Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Related
LAPD Street Takeover Operation Results in 40 arrests, Impounded Cars
A two-day Los Angeles Police Department operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers resulted in dozens of cars being impounded and multiple arrests.
2urbangirls.com
LAPD actions against street takeovers yields arrests, impounding of vehicles
LOS ANGELES – An two-day LAPD operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers has resulted in 40 arrests and dozens of impounded cars Thursday, according to media reports. Fox 11 is reporting the LAPD conducted its operation on Friday and Saturday at various locations in Southern California. The...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
vvng.com
Eastbound side of SR-138 in the Cajon Pass closed due to fatal crash
CAJON PASS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The eastbound side of Highway 138 on the Phelan side is closed due to a fatal traffic accident investigation. The crash was reported at 4:54 pm, on August 24, 2022, on State Route 138, approximately two miles from the I-15 freeway, near Lone Pine Canyon Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2urbangirls.com
Possible hit and run motorist comes forward, released pending investigation
LOS ANGELES – A man possibly responsible for the hit-and-run injury of a restaurant worker on a moped in the downtown Los Angeles area brought the car believed to have been involved in the crash to a police facility Thursday, and was released pending further investigation, authorities said. The...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Cerritos (Cerritos, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motor vehicle collision on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos. The incident occurred at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
signalscv.com
Interstate 5 northbound lanes reopen after big rig fire
The California Highway Patrol reopened northbound lanes 1 and 2 on Interstate 5 at approximately 3:08 p.m. after a big rig was fully engulfed in flames and the fire spread to a nearby hillside. The California Highway Patrol issued a SIG alert for standstill traffic on all northbound lanes on...
Gunman opens fire on mother of 3 on L.A. freeway; possible road rage case
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – A mother of three is shaken up after multiple shots were fired at her vehicle on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Tuesday evening. “Laquisha,” who did not want her identity revealed due to safety concerns, said the bullet holes in her car are a constant reminder of her violent […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
burbankpd.org
Convicted Felon Arrested For Possession Of An Assault Weapon
On August 21, 2022, at about 8:00 p.m., the Burbank Police responded to the 100 block of Linden Court to investigate a suspicious bag left on the sidewalk. An alert citizen called the police and said she saw a male place a duffle bag next to a street sign and then walk away.
newsantaana.com
The Anaheim Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License checkpoint on Aug. 26
The Anaheim Police Department will be conducting a DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday (August 26th), on Beach and Ball starting at 6pm. About 28 people in the United States die in drunk-driving crashes daily — that’s one person every 52 minutes. The Anaheim Police Department emphasizes the...
Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo
CAMARILLO, Calif. — At approximately 11:12 am Camarillo Police Department responded to a traffic collision between the intersection of Santa Rosa Road and Woodcreek Road. CPD said a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Santa Rosa Road approaching the Woodcreek Road intersection. The motorcycle then collided with a vehicle traveling eastbound on Santa Rosa Road, which was The post Traffic collision between vehicle and motorcycle in Camarillo appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death near Huntington Park
HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bicyclist, 69, Crashes Into Truck And Dies in Irvine
A bicyclist was killed Tuesday after crashing into a stopped truck in Irvine, police said.
Burbank rape, burglary suspect arrested in Riverside County
A 24-year-old man suspected of raping a woman in Burbank was arrested Wednesday. Burbank Police Department officers were called about 4:45 a.m. Monday to a residence in the 400 block of South Third Street, near the Golden State (5) Freeway, on reports of the assault and made contact with the victim, who told police she was assaulted in her bedroom by a man she did not know who fled the scene following a struggle.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
Traffic Stop Leads to Male Arrested in Possession of Loaded Firearm and Marijuana for Sale. Just before 10:30 p.m. on August 18, 2022, Glendale PD patrol officers observed a vehicle parked in the handicap stall of a business on the 400 block of E. Broadway Ave. without a handicap placard visible. The officers observed a male, later identified as 26-year-old Elijah Harts of Santa Clarita, and approached the vehicle. While speaking with Harts, the officers observed several large, unsealed bags of marijuana. Harts was found to have a loaded semi-automatic pistol (later determined to be a ghost gun) and a large amount of cash on his person. In addition to the four large bags of marijuana inside of the vehicle, officers also located a large amount of Xanax pills and over $3,000 in cash. Harts was arrested and booked for three felonies: carrying a loaded firearm in public, possessing marijuana for sale, and possessing a controlled substance while armed.
Resident with machete confronts Anaheim street takeover crowd; incident captured on video
A frustrated resident was captured on video confronting participants of a street takeover in Anaheim early Thursday morning. The man was shirtless, barefoot and holding what appeared to be a machete when he came out of his home to confront a large crowd at Haster Street and Orangewood Avenue shortly midnight. Cars were doing burnouts […]
Shooting in Front of Fast Food Restaurant Leaves 1 Injured
Palmdale, Los Angeles County, CA: A man was located suffering from a possible gunshot wound from a reported shooting in front of McDonald’s in the city of Palmdale on Monday night, Aug. 22. At approximately 10:31 p.m., Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call regarding a shooting...
2urbangirls.com
Thieves are targeting parked cars in Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES – Authorities warned tourists and visitors to Griffith Park Tuesday that thieves have been targeting vehicles in the area, especially rentals. The Los Angeles Police Department held a news conference Tuesday morning at the Griffith Park Observatory to remind people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
foxla.com
Jail computer crash: Outage delays release of some LA inmates
LOS ANGELES - Some inmates at Los Angeles County's largest jail spent some extra time behind bars over the weekend due to an internet outage that has since been resolved. That had jail officials scrambling to try and process the release of inmates manually, and the system caused some in custody to be held longer than they were supposed to.
scvnews.com
L.A. Metro Becomes High Desert Corridor Project’s Newest Member
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board on Thursday unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project, concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley. The new High Desert...
Comments / 1