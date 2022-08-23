Read full article on original website
Related
Mads Mikkelsen Says Johnny Depp ‘Might’ Return to Play Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise After Recasting
Obliviate! Mads Mikkelsen was cast as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise following Johnny Depp‘s resignation — but the Denmark native isn’t ruling out giving the role back. During an appearance at the Sarajevo Film Festival on Monday, August 15, Mikkelsen, 56, recalled the challenges that came...
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
Secret ‘Batgirl’ Screenings Hit the Warner Bros. Lot (Exclusive)
Batgirl won’t be flying onto HBO Max screens, but a select group of insiders is getting to see the film during secret screenings on the Warner Bros. lot this week, multiple sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. They are said to be for people who worked on the movie, both cast and crew, as well as representatives and executives. One source described them as “funeral screenings,” held before the film is sent off to an undisclosed afterlife, with footage locked away in a vault, either physical or digital.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Directors Reveal They Have No Footage of Shelved Film, Still Hope...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’
The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
Popculture
Ryan Reynolds' Box Office Flop Gets Surprise Sequel Movie
In news no one saw coming, one of Ryan Reynolds' critically panned films is getting a surprise sequel almost 10 years after its box office debut. In a surprising turn of events from Universal Pictures, the notorious box office flop, R.I.P.D., based on the comic book of the same name by Peter M. Lenkov, will receive a sequel heading straight to home video. The buddy-cop comedy, which found Reynolds, a murdered Boston police detective recruited to join the afterlife's "Rest in Peace Department" with Jeff Bridges, received poor criticism across the board when it was released in 2013. At the time, Rotten Tomatoes cited it as "too dim-witted and formulaic to satisfy" audiences.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
ComicBook
The Batman 2 Confirmed to Still Be Happening, Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson Returning
The Batman sequel is confirmed to still be in the works at Warner Bros., with director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson both returning. The confirmation of The Batman 2 comes as part of a feature on Matt Reeves' new multi-year, first-look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery through his 6th & Idaho production company. The decision comes from new Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, who were brought in by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to replace Toby Emmerich.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Stephen King's Salem's Lot Remake Removed From Warner Bros' Release Calendar
Warner Bros.' remake of Stephen King's Salem's Lot has been removed from the studio's release calendar. On Wednesday, a new report confirmed several changes in Warner Bros. theatrical slate, including shifts in release dates for both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam: Fury of the Gods and among those shifts was Salem's Lot going from an April 21, 2023, release date to TBD. The film is reportedly still in post-production.
wegotthiscovered.com
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly divorcing after 25 years of marriage over a dog
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are divorcing after 25 years of marriage together, according to a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” that Flavin reportedly filed last Friday at a Palm Beach County, Florida court. There are swirling reports as to the cause of the split, but it sounds as though it may have come down to Stallone adopting a dog without his wife’s permission.
Everything to Know About the ‘Batgirl’ Movie Starring Leslie Grace, Brendan Fraser and More
It's another dark night for Gotham City. One year after Leslie Grace was announced as Batgirl, the film has been scrapped by Warner Bros., multiple outlets report. In July 2022, Variety reported that the Batgirl film, which had already wrapped principal photography and was slated for release on HBO Max, had been canceled by the […]
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans roast multi-billion company Warner Bros. for running out of marketing money
David Zaslav has become more famous than he would have likely ever imagined (or perhaps even wanted) after being installed as the CEO of freshly-minted multimedia conglomerate Warner Bros. Discovery. Wielding the axe with abandon that’s as reckless as it is ruthless, the executive has been pulling plugs left, right,...
411mania.com
Matilda Lutz To Star In Red Sonja, Filming Begins On Long-Delayed Movie
Red Sonja is officially in production, with Matilda Lutz set to play the titular heroine. Deadline reports that production has begun on the long-delayed sword and sorcery adaptation from Millennium Media, with Lutz replacing Hannah John Kamen as Sonja. Kamen had to leave the film due to scheduling conflicts. Also...
Holy Eulogy, 'Batgirl'! Warner Bros. Discovery reportedly holding "funeral screenings" for shelved movie
One of the hottest tickets in Hollywood right now is to a movie most people will likely never get to see: Batgirl. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suddenly shelved movie is becoming the subject of what some dubbed "funeral screenings" for the movie's cast and "select industry insiders." The...
Warner Bros announces major delays for movie slate with Aquaman 2 hit hardest
Warner Bros. has confirmed a swathe of delays for many of its biggest movies, with Aquaman sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, hit the hardest. News broke overnight that the studio would be moving many of its release dates, with both Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! sequel, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods shifted back.
Will There Be a ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sequel? Only If Tom Cruise Wants One
Point of view: You’ve just finished streaming Top Gun: Maverick on demand, and you’re crying because the legacy of Goose lives on through Rooster. Also, you’re wondering, “When the heck does the Top Gun: Maverick sequel come out?”. We know you have a need for speed,...
tvinsider.com
‘Goodnight Mommy’: Amazon Releases Creepy Trailer for Naomi Watts Psychological Thriller (VIDEO)
Naomi Watts takes center stage in Amazon Prime Video‘s Goodnight Mommy, a remake of the 2014 Austrian film of the same name. The streamer has revealed the unsettling trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, September 16. It stars Watts as the titular mommy, who returns home after a recent cosmetic surgery with her face wrapped in bandages. Her twin sons, Elias and Lucas (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti), soon become concerned with their mother’s odd behavior.
411mania.com
Warner Bros. Moves Evil Dead Rise, House Party To Theatrical Releases
A couple of HBO Max-planned movies are going theatrical in Evil Dead Rise and House Party. Deadline reports that Warner Bros. has set theatrical release dates for the two films, which were originally planned for releases on the streaming service. Evil Dead Rise, the latest film in the franchise, will...
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans name and shame the flicks they knew would suck within seconds
There aren’t many things more deflating for a paying cinema patron than sitting down to enjoy a movie that you’ve paid to see, only to discover within a matter of moments that it’s going to be awful. To be fair, as hard as the marketing department may...
Comments / 0