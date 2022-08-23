Russellville High School will be hosting a second open house to spotlight the school’s new addition. The open house event will be held Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Russellville City Schools held an initial grand opening for the public to view the new addition to RHS the morning of July 25. With this second event being offered in the evening, RCS hopes to see lots of community members and supporters who weren’t able to attend the first event!

