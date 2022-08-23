ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

ABC Action News

What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
TAMPA, FL
ABC Action News

Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon

WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
WIMAUMA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday

Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa airport prepares for air taxis

The Tampa International Airport is gearing up to handle the growing emergence of air taxis. TPA’s Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has launched the Advanced Aviation Technology Committee to plan or the arrival of air taxis, also referred to as eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), which are expected to debut in Tampa as early as 2025.
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 25-Sept. 1

Senior Shuffle St. Petersburg Seniors Week comes to a close with a Senior Gala at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. The semi-formal event includes music, hors d’oeuvres, signature mocktails, and more. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club Ballroom, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. Register at stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek. Sunset...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Three Restaurants In Tampa Bay On List Of Florida’s Most Iconic Restaurants

Three restaurants in Tampa Bay are on the list of Florida’s most iconic restaurants. A travel blog called Trips To Discover put together this list. They named the Top 12 iconic restaurants in the State of Florida. The blog said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers”.
FLORIDA STATE

