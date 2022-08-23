ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vina, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: THARPTOWN WILDCATS

Tharptown volleyball is coming off one the school’s best seasons in recent memory. This past year the Wildcats won 14 games and went undefeated on their home court until the last game of the season, and the program had its first college signee. All that success is typically the...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: RED BAY TIGERS

In the second year of their program this past year, the Red Bay Tigers finished with a winning record, 17-14; won the Franklin County Tournament; and finished runner–up in their area, allowing them to advance to regionals in Huntsville. Although the Tiger girls are still young and inexperienced, Red...
RED BAY, AL
Franklin County Times

VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: BELGREEN BULLDOGS

One thing Belgreen’s Susie Tverberg knows about her teams is they are always different – and sometimes that requires flexibility on her part and her players’ part. That will be the Bulldogs’ focus as thy head into the 2022 season. “They have really impressed me this...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville-Deshler game highlights week ahead

The oldest football rivalry in the area headlines this week’s football schedule: Russellville versus Deshler. This is one of the most storied rivalries in the state – not just in northwest Alabama. Russellville will be on the road again this week, as will all the county schools. Phil...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vina, AL
City
Hackleburg, AL
Local
Alabama Football
Vina, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Woodville, AL
City
Bear Creek, AL
WAAY-TV

Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies

The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
KILLEN, AL
Franklin County Times

RHS gets new principal

Effective Sept. 1, Russellville High School will have a new principal: Dr. Jeremy Madden, a Russellville native and 1993 RHS graduate. “I’m excited about having Dr. Madden serve in the capacity as RHS principal for our team,” said RCS Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes. “The success he has had at Fayette County High School is impressive. They have been able to post some strong academic results there.”
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Watermelon Festival announces contest winners

After a full weekend of festivities, another Franklin County Watermelon Festival is in the books. From vendors and craftsman, to the car show and contests, to live music and more, the festival boasted something for everyone. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Extension have announced the winners...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
theflorala.com

New dining options open in the Shoals

The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
TUSCUMBIA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Meek
Franklin County Times

Fiber-optic internet spreads in Franklin

Tombigbee Communications held a kickoff event at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville Friday to announce its fiber-optic internet service called freedom FIBER. The need for access to high-speed, fiber-optic internet extends to rural areas, and Tombigbee Communications continues to expand into more regions to offer this critical service. “I...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
courierjournal.net

Overpass is Old, Recycled News

Last week’s announcement about the funding for a railroad overpass in Sheffield is difficult to get excited about. It’s a mixture of, “It’s about time,” and “We’ll believe it when we drive over it.”. It a great start, but that’s exactly what it...
SHEFFIELD, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville serves as pilot for new Main Street tier

Main Street Alabama released a new tier of service Aug. 17 that will be available in 2023 for qualifying communities – aside from Russellville, which has qualified now as the pilot for the program. The new tier, Aspiring, is a one-year track intended to prepare communities for designation while...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Vina Red Devils#The Red Devils#Shoals#Woodville Vina#Cbs
wtva.com

Man killed in wreck near Jasper

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
JASPER, AL
Franklin County Times

Russellville mayor joins regional leadership council

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle invited Russellville Mayor David Grissom to join a new council of regional leaders called the North Alabama 40. The goal, Grissom explained, is to foster greater regional cooperation by putting on biannual meetings that bring together 40 or so leaders from across the valley. Each gathering will be held in the evening and consist of conversation over dinner followed by an address from a prominent speaker.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

REB reports natural gas price hike

Russellville Electric Board general manager Charles Canida gave a report during the REB’s regular meeting Aug. 16 regarding his attendance at the Aug. 3 TVA All Customers meeting in Nashville. He said part of the meeting’s events included the TVA presenting a plaque to the REB in recognition of...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

RHS holds open house

Russellville High School will be hosting a second open house to spotlight the school’s new addition. The open house event will be held Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Russellville City Schools held an initial grand opening for the public to view the new addition to RHS the morning of July 25. With this second event being offered in the evening, RCS hopes to see lots of community members and supporters who weren’t able to attend the first event!
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin County Times

AERA unites, supports retired educators

The Alabama Education Retirees Association held its District I Annual Meeting at the Russellville First United Methodist Church Aug. 9. More than 100 retirees attended this very informative meeting. Melba Wiegand, District I director, presided. The invocation was given by JoAnne Minnitt of Cullman County, and the Pledge was led...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAFF

Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday. A barn in the area...
ROGERSVILLE, AL
wtva.com

Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
wbrc.com

Winfield Church working to clean-up after building vandalized

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winfield church is working to pick up the pieces after it was vandalized over the weekend. Police have arrested a suspect, but extensive damage was done to the church. “I walked into the sanctuary,” Winfield City Family Church Pastor DeWayne Smith said. “That’s when my...
WINFIELD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy