Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested in Possession of Loaded Firearm and Marijuana for Sale. Just before 10:30 p.m. on August 18, 2022, Glendale PD patrol officers observed a vehicle parked in the handicap stall of a business on the 400 block of E. Broadway Ave. without a handicap placard visible. The officers observed a male, later identified as 26-year-old Elijah Harts of Santa Clarita, and approached the vehicle. While speaking with Harts, the officers observed several large, unsealed bags of marijuana. Harts was found to have a loaded semi-automatic pistol (later determined to be a ghost gun) and a large amount of cash on his person. In addition to the four large bags of marijuana inside of the vehicle, officers also located a large amount of Xanax pills and over $3,000 in cash. Harts was arrested and booked for three felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing marijuana for sale, and possessing a controlled substance while armed.

GLENDALE, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO