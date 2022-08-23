ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
TechCrunch

This freshly funded startup spun out of a student-run Stanford investment club

Now, two years later, the leader of that club, Steph Mui, is trying to replicate that playbook in the form of a venture-backed startup, and solo entrepreneurship. PIN, which stands for power in numbers, has freshly raised a $5.6 million seed funding round led by Initialized Capital, with investments from GSR, NEA and Canaan.
STANFORD, CA
The Associated Press

ChainRaise Entrepreneurs Create Unique Crowdfunding Bridge

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- ChainRaise is proud to announce the launch of their unique capital raising platform designed to provide an innovative solution for those wanting to invest in the equity of Web3.0, and blockchain, as well as real estate, technology, and other startup businesses in one environment. It also connects those individuals with likeminded entrepreneurs in the potential next big thing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005088/en/ Corey Goodlander, Co-Founder and CEO, and Jake Matykiewicz, Co-Founder and COO (Photo: Business Wire)
ECONOMY
cryptonewsz.com

Next Block Expo is Aiming to Become the Biggest Blockchain Festival in Europe

The First edition will be held in Berlin, Germany, from 23-24 November 2022, with more than 5000 attendees. In 4 months from now, the Berlin Station will be the most important place on the European blockchain map, linking together the most important names from the blockchain. “We are bringing founders,...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Aging#Live In#Elderly Care#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#European#Ai#Almaz Capital#Gmpvc
Fortune

America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why

Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
FOREIGN POLICY
Essence

Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses

Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Germany
TechCrunch

US SEC Chair Gensler reiterates crypto stance, frustrating those seeking clarity

But some in the crypto industry have expressed frustration about the piece, calling for stronger guidelines not repetitions of familiar arguments. Gensler compared car manufacturers to crypto lending platforms as a way to assert that consumers and investors alike deserve protection, whether it’s in a motor or investment vehicle. Even though cars have evolved over decades, the required safety features remain standard, he noted.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

How many Coinbases is FTX worth?

Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode focused on major news topics this week, the crew broke down the latest blockchain happenings and volatility, including SEC Chairman Gary Gensler’s open letter to the crypto industry, which has web3 insiders fuming.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
pymnts

Big Bucks or Big Bust? Amazon’s $26B Delivery Service Partner Question

When Amazon launched its Delivery Service Partner (DSP) program in 2018, it was presented as a way to help tiny companies go big and would-be entrepreneurs go into business. It was meant to be a win-win — people launch a business with as little as $10,000 and earn as much as $300,000 annually, and Amazon solves its never-ending delivery dilemmas without taking on new employees.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Animoca Brands’ Japan unit raises $45M at $500M valuation for NFT push

The investment, which was shelled out equally by the parent firm Animoca Brands and MUFG Bank, the largest bank in Japan with 360 years of history, comes at a time when the country is tightening regulations around the crypto industry. Japan isn’t the most crypto-friendly country. Currently, it imposes a...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Y Combinator alumni raise $80 million for DAO to back crypto startups

Orange DAO just raised $80 million in funding, mainly from two strategic investors: layer-one blockchains Algorand and Near, general partner Ben Huh told TechCrunch in an interview. “They wanted to support our mission of bringing more entrepreneurs into web3. For them, working with us and getting exposure in front of...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Sequoia’s Surge reveals 15 India, SEA startups in seventh cohort

Since its launch in March 2019, the accelerator has helped its participating startups collectively raise more than $1.7 billion in follow-on funding, the venture firm said, with over 60% of companies from the first five cohorts raising their Series A and beyond. The Surge program, which has backed over 127...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Electrification is poised to turn school buses into money-making arbitrage assets

When electricity demand surged, the city’s small fleet of electric school buses sprang to life, sending electricity stored in their massive batteries back into the grid to prevent brownouts and blackouts. So far, the buses have contributed 10 MWh of electricity on 30 separate occasions to National Grid, the regional utility, according to Highland Electric Fleets, which supplies and manages the buses.
MAINE STATE
TechCrunch

India alleges a16z-backed CoinSwitch violated forex laws, searches offices

The Enforcement Directorate searched the office facilities and residences of some executives and also questioned many, including chief executive Ashish Singhal, two people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private and sensitive. The agency believes that the Indian startup acquired shares of over $200 million in violation of local...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy