos.
Large Section III school cancels girls swimming season
Syracuse, N.Y. — After fielding small teams for the past few seasons, Auburn has decided not to participate in the girls swimming season this fall. The school will instead explore the option of mixed competition with the boys team in the winter season.
Rainbow shines over vigil for Syracuse youth football coach killed 2 weeks before first game
Syracuse, N.Y. — A rainbow arced over the Eastwood Grizzles Youth Football and Cheer team Monday when they gathered in a Syracuse park to say goodbye to a coach and a beloved team parent. Dozens of gold, black, red and blue balloons were released in honor of Corey Bryant,...
2022 High School Football Preview: Maine-Endwell
HS Football Preview: Coming off a one loss, state title winning season, Maine-Endwell is starting fresh looking for another deep playoff run.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southern Tier Broadcaster Moving Up In Hockey World With New Job
Friday, August 12th was the final Visions Summer Concert Series at the Visons Veterans Memorial Arena. Going on at the same time was the Binghamton Black Bears Fan Fest event. I was looking forward to the Black Bears second season at the arena and all the new things that would be coming our way. I have to admit that one of the changes made me a little sad. It's a selfish reason I admit.
Reid Ducharme Announcement Primer
Player: Reid Ducharme Position: Shooting Guard Height/Weight: 6-6, 170 lbs Finalists: Penn State, Syracuse, Xavier Decision Date/Time: Thursday, August 25th at 4:00pm Eastern. Where to Watch: 247Sports YouTube Channel Recruitment Recap: Ducharme is one of the best shooters in ...
The backup quarterback competition looks like it’s over (offensive depth chart projection)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football’s backup quarterback competition didn’t turn out to be much of a dogfight. From the first day of fall camp, Florida transfer QB Carlos Del Rio-Wilson was the one taking snaps behind starting quarterback Garrett Shrader in the drills that mattered most. Rio-Wilson came in after Shrader for reps at the goal line. Rio-Wilson then led the second-team offense during 11-on-11 periods that media was able to view.
cortlandvoice.com
Tompkins Cortland Community College to Host Instant Registration Day on Aug. 27th
Press release from Tompkins Cortland Community College. Thinking about attending college this semester? Instant Registration Days are designed for students just like you. Whether you are a new incoming student, a continuing student, or a student returning to Tompkins Cortland after a break, we will be here to assist you with your registration. Stop by to apply, get accepted, and get registered all in the same day. You can also meet with financial aid staff, apply for housing, and more! On-campus and virtual options available.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hazing investigation underway in Bradford County
ATHENS, Pa. — An investigation is underway in Bradford County after alleged hazing within a high school football team. According to the Athens Area School District, state police are investigating after reported bullying, hazing, and other improper behavior within the high school varsity and junior varsity team. Officials believe...
Organization teams with local barber shops to provide free back-to-school haircuts
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Twin Tiers is teaming up with barber shops in Broome and Tioga counties to provide boys with new haircuts before they return to the classroom.
Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International
DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
2022 Binghamton Porchfest preview
Music and revelry will fill Binghamton's Westside this Sunday with the return of the annual Porchfest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Hulk’ star Lou Ferrigno named honorary Syracuse police officer
Syracuse, N.Y. — Champion bodybuilder and “The Incredible Hulk” star Lou Ferrigno was named an honorary Syracuse police officer Monday. The actor is in town to film his first horror movie, “The Hermit,” in which he plays a murderous, cannibalistic pig farmer. The 70-year-old actor...
cnycentral.com
Noteworthy names set to perform at del Lago
WATERLOO, N.Y. — The Vine Showroom at del Lago Resort & Casino are welcoming a few more big and classic names to its stage in the upcoming months. On Saturday, Sept. 24, country legend Tanya Tucker will belt out her hits at The Vine. The two-time GRAMMY winner first came on to the scene with her hit "Delta Down" in the early 1970s and has been blazing trails ever since. The influential female country artist has amassed 23 Top 40 albums and 56 singles throughout her career, including "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," and "If it Don't Come Easy" to name a few.
11 cheap, free or otherwise cool finds in the Center of Progress building at the 2022 NY State Fair
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We toured the Center of Progress building to help you navigate the massive conglomeration of sights and sounds. There is A LOT of stuff in there. When we were kids, my mom would drag us through here and honestly, it was basically a torture chamber of cleaning products and weird, unidentifiable gizmos.
localsyr.com
Brandon Williams upsets Steve Wells in NY-22 GOP primary
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Steve Wells has conceded the 22nd Congressional District’s Republican Primary to Brandon Williams, who’s declared victory. Williams’ win is considered an upset because Wells was backed by the GOP committees in the counties of NY-22, had name recognition and more money. When...
wskg.org
One room and the four dramas that take place there
Four stories play out in the same room in A.R. Gurney’s The Wayside Motor Inn. Southern Tier Actors Read perform it in the ballroom of the Phelps Mansion Museum in Binghamton. Director Judy McMahon tells us how these contrasting stories coalesce into a complete play. Photo credit: Southern Tier...
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, August 26
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, August 26, 2022:. An area of low pressure will move overhead today, dragging a cold front through the region as it does so. Scattered showers will be possible at almost any time today....
Cazenovia couple to wed
The engagement of Mari Valonis (Dickson City, PA) and Jonny Haines (Sackets Harbor, N.Y.) residents of Cazenovia was announced on Aug. 11, 2022, during a trip to Cape May, N.J. with the Valonis family. Jonny asked for Mari’s hand in marriage while looking for sea glass at Sunset Beach and Mari accepted.
Comments / 0