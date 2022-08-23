Read full article on original website
Related
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Amazed at Discovering Fast-Evolving 'Walking Sharks' in Papua New Guinea
A walking shark was discovered by scientists on a remote outcropping on the Papua New Guinea coast on May 3, 2022, at dusk. The small, tan-and-black-speckled shark slithered across a tide pool with just enough water to cover its belly while using its fins to propel itself forward. While dragging...
IFLScience
Controversial Bones Show When Early Humans First Started Walking On Two Feet
Some 7 million years ago, the edges of the Sahara desert may have been one of the first places our distant relatives stopped scampering around on all-fours and started strutting around on two feet. Ancient arm and leg bones found in present-day Chad suggest that one of the oldest known...
Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication
When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
scitechdaily.com
A Scarier Predator: Great White Sharks Have Been Fearfully Avoiding Their Normal Gathering Place
The new research adds to our knowledge of how Great Whites employ their “flight” instincts to evade predators over long periods of time and in groups. Large numbers of Great White Sharks have been driven away from their normal gathering place by a pair of Orca (Killer Whales) who have been terrorizing and slaughtering the sharks off the coast of South Africa since 2017.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scitechdaily.com
Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life
Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water as swimmers run for safety
Sharks spotted in knee-deep water in Florida have sent beachgoers sprinting from the water, marking the latest incident of an uptick of sightings of the massive predators along the US northeast shorelines.On Saturday afternoon, Kara Skonieczny was at Neptune Beach in Jacksonville and was quick to whip out her camera and grab footage of a pair of sharks who had pulled up into the shallow water, Fox 13 first reported.The sighting quickly sent some swimmers sprinting for the shore, as one person in the video shared online can be heard shouting, “get out of the water”.The plea, however, was...
Holiday warning as dramatic videos show pods of raging orcas attacking and trying to capsize boats in Brit hotspots
SAILORS in popular Brit holiday spots have been warned to stay in port at night after shocking videos showed raging orcas trying to capsize boats. There has been increased reports of killer whales attacking boats off the coasts of Spain and Portugal. More than 230 orca interactions have been reported...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Sick, Starving Whale Riddled With Lice Saved From Shark Net
Rescue teams arrived to find the whale suffering while stuck in the net with a large, unusual abscess on its back.
PHOTO: Terrifying Fish Described as the ‘Stuff of Nightmares’ Washes Up on San Diego Beach
Last November, a deep-sea fish that hardly ever sees the light washed up on a California beach. Beachgoers were shocked and confused about what they were seeing, gathering around the creature to take pictures. The fish washed up on Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego on Nov. 13, 2021. According to NBC 7 out of San Diego, resident Jay Beiler was out on the beach when he came upon the fish.
Shark panic as enormous 7ft beast seen prowling close to the shore off popular beach
A POPULAR tourist beach was closed after a shark was spotted prowling near to the shore. The 6ft beast swam right up to where sunbathers would be relaxing on the beach in France as chilling video showed just its fin sticking out as it glided menacingly through the water. Video...
Earth was hit by another huge asteroid at the same time as the one that wiped out dinosaurs, vast crater suggests
Around the same time the Earth was smashed by the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, it was hit by another huge and destructive rock, according to a new study.Scientists have found a vast pit just off the coast of Guinea that appears to have been left behind when a meteor smashed into the Earth and left behind an impact creator, according to a new study.It is still not clear how old the crater is, and scientists are yet to definitively confirm what caused it.But it appears to have been formed around 66 million years ago, just before or after...
A dangerous invasive species of giant lizard in Florida
Some very interesting animals are roaming in our world, one of which is this dog-sized lizard that has become an internet sensation. A new invasive species of dog-sized lizard called Tegus.
Study says old bones show that humans' oldest-known ancestor could climb like an ape
Researchers say that a study of fossils that are millions of years old indicates something unique about humans' oldest known ancestors -- they walked on two legs but could climb trees like an ape.
Phys.org
Breeding biology of giant Australian mihirung birds paved way to extinction
Big bones from the extinct "thunder bird" or dromornithid, excavated in the northern reaches of the Flinders Ranges and near Alice Springs, have yielded new insights into their slow breeding patterns. Studies of the microstructure of these giant Australian fossil bones by University of Cape Town (UCT) and Flinders University...
Shocking picture shows great white sharks stalking US coastline after 10 sightings in only two days
A NEW image shows a gigantic great white shark lurking off the coast, the latest in a series of terrifying sightings along the US shoreline in recent days. The photo comes out amongst two days of high activity with a total of ten shark sightings in US waters. Sharktivity is...
Most of Florida's newly-hatched sea turtles are female. Why?
Almost all sea turtle hatchlings are emerging from their eggs as females on some Florida beaches. What's going on?
Tree Hugger
What's the Difference Between Alligators and Crocodiles?
Most of us aren’t going out of our way to get up close and personal with any large-toothed reptiles. But on the off chance you find yourself zipping through the coastal wetlands of the southeastern United States or the tropical climates of northern Australia, you may want to know the difference between alligators and crocodiles.
Ancient, Violent Sea Monster Discovered Alongside Its Victims
The fossilized remains of a new species ancient mosasaur, a giant marine reptile from the dinosaur age, has been discovered.
Comments / 1