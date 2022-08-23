Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Coinbase deals with a new lawsuit and celebrates the addition of PayPal to its TRUST network
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Starting with the bad news first, a user of the platform has filed a class-action lawsuit against the...
bitcoinist.com
Three Arrows Liquidators Granted Singapore Court Clearance To Investigate Crypto Fund
The liquidators of Three Arrows Capital were granted an important court ruling in Singapore, which is expected to offer them with a broader perspective into the bankrupt crypto hedge fund’s residual assets, persons with knowledge of the situation disclosed on Wednesday. Bloomberg reports, citing persons with knowledge of the...
Buy Bitcoin Bank Has Become the Leading Platform to Educate People About Cryptocurrency
Amsterdam, North Holland, The Netherlands - ( NewMediaWire ) - August 25, 2022 - ( King NewsWire ) - Buy Bitcoin Bank was built to deliver a simple and honest educational platform for newbies to the cryptocurrency space. In the latest development, due to its fulfilling guides and factual information, the Buy Bitcoin Bank has become the leading platform to educate rising crypto traders and enthusiasts about the crypto world.
NEWSBTC
Cryptos That Could Make You A Millionaire In Q4 2022. Gnox (GNOX), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Fantom (FTM) And BitTorent (BTT)
With over 17000 cryptocurrencies already in existence and the potential for more, it is safe to say that the cryptocurrency industry will continue to grow. Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency development are at the forefront of technological advancement. If you invest in these three cryptocurrencies at the right time and hold...
Billionaire Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Takes on China
Jack Dorsey speaks little, but when he does, he does not hesitate to attack the powerful. The founder of microblogging website Twitter (TWTR) last June decided to work on a new generation of decentralized internet that would escape the control of big tech -- Alphabet's Google (GOOGL) and Meta's (META) Facebook -- and venture capital firms.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Superfan, Anti-Virus Software Pioneer John McAfee Is Still Alive, Ex-Girlfriend Claims
Notorious Bitcoin proponent John McAfee could be hiding in some underground residence, or a secluded island and away from public view. He could still be alive. Samantha Herrera, the former girlfriend of McAfee – who is well-known for developing an anti-virus software in his name – claims he did not perish behind bars but escaped and is now living in the United States.
Voices: I asked people round the world if they’d like to move to America. The answer was a hard no
It is a truth universally acknowledged that America is the greatest country in the world. But only to Americans. Actually, only to MAGA Americans. Like the rest of the world, sane Americans now take a much broader view.I’ve been routinely confronted with what the rest of the world thinks of the US this year as I’ve traveled extensively across Europe, Asia and South America. Despite being an empire in decline, the US remains the most powerful and influential country on earth, which means that there’s no shortage of people with strong opinions on its politics and its trajectory.It’s been...
Motley Fool
Have an ATM Card from a Credit Union? Don't Make this Mistake When You Travel
"Reader error" may be the scariest words you'll ever see. Many countries outside the U.S. no longer use cards with magnetic stripes. This includes merchants as well as ATMs. Smaller banks and credit unions in the U.S. have been slower to adopt EMV chips than larger banks, and your older cards or ATM-only cards may not have the technology.
kitco.com
The Ethereum Merge will be the biggest crypto event since the first Bitcoin was mined - Ran Neuner and Steven Sidley
On September 15th, Ethereum is expected to complete its merge from a proof-of-work to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which could have a major impact on the cryptocurrency. Ran Neuner, Founder and Host of Crypto Banter, said that the upcoming merge, also known as ‘The Merge,’ will be the biggest event...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called 2022 Crypto Collapse Issues Cardano (ADA) Alert – Here’s His Price Target
A popular analyst with a solid track record of predicting market retracements is issuing warnings about two of the top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader Capo first alerts his 485,300 Twitter followers that scalable blockchain platform Cardano (ADA) could be in for a major price drop over the next few weeks.
Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month
Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.・
dailyhodl.com
Mastercard CEO Says Credit Card Giant Working With Binance To Enable Customers Make Crypto Payments
The chief executive officer of Mastercard says that the credit card giant is teaming up with digital asset exchange Binance to boost crypto payments for everyday purchases. CEO Michael Miebach says that financial services company is working with the world’s largest crypto exchange by volume to enable people to use their digital coins when purchasing from stores that accept Mastercard.
bitcoinist.com
Pugglit Inu Is The Meme Token Set To Revolutionize Cryptocurrency Exchange With A Use Case That Could Put It Ahead Of Radio Caca V2 and Cardano
Meme tokens in the crypto industry are not revered as much as other tokens from DeFi, web 3.0, NFTs, and metaverse projects. It is due to the ecosystems most meme tokens come from, as they usually have no use case or real-life application. However, meme tokens have been hitting the coin market with at least one use case as of late, but they’re still plagued with issues that Pugglit Inu (PUGT) was created to solve.
dailyhodl.com
Trading Bot Known for Beating Crypto Markets Allocates to Solana (SOL), Cardano (ADA), and One More ETH Rival
A trading robot that’s garnered a reputation for outperforming the markets is unveiling its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies try to recover from a week-long slump. Every week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys while compiling algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus. The...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Defends Tornado Cash Developers
Tornado Cash is a crypto mixer that recently came under sanction from the United States government. The reasoning given for this was the fact that it was a protocol used by criminals to hide the origins of their funds. Most notably used by South Korean hackers who have stolen millions of dollars in hacks over the last few years.
Elon Musk subpoenas friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as legal battle deepens over his $44 billion acquisition of the social platform ahead of October 17 trial
Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey amid the ongoing legal battle over his $44 billion acquisition of the social network. Musk's legal team is likely seeking support from Dorsey - the ultimately Twitter insider who ran the company for eight years - for his argument that the platform has not been truthful about the number of bots and fake accounts among its 238 million daily active users.
Twitter whistleblower has just handed Elon Musk major ammunition in his battle over bots—and his lawyers are already on the case
A new bombshell report from a Twitter whistleblower could have big implications for the company’s coming court case with Elon Musk. Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Would-be Twitter buyer Elon Musk is actively trying to pull out of the $44 billion takeover deal as he...
bitcoinist.com
Will Ripple Ever Reach $1? It Will but Not Before These Other Crypto
Ripple (XRP) was once the third biggest coin in the cryptocurrency space and has been a staple in the top 10 since it was launched in 2017 – offering a faster and more energy-efficient alternative to BTC. It reached an all-time high of nearly $3.50 in the 2018 bull...
CoinDesk
Crypto ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot to List on Nasdaq in $885M SPAC Deal
Bitcoin Depot, the world's largest operator of crypto ATMs, plans to go public with a listing on Nasdaq by merging with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) GSR II Meteora at an estimated value of $885 million, according to a statement shared with CoinDesk. The deal is expected to close by...
