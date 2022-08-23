Read full article on original website
Related
Thursday Football: Pine Forest blanks Tate in season opener, Pace wins with late field goal
A roundup of the area's season-opening high school football games from Thursday, Aug. 25:. Below overcast skies Thursday night, Pine Forest began its 2022 title chase in front of its home crowd. This comes after being the area's only football program that didn't play a Kickoff Classic contest last week.
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
KHBS
Friday Frenzy: Arkansas' high school football teams ready for 2022 season
FORT SMITH, Ark. — 40/29 is getting you ready for the 2022 Arkansas high school football season.Stream our Friday Frenzy Preseason Special live in the video player above and watch previews of some of our area's teams below. Battle of the Bone: Alma vs. Van Buren. The Alma Airedales...
Midwest City Carl Albert gearing up for run at Class 5A football title
By Ross Lovelace Over the next few weeks, SBLive Oklahoma will break down high school football teams from the four largest classifications in the state in anticipation of the upcoming 2022 season. Here's our look at the Midwest City Carl Albert Titans. HEAD COACH Mike Dunn 2021 AT ...
RELATED PEOPLE
thesportspage.blog
FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Trojans aim to finish higher than predictions
Preseason publications have not been kind to the Chambersburg football team. The Trojans were 2-8 in 2021 and did not record a win in the brutal Mid Penn Commonwealth Division. And that’s about where most expect Chambersburg to finish again this fall. But there is reason to believe that...
Grovetown honors boys basketball state championship team at ring ceremony
Members of the Grovetown Warriors boys basketball team were presented with their state championship rings at a ceremony at the school on Tuesday night.
Baltimore Sun high school football preview: Storylines, players to watch and top 15 teams heading into 2022 season
Here’s what you need to know for the 2022 high school football season in the Baltimore area: Storylines to watch Nationally ranked and area No. 1 St. Frances is taking its show on the road. The top-ranked Panthers, coming off an 8-1 campaign, are ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps and are in the top five in most other national publications. They open their 10-game slate with five out-of-state ...
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League team loses to Nolensville, 7-1; Will not advance to Championship game
The Pearland Little Leaguers were so close to securing the World Series this year but were unfortunately defeated Thursday night. KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry was there for some of the highs, lows, and stand-out moments out there on the diamond. Tennessee hit a grand slam in the first inning...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New frontiers: Bixby eager to continue success after move up to Class 6AI
BIXBY — The word dominance sometimes is tossed around a bit loosely in sports. But in the case of what Bixby has done on the football field in recent seasons, it's a pretty fitting description. The program has won four straight Class 6AII state championships. The Spartans have made...
Comments / 0