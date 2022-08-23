Read full article on original website
Florida Airports Make List of the Cheapest Airports to Fly Out FromL. CaneFlorida State
Tampa Property Tax Increase Vote Will Require "Automatic Recount"TaxBuzzHillsborough County, FL
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dorms at USF are Filled to Capacity This FallAloha MelaniTampa, FL
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | August 26-28
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (August 26-28), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Info: Get ready to show off your big bite at TNT Burger in Tampa. This food truck offers tasty burgers that are stacked full of flavor.
ABC Action News
Enjoy 5 acres of crystal clear water at Southshore Bay Lagoon
WIMAUMA, Fla. — Southshore Bay Lagoon in Wimauma is one of the largest pools in Florida. This lagoon features 5 acres of crystal clear water, an inflatable obstacle course, water slides, stand-up paddleboarding, kayaking, and even a swim-up bar. You can also rent an inflatable cabana for the ultimate VIP experience.
Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay
Calling all spooky sisters and ghoulish guys, Halloween is on the rise! With so many things to do this Halloween season in Tampa, it’s ghoulishly good to plan early. We’re bringing you the Top 5 Adult Only Halloween Parties in Tampa Bay. Bring your special someone or bring...
10NEWS
Beautiful People: Blind musician feels the music at the Straz, teaches the next generation
TAMPA, Fla. — Since birth, Matt Weihmuller has been blind. But Matt didn't let a disadvantage stop him from living his passion. Since he was a young child, Matt started learning how to read music and play instruments. Keep in mind that Matt can't see, so he had to learn braille music.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
First Night St. Petersburg canceled due to lack of financial support
First Night St. Petersburg has been canceled this year due to a lack of financial support.
Tampa EDITION: City’s First Five Star Hotel (Opening September 2022)
The Tampa EDITION, which will be Tampa’s first five star hotel, has just started accepting reservations. Admittedly I’m probably more interested in this than most, given that I grew up in Tampa, and still go back all the time to visit family. Let’s take a look at the details of this exciting new property.
Woman exposes self to kids at Pinellas Co. pool: police
A woman was arrested for exposing herself to children at a Pinellas County swimming pool on Monday, according to police.
stpetecatalyst.com
Last stop on the ‘Love Train’: O’Jays in Tampa Friday
Walter Williams, one of the founding members of the platinum-selling vocal group the O’Jays, will celebrate his 79th birthday Thursday. The very next night, he’ll be onstage at the Straz Center in Tampa, singing “Love Train,” “For the Love of Money,” “Back Stabbers,” “Use ta Be My Girl” and all the other hits that made the O’Jays synonymous with rhythm ‘n’ blues and Top 40 radio in the 1970s.
Looking For The Perfect Pet? Experts Will Help You Find Your Pet Pal At Hillsborough Shelter On Saturday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Residents interested in adopting a dog or cat and looking for a little extra help in finding a perfect match are invited to the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center on Saturday, Aug. 27. Local animal rescue volunteers will be at
Lakeland Woman Says ‘One Act Of Kindness’ Could Change Her World After Ductal Carcinoma Diagnosis
LAKELAND, Fla. – Nicole Berlin of Lakeland was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in SITU (DCIS) in May of 2021, but thanks to her family, friends, and the community she’s been able to keep her spirits high. DCIS is also called intraductal carcinoma or stage 0 breast cancer.
100 dog parents to get free tattoos of their pups for National Dog Day
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – BARK, the creator of BarkBox, is paying for 100 dog tattoos in celebration of National Dog Day. BARK made the announcement on its TikTok on Monday. The tattoo giveaway to 100 dog parents is also in celebration of the company’s 10 year anniversary. Those interested in having a portrait of their […]
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa airport prepares for air taxis
The Tampa International Airport is gearing up to handle the growing emergence of air taxis. TPA’s Hillsborough County Aviation Authority has launched the Advanced Aviation Technology Committee to plan or the arrival of air taxis, also referred to as eVOTL (electric vertical takeoff and landing), which are expected to debut in Tampa as early as 2025.
thegabber.com
Things to Do in South Pinellas Aug. 25-Sept. 1
Senior Shuffle St. Petersburg Seniors Week comes to a close with a Senior Gala at the St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club. The semi-formal event includes music, hors d’oeuvres, signature mocktails, and more. St. Petersburg Shuffleboard Club Ballroom, 559 Mirror Lake Dr. N., St. Petersburg. 5:30 p.m. Register at stpeteparksrec.org/seniorsweek. Sunset...
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
995qyk.com
Three Restaurants In Tampa Bay On List Of Florida’s Most Iconic Restaurants
Three restaurants in Tampa Bay are on the list of Florida’s most iconic restaurants. A travel blog called Trips To Discover put together this list. They named the Top 12 iconic restaurants in the State of Florida. The blog said its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers”.
Man accused of exposing self in the middle of St. Pete street
A man is accused of exposing himself in the middle of a public city street, according to a police report.
Deputies investigating death at Tampa hotel
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at a hotel in Tampa Wednesday morning.
Friends remember St. Pete man after boating accident
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday after going out boating the previous day. One of Christman's friends ended up finding his boat washed up on the beach. “When he found that and saw that there was damage on the boat that threw...
