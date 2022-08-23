Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: THARPTOWN WILDCATS
Tharptown volleyball is coming off one the school’s best seasons in recent memory. This past year the Wildcats won 14 games and went undefeated on their home court until the last game of the season, and the program had its first college signee. All that success is typically the...
Franklin County Times
VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: RED BAY TIGERS
In the second year of their program this past year, the Red Bay Tigers finished with a winning record, 17-14; won the Franklin County Tournament; and finished runner–up in their area, allowing them to advance to regionals in Huntsville. Although the Tiger girls are still young and inexperienced, Red...
Franklin County Times
VOLLEYBALL SPOTLIGHT: BELGREEN BULLDOGS
One thing Belgreen’s Susie Tverberg knows about her teams is they are always different – and sometimes that requires flexibility on her part and her players’ part. That will be the Bulldogs’ focus as thy head into the 2022 season. “They have really impressed me this...
Franklin County Times
Russellville-Deshler game highlights week ahead
The oldest football rivalry in the area headlines this week’s football schedule: Russellville versus Deshler. This is one of the most storied rivalries in the state – not just in northwest Alabama. Russellville will be on the road again this week, as will all the county schools. Phil...
WAAY-TV
Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies
The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
Franklin County Times
RHS gets new principal
Effective Sept. 1, Russellville High School will have a new principal: Dr. Jeremy Madden, a Russellville native and 1993 RHS graduate. “I’m excited about having Dr. Madden serve in the capacity as RHS principal for our team,” said RCS Superintendent Dr. Heath Grimes. “The success he has had at Fayette County High School is impressive. They have been able to post some strong academic results there.”
Franklin County Times
Watermelon Festival announces contest winners
After a full weekend of festivities, another Franklin County Watermelon Festival is in the books. From vendors and craftsman, to the car show and contests, to live music and more, the festival boasted something for everyone. The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce and Franklin County Extension have announced the winners...
theflorala.com
New dining options open in the Shoals
The Pour House at Coldwater opened in downtown Tuscumbia, Ala., on June 4. Their owners, Skip Nichols, Ashley Morrow and Josh Kelley, opened the restaurant after wanting more dining options to choose from on their lunch breaks. They wanted to create a community center point for everyone to enjoy. “[The...
Franklin County Times
Fiber-optic internet spreads in Franklin
Tombigbee Communications held a kickoff event at the A.W. Todd Centre in Russellville Friday to announce its fiber-optic internet service called freedom FIBER. The need for access to high-speed, fiber-optic internet extends to rural areas, and Tombigbee Communications continues to expand into more regions to offer this critical service. “I...
Franklin County Times
Letter to the Editor: ‘Save Franklin County for generations to come’
My family has lived in Franklin County for seven generations. William C. Hester was the patriarch of our family in Belgreen, where the proposed dump expansion is being considered by the Franklin County Commission. The Hester clan has enjoyed this rich heritage, and now this land may be destroyed forever....
courierjournal.net
Overpass is Old, Recycled News
Last week’s announcement about the funding for a railroad overpass in Sheffield is difficult to get excited about. It’s a mixture of, “It’s about time,” and “We’ll believe it when we drive over it.”. It a great start, but that’s exactly what it...
Franklin County Times
Russellville serves as pilot for new Main Street tier
Main Street Alabama released a new tier of service Aug. 17 that will be available in 2023 for qualifying communities – aside from Russellville, which has qualified now as the pilot for the program. The new tier, Aspiring, is a one-year track intended to prepare communities for designation while...
wtva.com
Man killed in wreck near Jasper
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday afternoon killed an elderly man from Fultondale. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the two-vehicle crash happened at approximately 3:10 on Interstate 22 about one mile south of Jasper. An SUV and a tractor trailer collided. The driver of the SUV, 76-year-old...
Franklin County Times
Russellville mayor joins regional leadership council
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle invited Russellville Mayor David Grissom to join a new council of regional leaders called the North Alabama 40. The goal, Grissom explained, is to foster greater regional cooperation by putting on biannual meetings that bring together 40 or so leaders from across the valley. Each gathering will be held in the evening and consist of conversation over dinner followed by an address from a prominent speaker.
Franklin County Times
REB reports natural gas price hike
Russellville Electric Board general manager Charles Canida gave a report during the REB’s regular meeting Aug. 16 regarding his attendance at the Aug. 3 TVA All Customers meeting in Nashville. He said part of the meeting’s events included the TVA presenting a plaque to the REB in recognition of...
Franklin County Times
RHS holds open house
Russellville High School will be hosting a second open house to spotlight the school’s new addition. The open house event will be held Aug. 30 from 5-7 p.m. Russellville City Schools held an initial grand opening for the public to view the new addition to RHS the morning of July 25. With this second event being offered in the evening, RCS hopes to see lots of community members and supporters who weren’t able to attend the first event!
Franklin County Times
AERA unites, supports retired educators
The Alabama Education Retirees Association held its District I Annual Meeting at the Russellville First United Methodist Church Aug. 9. More than 100 retirees attended this very informative meeting. Melba Wiegand, District I director, presided. The invocation was given by JoAnne Minnitt of Cullman County, and the Pledge was led...
WAFF
Rogersville firefighter taken to hospital after battling fire
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Rogersville firefighter was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for heat exhaustion after battling a structure fire. According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, several firefighters were overcome by the heat of a fire on County Rd. 70 Monday. A barn in the area...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
wbrc.com
Winfield Church working to clean-up after building vandalized
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Winfield church is working to pick up the pieces after it was vandalized over the weekend. Police have arrested a suspect, but extensive damage was done to the church. “I walked into the sanctuary,” Winfield City Family Church Pastor DeWayne Smith said. “That’s when my...
