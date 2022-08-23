Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
HackerNoon
How Bing is Spying on Users Without their Consent Using Microsoft Clarity
If you’re using Bing Ads on your website then I have some bad news for you. You may not aware that Bing is using Microsoft Clarity to secretly spying your website without your consent. Are you being watched? The answer is most probably yes with all you and your...
Is iOS 16 Really Worth Getting?
Apple made iOS 16 developer beta available to download, followed by a mid-July beta launch of public release. The final iOS 16 launch is believed to happen this fall, making all the best features of iOS 16 available for people to use. 9to5Mac editor, Miles Somerville, shared an in-depth analysis of all the newly introduced features in iOS16. We will prioritize features based on their usability, with the final release expected to happen in the fall. The Home app gets a complete overhaul and offers easier visibility, organization, control, and navigation of your smart home accessories.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HackerNoon
How Getting Hacked Led me to a Job in CyberSecurity
Some of you may be aware of some of the reasons I came to join guardDog.ai in 2020 as Director of Business Development (and am now EVP). I was running a public relations agency, sending out vital information to thousands of constituents and followers about the clients I represented. An arena where reputation (and regulation) is key.
Tech Concierge: An Essential New Role or All Hype?
At this point, it's undeniable just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the use of technology among older generations. Seniors have had to adjust to technology to stay connected with their loved ones, but it's also been criticized for their physical well-being as the healthcare industry urgently prioritized telehealth — a trend that many assumed would be temporary, but __will now be a permanent fixture__in healthcare. Not only this, but skilled nursing facilities, long-term care centers, and other roles in senior care have all sped up their adoption of technology so as to not disrupt their care.
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
HackerNoon
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Downside of NFTs: How They Are Impacting The Earth’s Climate
Are you aware of the dark side of NFTs? If not then you are on the right article. NFTs hold great benefits for digital traders and crypto owners. However, there is a concrete fact attached to them. It is the environmental impact created by NFTs. The power usage and heat...
How to Pick the Best Recurring Payment Solution
There are so many companies that offer recurring payment solutions that it has become so difficult for SaaS companies to find software. It is not easy to make the right choice at the right time when it comes to adopting a recurring payment solution. In this article, you will read that how you can reach out to the right recurring payment system for your business. Here, you need to find a flexible and scalable platform that offers multiple payment gateways and user-friendly software. Demos also help you find the right software for payment processing.
Why You Should Focus on Brand Awareness Before Anything Else
Brand awareness is the foundation for all other marketing efforts. Community building is possible after brand awareness. Brand awareness helps brands weather tough times. It's the most efficient use of your marketing resources. People are more likely to buy from brands they feel connected to, so don't underestimate the power of branding. It creates brand preference and loyalty. It's important to focus on creating ads, content, and email marketing campaigns that build your brand's presence from the start. It can be confusing to decide which one to invest your time and money in first.
US sails two warships through Taiwan Strait for first time since Pelosi visit raised tensions
Two US warships are sailing through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since Nancy Pelosi's historic but highly controversial visit to the island last month.On Sunday, two guided-missile warships – USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville – were sailing “through waters where high seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law”, the US Navy’s 7th Fleet in Japan said in a statement.It added that there had been “no interference from foreign military forces so far”."These ships [are transiting] through a corridor in the strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The...
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
An Insider’s View of Working at a Walk-Up TechBar
This article highlights my favorite memory of working on a walk-up TechBar for the first time and having Global Service Desk interns shadow me. Seeing them grow through their Genesys Works program was incredibly valuable overall, plus was a time I had the opportunity to truly serve as a mentor.
On-Line Data-Acquisition Systems in Nuclear Physics, 1969: A MEDIUM-SIZED ON-LINE COMPUTER SYSTEM
An EMR 6130 computer system has been installed and is being prepared for use with Columbia University's Neutron Velocity Spectrometer data-acquisition and analysis system. The spectrometer is characterized by high data rates and many events per burst. At present, peak arrival rates are approximately 106 events per second, with 40-60 events per burst and a burst rate of 70 Hz. The arrival distribution is random; therefore, 10 percent of the interarrival intervals are 100 nsec long, and 1 percent are 10 nsec long. In the future, peak arrival rates of 107 events/sec and 400-600 events per burst are possible, with a burst rate of 300 Hz. With an appropriate time-of-flight "front end," the 6130 will be able to handle the anticipated faster rates.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
Setup a GraphQL API for a Firebase Realtime Database With StepZen
I’m nominated for the Noonies 2022 in the category ‘GraphQL’. Any vote would be appreciated!. The Firebase Realtime Database is a NoSQL database hosted in the cloud. Data is synchronized in real-time with every client on all platforms (Web, iOS, and Android). The data is stored as JSON and is shared by all of your customers when you create cross-platform apps.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0