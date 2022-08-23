Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
VSP: Missing senior alert
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department on Aug. 25, as of 7:10 a.m. Ronnie Darrell Wolford was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on Monocan Trail in Covesville, VA. He was possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots. He also walks with a cane. He is possibly driving a gray 2016 Nissan Frontier displaying Virginia plates: ULD3555.
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown meets with local businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, August 23, Friends of Charlottesville Downtown met for its first general business meeting. Its goal is to raise private money to refresh the environment and public space of the Downtown Mall. “I think the businesses will really help us in being a supporter of...
NBC 29 News
First day of school means hundreds of students walking to Charlottesville and Albemarle schools
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - School is back in session for Charlottesville and Albemarle County. With less bus drivers behind the wheel, students and school leaders alike are walking to their schools together. “We’re just trying to have a walking bus,” Buford Middle School Principal Rodney Jordan said. Luckily,...
NBC 29 News
ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A sixth grader is trying to bring about some changes to long bus routes while Albemarle County continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Some bus routes can be up to three hours roundtrip. Eleven-year-old Lucia Omand recently spoke up a School Board meeting, because she says the driver shortage is impacting her friends.
NBC 29 News
CCS school year begins, and so do the new walking routes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are starting the school year on Wednesday, August 24, with only nine bus drivers as of August 12. With too few bus drivers, more and more Charlottesville students are being asked to get to school on their own. CCS has planned out walking...
NBC 29 News
CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-Albemarle Meals on Wheels is gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. “We’re really excited to be able to, we’re changing it up a little bit...
NBC 29 News
BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students
Charlottesville/Albemarle Meals on Wheels gearing up for its biggest fundraiser of the year. Meals on Wheels is holding its first ever benefit concert with the help of Pro Re Nata Brewery. Updated: 7 hours ago. Since pandemic rent protections expired, the Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center says it has seen...
NBC 29 News
UVA Athletics and Service Dogs of Virginia partner to raise puppy, Champ
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - All eyes are on one first year student-athlete at the University of Virginia, because he comes from Service Dogs of Virginia. Champ is only 12 weeks old, but the Labrador Retriever already has a big role to fill. “Champ is going to be an elite athlete,”...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Foundation, former box holders want answers on post office closure
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Montpelier Station Post Office closed back in June with no warning and no reason as to why. A few weeks later, USPS said it closed the location because the post office shares a building with a segregation exhibit. Many in the Orange County community...
NBC 29 News
ACPS implementing new learning style
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying a new teaching method, invitational learning. “The idea that it’s all about bringing the student name and being the center of the work rather than having more of a teacher-centered environment or content-centered classroom,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said.
NBC 29 News
ACPS and CCS finding ways to give free or reduced meals to students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are still finding ways to give out free or reduced meals, even though the Federal Free Meals Program for all students has ended. “Through the pandemic, Congress enacted a special legislation related to COVID in which all students related to...
NBC 29 News
U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm announces $3.7 million to go to research at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm toured one of the University of Virginia’s chemistry labs that focuses on clean energy, and after the tour she made a big announcement. “Dr. Zhang’s lab and Dr. Zhang, thank you so much for your leadership. You will be...
