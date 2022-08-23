ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

VSP: Missing senior alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Albemarle County Police Department on Aug. 25, as of 7:10 a.m. Ronnie Darrell Wolford was last seen on Aug. 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on Monocan Trail in Covesville, VA. He was possibly wearing a camouflage baseball hat and black motorcycle boots. He also walks with a cane. He is possibly driving a gray 2016 Nissan Frontier displaying Virginia plates: ULD3555.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Friends of Charlottesville Downtown meets with local businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday, August 23, Friends of Charlottesville Downtown met for its first general business meeting. Its goal is to raise private money to refresh the environment and public space of the Downtown Mall. “I think the businesses will really help us in being a supporter of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS middle schooler standing up to shorten the length of bus rides

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A sixth grader is trying to bring about some changes to long bus routes while Albemarle County continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. Some bus routes can be up to three hours roundtrip. Eleven-year-old Lucia Omand recently spoke up a School Board meeting, because she says the driver shortage is impacting her friends.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charlottesville, VA
NBC 29 News

CCS school year begins, and so do the new walking routes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools are starting the school year on Wednesday, August 24, with only nine bus drivers as of August 12. With too few bus drivers, more and more Charlottesville students are being asked to get to school on their own. CCS has planned out walking...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD Interim Chief Durrette speaks about downtown issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim Charlottesville Police Chief Tito Durrette is hearing from the public about downtown issues. People voiced concerns at an event held inside the Violet Crown Theater Wednesday, August 24. Items included alleged lack of police presence, the absence of public restrooms on the Downtown Mall, and mental health efforts police are making when interacting with people.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students

BRCC and Augusta Health partner to bring stipends to nursing students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS implementing new learning style

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is trying a new teaching method, invitational learning. “The idea that it’s all about bringing the student name and being the center of the work rather than having more of a teacher-centered environment or content-centered classroom,” Superintendent Matthew Haas said.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPS and CCS finding ways to give free or reduced meals to students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools are still finding ways to give out free or reduced meals, even though the Federal Free Meals Program for all students has ended. “Through the pandemic, Congress enacted a special legislation related to COVID in which all students related to...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA

