Texas State

The Independent

Competitive fisherman pulls 90-million-year-old fossil from the Missouri River

A Nebraska fisherman found a 90-million-year-old fossil as he took part in a fishing competition on the Missouri River.Andy Moore accidentally made the shock discovery after snagging his hook on what he thought was a rock after a “horrible cast”.He paddled over to retrieve his hook and saw what he thought was a skeleton of a dead animal. Mr Moore took a picture and went back to the competition.He later posted a picture of his discovery online and was amazed at the feedback he received.“I have a friend DM me, a couple, going, ‘Dude, did you know that’s a...
Texas State
Glen Rose, TX
