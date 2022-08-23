Read full article on original website
Adrienne Lee Owens, 82, Kirkwood
Adrienne Lee Owens, 82, of Kirkwood, formerly of Jefferson County, died Aug. 24, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mrs. Owens, a 1958 graduate of Crystal City High School, worked as a legal assistant at the Thurman, Nixon, Smith, Howald, Weber and Bowles law firm in Hillsboro from 1970-1978 and then as a pension assistant at Consolidated Aluminum Corp. She retired in 1997 as a pension benefits specialist with General American Life Insurance. She was known to many as the lady who loved to take care of stray cats, and enjoyed her trees and birds while watching them from her little deck. Born Sept. 19, 1939, in Fort Knox, Ky., she was the daughter of the late Esmer and Katherine (nee Skaggs) Owens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Allen F. DeGonia, whom she married Oct. 11, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic church in Kimswick.
Freddie ‘Rocky’ Burnia Jr., 78, Festus
Freddie “Rocky” Burnia Jr., 78, Festus died Aug. 22, 2022. Mr. Burnia, who lived in Festus for more than 16 years, was a truck driver and was a member of the Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club and Festus VFW Post 3777. Born Feb. 24, 1944, he was the son of the late Melba (Cain) and Freddie Burnia Sr.
Donald Gene Gau Sr., 77, Festus
Donald Gene Gau Sr., 77, of Festus died Aug. 19, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gau retired as a maintenance worker from Carondelet Foundry Corp. He enjoyed beekeeping, fishing, hunting, rendezvousing, being outdoors, waving to his neighbors on Stroup Road and spending time with family and friends. Born July 9, 1945, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Irvin and Mamie (Younker) Gau.
Nancy Sue Tuller, 82, Festus
Nancy Sue Tuller, 82, of Festus died Aug. 20, 2022, at Riverview at the Park Nursing Center in Ste. Genevieve. Mrs. Tuller took an active interest in her children’s education and sports activities and was a former member of the Jefferson R-7 School District Board of Education. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, shopping, bird watching and seashell searching on Florida beaches as well as having monthly luncheons with her friends from the Festus High School Class of 1958. She especially enjoyed the Christmas season. Born June 16, 1940, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Vernette Emelia (Hellings) and Glenn Robinson Clark.
Margie Batson, 91, Herculaneum
Margie Batson, 91, of Herculaneum died Aug. 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City. Mrs. Batson was a homemaker and a member of Immaculate Conception Church. She was nominated by Autumn Ridge to represent their facility in the Ms. Missouri Nursing Home Queen “Beauty is Ageless” pageant in 2017, winning her district and moving on to win the state competition in Branson. She received the Citizen of the Month award from the city of Herculaneum in October 2017 and was the Grand Marshal of the 2017 Pevely-Herculaneum Christmas Parade. She enjoyed dancing, fishing, watching scary movies, shopping, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, going to the casino, taking part in activities offered at Autumn Ridge and spending time with family. She was the daughter of the late Elmer and Ellen (McDonald) Kriegbaum and was preceded in death by two husbands: Thomas McCool Sr. and Gordon Terry Batson.
Edward R. Rueter, 68, of Byrnes Mill
Edward R. Rueter, 68, of Byrnes Mill died Aug. 21, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mr. Rueter was a graduate of Lutheran South High School in St. Louis County and had been looking forward to his 50-year reunion. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and played on a fast-pitch softball team and bowled on a league. He was a fisherman, frequenting various spots in Missouri, such as Suson Park, areas along the Meramec River and the Lake of the Ozarks to satisfy his passion. He had an infectious smile and was known as a jokester. He loved to travel with his wife, and they made many trips to New Minden, Ill., to make apple butter with their children. He was born May 22, 1954, in St. Louis, the son of the late Edward H. and Jeanette (Budd) Rueter.
Diana Elizabeth Choate, 78, Pevely
Diana Elizabeth Choate, 78, of Pevely died Aug. 2, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Choate was a retired baker for Wonder Bread. She enjoyed St. Louis Cardinals’ baseball, cooking and spending time with her family and friends. Born Jan. 7, 1944, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Jacqueline (Duncan) and Walter Yount.
Calendar of events Aug. 25 to Sept. 1
Social swing dance, lessons 6-7 p.m., dancing 7-10 p.m., Arnold VFW, 2301 Church Road. Admission: $8; first-time dancers free. Sponsor: Jefferson County Swing Dance Club. Call 636-296-6702. Tumbling tots gymnastics, 10-11 a.m., Eureka Community Center, 333 Bald Hill Road. For ages 6 months to 5 years. Cost: $8 members; $9...
Tatum McWilliams, infant, Crystal City
Tatum McWilliams, 4 months, of Crystal City died Aug. 12, 2022, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Tatum was born March 26, 2022, in Crystal City, the son of Russell McWilliams of Crystal City and Samantha Carr of Crystal City. In addition to his parents, he is...
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Hillsboro seniors have one more goal to meet
Sometime, a player not named Jaxin Patterson or Austin Romaine will need to make a big play that wins a game for the 2022 Hillsboro football team. If the Hawks are to win their first district championship since 2017, one of the other experienced seniors, or perhaps a younger player, must make a key catch, run or tackle. Last year senior defensive back Harrison Voyles made such a play, recovering a fumble after Romaine stripped the ball away against Festus. That sealed the Hawks’ Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division win over the Tigers, part of an eight-game winning streak.
Festus woman injured on Hwy. Y after motorcycle accident
A Festus woman was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an accident on Hwy. Y south of Branch Road just west of the Grandview R-2 School District campus in Ware, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. Jennifer L. Plass, 50, of Festus was riding south on a 2014 Honda...
Remembering a fateful day at the Leader’s birth
That Tuesday afternoon exemplified everything I loved and hated about my chosen profession. It was Aug. 23, 1994, and work on the first edition of the Jefferson County Leader was well underway. We were using desktop publishing to design our pages – a brand-new process to me – but thankfully,...
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Talented Tigers ready to roar again
In 2021, it looked on the surface like Festus took a large step back from its 10-win and district championship campaign the year before, going 6-5. But a closer examination reveals the Tigers lost five games by a combined 30 points and were a few plays away from repeating their 2020 performance. They lost twice to Hillsboro in the game’s last minute. The second defeat, 13-7, was in the Class 4 District 1 semifinals. Festus lost 41-35 to North County in a Mississippi Area Football Conference Red Division game. The Raiders beat Hillsboro for the District 1 title and reached the state semifinals.
Blue Owl founder to step down; will say goodbye this weekend
It took about three years and divine intervention for Mary Hostetter to leave the Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. The founder of the Kimmswick restaurant, 6116 Second St., will say goodbye to staff members and as many customers as possible from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.
ATHLETE OF WEEK (Aug. 23, 2022) -- Noa Isaia, Seckman football
The senior defensive end registered seven sacks and recovered two fumbles to help the Jaguars win the most games (9) in school history and their first district playoff wins. Isaia was a first-team all-Suburban Conference Orange pool selection in 2021. During track and field season in the spring, Isaia finished second in the discus in 53.27 meters (174 feet, 9 inches) at the Class 5 state track and field championships.
PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Ruble focused on being team leader
Cole Ruble scored 17 touchdowns of 50 or more yards last season. The Seckman senior returns for his third season as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback and in the previous two seasons, big plays were his calling card. After rushing for a school-record 2,555 yards and scoring 30 touchdowns last year, Ruble was named first-team all-state, at the hybrid ‘athlete’ position, in Class 5.
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Appliances, tools, jewelry, more stolen from Barnhart home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth about $15,000 from a home that is being rehabilitated in the 2800 block of Marble Springs Road in Barnhart. The owner had moved out of the house after it was damaged because of a leak in the roof, authorities reported.
House Springs woman dies in Byrnes Mill after crashing into tree
Chelsy M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs died this morning, Aug. 23, in an accident on Byrnes Mill Road north of Cedar Glade Lane in Byrnes Mill, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. According to the report, Lawrence was driving south in a 2007 Ford Focus at 12:30 a.m. when...
Eureka teen arrested for allegedly stealing from employer, possessing marijuana
A 19-year-old Eureka man was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the Burger King restaurant he worked at and for possessing more than 35 grams of marijuana. The teen allegedly stole $467.15 from the g restaurant, 235 W. Fifth St., Eureka Police reported. The restaurant’s general manager called Eureka Police...
