The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
thesportspage.blog

FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans aim to finish higher than predictions

Preseason publications have not been kind to the Chambersburg football team. The Trojans were 2-8 in 2021 and did not record a win in the brutal Mid Penn Commonwealth Division. And that’s about where most expect Chambersburg to finish again this fall. But there is reason to believe that...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season

Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school football season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Nationally ranked and area No. 1 St. Frances is taking its show on the road. The top-ranked Panthers, coming off an 8-1 campaign, are ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps and are in the top five in most other national publications. They open their 10-game slate with five out-of-state ...
BALTIMORE, MD
