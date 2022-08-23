Read full article on original website
WVNews
Torres gets double dose of enjoyment during Viking games
RIPLEY, W. Va. (WV News) – There’s nothing quite like the atmosphere that comes with high school football. First and foremost is the game competition on the field.
Meet the boys, girls basketball teams competing at New York State Fair (rosters, schedule)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will feature a boys and girls basketball tournament made up of high school basketball players from around the state. The boys tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday and will feature eight teams. The girls tournament will be played on Aug. 29-30 and also feature eight teams.
MaxPreps
High school volleyball: Chloe Chicoine, Kyndall Stowers, Julia Blyashov headline Preseason MaxPreps All-America Team
The high school volleyball season returned to normal in 2021 with all 50 states and the District of Columbia competing in full seasons and crowning state champions. When it was over, Marymount (Los Angeles) was the overwhelming choice for MaxPreps National Champion and its senior standout Elia Rubin the pick for MaxPreps National Player of the Year.
College football picks 2022: Predicting winners for every Power 5 game
J. Brady McCollough and his friend Sam pick the winners of every Power Five conference and predict who will win the College Football Playoff title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Michigan's Carol Hutchins retires as NCAA's winningest softball coach
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, the NCAA's all-time leader in career wins, announced her retirement Wednesday. She steps down with a record of 1,707-555-5. Hutchins never had a losing season and led the Wolverines to 12 Women's College World Series, winning the program's first championship in 2005. Hutchins, 65, graduated...
Girls golf preview: 3 athletes to watch
The summer months are dwindling down, and soon enough the weather will start to shift, meaning golf courses will be closed for the season. But before they lock their doors for the winter, high school girls from across Michigan will try and make their mark on them first. Golf isn't the biggest sport for local high schools, with not every school fielding a team. But despite the lack of numbers out on the links, there's more than...
GOLF・
NCAA tennis champ Ben Shelton leaves Florida to turn pro
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — NCAA tennis champion Ben Shelton is leaving the University of Florida to turn pro. The 19-year-old Shelton, who was born in Atlanta, announced his decision Tuesday on Twitter. He received a wild-card invitation for the U.S. Open, which begins in New York on Monday. Shelton won the 2022 college singles championship as a sophomore for Florida. His father, former professional tennis player Bryan, coaches the Gators.
