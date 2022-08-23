ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce, CA

Commerce, CA
signalscv.com

Interstate 5 northbound lanes reopen after big rig fire

The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound lanes 1 and 2 on Interstate 5 at approximately 3:08 p.m. after a big rig was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a nearby hillside. The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert for standstill traffic on all northbound lanes on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
burbankpd.org

Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon

On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
BURBANK, CA
newsantaana.com

The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Aug. 26

The Anaheim Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday (August 26th), on Beach and Ball starting at 6pm. About 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes daily — that’s one person every 52 minutes. The Anaheim Police Department emphasizes the...
News Channel 3-12

Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo

CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CAMARILLO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death near Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
HeySoCal

Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County

A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
BURBANK, CA
glendaleca.gov

Glendale Police Department, California

Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested in Possession of Loaded Firearm and Marijuana for Sale. Just before 10:30 p.m. on August 18, 2022, Glendale PD patrol officers observed a vehicle parked in the handicap stall of a business on the 400 block of E. Broadway Ave. without a handicap placard visible. The officers observed a male, later identified as 26-year-old Elijah Harts of Santa Clarita, and approached the vehicle. While speaking with Harts, the officers observed several large, unsealed bags of marijuana. Harts was found to have a loaded semi-automatic pistol (later determined to be a ghost gun) and a large amount of cash on his person. In addition to the four large bags of marijuana inside of the vehicle, officers also located a large amount of Xanax pills and over $3,000 in cash. Harts was arrested and booked for three felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing marijuana for sale, and possessing a controlled substance while armed.
GLENDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Thieves are targeting parked cars in Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES – Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park Tuesday that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals. The Los Angeles Police Department held a news conference Tuesday morning at the Griffith Park Observatory to remind people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Jail computer crash: Outage delays release of some LA inmates

LOS ANGELES - Some inmates at Los Angeles County's largest jail spent some extra time behind bars over the weekend due to an internet outage that has since been resolved. That had jail officials scrambling to try and process the release of inmates manually, and the system caused some in custody to be held longer than they were supposed to.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
scvnews.com

L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...

