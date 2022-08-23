ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 2022 Training Camp Awards: Rookie Phenom Tariq Woolen Steals Show

By Corbin K. Smith
While Seattle still has three weeks until the regular season opener, training camp officially wrapped up on Sunday. After 15 practices total, reporter Corbin Smith dishes out his annual award winners, including camp MVP and most improved player.

Though the regular season still remains more than two weeks away and a preseason game remains on the docket, the Seahawks closed the books on training camp after concluding their final open practice on Sunday.

Over the course of 15 practices and two exhibition contests, which players stood out amongst their peers? Who showed the greatest improvement? And which rookie from a talented draft class flashed the most?

Without further ado, here are my big winners from Seattle's 2022 training camp, including MVP, top rookie, and most improved player:

MVP: DeeJay Dallas

Honorable Mention : Darrell Taylor, Rashaad Penny

Unlike some prior years where there was an obvious consensus MVP, several players deserved consideration this year. Taylor wreaked havoc off the edge with his elite first step, torturing tackles throughout camp and racking up pressures in bunches, while Penny picked up where he left off after a sizzling finish to the 2021 season and torched the defense for several long, explosive runs at 235-plus pounds. But in terms of consistency, no player has had a better camp than Dallas, who has been equally impressive running the football while also regularly coming through with big plays in the passing game, including catching a long touchdown on a wheel route from Drew Lock in practice and wiggling his way through the defense after the catch for a 17-yard score against the Steelers in the exhibition opener. A more physical presence than in his first two NFL seasons , he has been a standout on offense and special teams since day one and may have played himself into a bigger role than expected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yzn2j_0hS68hYH00

Top Defensive Player: Josh Jones

Honorable Mention : Taylor, Tariq Woolen

For the aforementioned reasons, Taylor easily could have been named best defensive player in Seahawks camp and nobody would have batted an eye if Woolen snagged the honor either. But when considering practices and preseason games, Jones has been a revelation logging snaps at both safety spots and seeing extensive first-team reps as a third safety alongside Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. After being discarded by four other teams, the former second round pick out of North Carolina State has found a home in the Pacific Northwest and proven he's the complete package, picking off Geno Smith twice during training camp practices and dishing several big hits in Seattle's two preseason games, including a third down tackle for loss that forced the Bears to settle for a field goal on their first drive last Thursday night. A standout throughout the month of August, Jones appears to have a roster spot locked up and looks poised to be a factor on defense in sub-packages.

Top Rookie: Abraham Lucas

Honorable Mention : Woolen, Ken Walker III

Ever since the draft class first arrived for rookie minicamp in May, expectations have been sky high for Seattle's latest crop of newcomers and for the most part, the group has lived up to the hype thus far. First-round pick Charles Cross has battled penalty issues, but looks like the real deal in pass protection and will start on day one. Walker wowed with his speed and explosiveness, while Woolen has turned heads with outstanding play in the secondary from day one. But after starting off camp with the second team, Lucas has come on strong as of late, turning in a pair of dominant preseason outings featuring four pancakes in the run game. Well beyond where many envisioned he would be as a run blocker and proficient in pass protection as anticipated based on his superb college career at Washington State, the third-round selection has leapfrogged Jake Curhan and looks to have the right tackle job in the bag heading into the preseason finale.

Most Improved: Mike Jackson

Honorable Mention : Dallas, Myles Adams

It'd be easy to hand Dallas a second award given his immense growth in all areas of his game, but that seems like low-hanging fruit and several other players exhibited stark improvement from a year ago who deserve props. Headlining that group, Jackson has quietly turned in a sensational training camp, playing physical football on the outside both in coverage and defending the run. The former Miami standout has frequently got his hands on the football, including picking off Lock on a deep ball while being in speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin's hip pocket, while seeing snaps with the first and second-team defense. While the rest of the defense has struggled tackling in the preseason, Jackson has been an exception to the rule, consistently stepping up and blasting ball carriers on runs and screen plays to the delight of Carroll and his coaching staff. An afterthought going into camp, he's likely on the roster in Week 1 with Tre Brown remaining on the PUP list and may be there to stay even after Brown returns down the road.

Biggest Surprise: Tariq Woolen

Honorable Mention : Dareke Young, Jones

Several of the previous awards could be up for debate, but this one is no contest. Viewed by most as a raw, developmental prospect coming into the NFL out of UTSA, Woolen wasn't expected to be vying for early playing time on defense. Out of the gate, however, the 6-foot-4 corner not only exceeded expectations, but quickly emerged as one of Seattle's best defensive players winning frequent battles against DK Metcalf and generating pass breakups in bunches. By the third week of camp, he was splitting first-team reps with Artie Burns and ever since the veteran went down with a groin injury, he's continued to perform at a high level. After struggling in his debut, he bounced back in a big way against the Bears, making two nice tackles and allowing no catches on three targets in coverage. Easily the biggest surprise - and a very welcome one at that - Woolen has a great chance to be in the starting lineup in the season opener and will have earned that role as a rookie phenom.

Top Play: Woolen Intercepts Drew Lock

Honorable Mention : Geno Smith 35-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Goodwin, Rashaad Penny 70-yard rushing touchdown

Threading the needle through two deep safeties to hook up with Goodwin on a skinny post for six points, Smith may have thrown the most impressive pass in camp. Penny also has been a highlight reel, ripping off several long touchdown runs with a 70-yard score on the final day of camp standing out among the others. But no play garnered the attention Woolen's pick against Lock did, as the tall, rangy corner showed off his immense athleticism by somehow undercutting a curl route in the middle of the field when the quarterback tried to throw across his body. Carroll claimed after practice he had never seen a corner make that play before and echoed those sentiments after watching it on film, continuing to rave about the interception the next day. Those type of plays have vaulted Woolen into contention to start well ahead of his expected ETA and showcased his rare size and skill set combination.

