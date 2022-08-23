Edward R. Rueter, 68, of Byrnes Mill died Aug. 21, 2022, in Byrnes Mill. Mr. Rueter was a graduate of Lutheran South High School in St. Louis County and had been looking forward to his 50-year reunion. He was an avid Cardinals baseball fan and played on a fast-pitch softball team and bowled on a league. He was a fisherman, frequenting various spots in Missouri, such as Suson Park, areas along the Meramec River and the Lake of the Ozarks to satisfy his passion. He had an infectious smile and was known as a jokester. He loved to travel with his wife, and they made many trips to New Minden, Ill., to make apple butter with their children. He was born May 22, 1954, in St. Louis, the son of the late Edward H. and Jeanette (Budd) Rueter.

BYRNES MILL, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO