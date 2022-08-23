ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Three Arrows Liquidators Granted Singapore Court Clearance To Investigate Crypto Fund

The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital were granted an important court ruling in Singapore, which is expected to offer them with a broader perspective into the bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s residual assets, persons with knowledge of the situation disclosed on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports, citing persons with knowledge of the...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Buy Bitcoin Bank Has Become the Leading Platform to Educate People About Cryptocurrency

Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 25, 2022 - ( King NewsWire ) - Buy Bitcoin Bank was built to deliver a simple and honest educational platform for newbies to the cryptocurrency space. In the latest development, due to its fulfilling guides and factual information, the Buy Bitcoin Bank has become the leading platform to educate rising crypto traders and enthusiasts about the crypto world.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pavel Durov
TheStreet

Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China

Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Superfan, Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Is Still Alive, Ex-Girlfriend Claims

Notorious Bitcoin proponent John McAfee could be hiding in some underground residence, or a secluded island and away from public view. He could still be alive. Samantha Herrera, the former girlfriend of McAfee – who is well-known for developing an anti-virus software in his name – claims he did not perish behind bars but escaped and is now living in the United States.
MARKETS
The Independent

Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no

It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Auction#Nft#Usernames#Linus Business#Web3 Technology#Toncoin
Motley Fool

Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel

"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Internet
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Singapore
dailyhodl.com

Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments

The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
CREDITS & LOANS
bitcoinist.com

Pugglit Inu Is The Meme Token Set To Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Exchange With A Use Case That Could Put It Ahead Of Radio Caca V2 and Cardano

Meme tokens in the crypto industry are not revered as much as other tokens from DeFi, web 3.0, NFTs, and metaverse projects. It is due to the ecosystems most meme tokens come from, as they usually have no use case or real-life application. However, meme tokens have been hitting the coin market with at least one use case as of late, but they’re still plagued with issues that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) was created to solve.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers

Tornado Cash is a crypto mixer that recently came under sanction from the United States government. The reasoning given for this was the fact that it was a protocol used by criminals to hide the origins of their funds. Most notably used by South Korean hackers who have stolen millions of dollars in hacks over the last few years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Mail

Elon Musk subpoenas friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as legal battle deepens over his $44 billion acquisition of the social platform ahead of October 17 trial

Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey amid the ongoing legal battle over his $44 billion acquisition of the social network. Musk's legal team is likely seeking support from Dorsey - the ultimately Twitter insider who ran the company for eight years - for his argument that the platform has not been truthful about the number of bots and fake accounts among its 238 million daily active users.
BUSINESS
bitcoinist.com

Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto

Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
MARKETS
CoinDesk

Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal

Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy