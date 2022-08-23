ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place

The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Epaulette Shark#Shark Week#Climate Change#Reefs
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
The Independent

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety

Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Independent

Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’

An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Terrifying Fish Described as the ‘Stuff of Nightmares’ Washes Up on San Diego Beach

Last November, a deep-sea fish that hardly ever sees the light washed up on a California beach. Beachgoers were shocked and confused about what they were seeing, gathering around the creature to take pictures. The fish washed up on Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2021. According to NBC 7 out of San Diego, resident Jay Beiler was out on the beach when he came upon the fish.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Earth was hit by another huge asteroid at the same time as the one that wiped out dinosaurs, vast crater suggests

Around the same time the Earth was smashed by the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was hit by another huge and destructive rock, according to a new study.Scientists have found a vast pit just off the coast of Guinea that appears to have been left behind when a meteor smashed into the Earth and left behind an impact creator, according to a new study.It is still not clear how old the crater is, and scientists are yet to definitively confirm what caused it.But it appears to have been formed around 66 million years ago, just before or after...
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction

Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
WILDLIFE
Tree Hugger

What's the Difference Between Alligators and Crocodiles?

Most of us aren’t going out of our way to get up close and personal with any large-toothed reptiles. But on the off chance you find yourself zipping through the coastal wetlands of the southeastern United States or the tropical climates of northern Australia, you may want to know the difference between alligators and crocodiles.
