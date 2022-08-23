At this point, it's undeniable just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the use of technology among older generations. Seniors have had to adjust to technology to stay connected with their loved ones, but it's also been criticized for their physical well-being as the healthcare industry urgently prioritized telehealth — a trend that many assumed would be temporary, but __will now be a permanent fixture__in healthcare. Not only this, but skilled nursing facilities, long-term care centers, and other roles in senior care have all sped up their adoption of technology so as to not disrupt their care.

