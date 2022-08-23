Read full article on original website
CNBC
'Avatar,' Spider-Man and Star Wars return to the big screen as summer box office winds down
Disney and Sony are rereleasing "Rogue One," "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Avatar" in domestic theaters in the coming weeks. The rereleases come as the box office ticket sales are down 30% compared to 2019 and there is 30% less product in movie theaters. Not only is there space on...
Black Panther’s Daniel Kaluuya Reacts To Wakanda Forever’s Trailer, And His Absence From The Sequel
Phase Four of The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty wild so far, thanks to ambitious projects on the small and silver screens. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is definitely Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. And actor Daniel Kaluuya recently reacted to the sequels’ trailer, and his absence from the upcoming Marvel movie.
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
‘John Wick 4’ Producer Explained Why They Didn’t Film Fifth Movie Back-to-Back
The long-anticipated 'John Wick 4' is finally hitting theaters in 2023, but here's why they didn't end up filming it back-to-back with the fifth movie installment.
Major movie theater chain admits the industry could be in trouble until 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is released in November
Movie studios have released fewer movies to theaters this year compared to before the pandemic due to pandemic-related delays and streaming.
epicstream.com
Marvel Shockingly Reveals that Deadpool is Pregnant
There's no denying that Deadpool is one of Marvel's best creations and the character's R-rated and fourth-wall-breaking nature allows a ton of creative possibilities both the comics and films could explore. Now, with a lot of hype surrounding the Merc with a Mouth's anticipated arrival to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via Deadpool 3, Marvel Comics is also pulling maximum effort to keep up Wade Wilson's momentum.
John Wick Prequel Series The Continental Is Now Heading To Streaming As Its Premiere Window Is Finally Revealed
Along with the John Wick spinoff The Continental heading to streaming, we also finally have a premiere window for the prequel series.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans cackling after ‘She-Hulk’ finally addresses the Edward Norton in the room
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 2. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law already used its title character’s unique fourth-wall breaking antics to have fun at the MCU’s expense in its pilot episode last week, and that did not let up in its second episode that just dropped on Disney Plus this Thursday. In fact, the show went even further by directly referencing the franchise’s most infamous behind-the-scenes change when it comes to the Green Goliath.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega says he will not be returning to the ‘Star Wars’ franchise
John Boyega has publicly confirmed that he has no intentions of returning to the galaxy of Star Wars, despite fan calls for a return. A breakout star of the sequel trilogy, Boyega has announced his plans to distance himself from the franchise that got him mainstream recognition. Cast alongside fellow English actor Daisy Ridley, and Oscar Isaac, as part of the three new faces of the trilogy, it seems like he’s more than happy to leave it at just the three films.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Harry Potter’ fans endeavor to solve ‘Prisoner of Azkaban’s’ biggest mystery
The Harry Potter franchise comes with many mysteries, many of which are solved throughout the storytelling, such as the identity of the Half-Blood Prince, the true creators of the Marauders Map, and who opened the Chamber of Secrets. But there are still some that have left fans scratching their heads and they’ve decided to come together to see if they can figure it out.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Fan Theory Teases Major Connection to Captain America and Spider-Man
Could a Captain America Easter egg play a key role in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania? That's a theory one fan on Reddit has, speculating that the Statue of Liberty's Captain America shield, seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, could come up again in the Paul Rudd-fronted threequel. The movie is set to debut in February, and Redditor TStumpman thinks we could get closure to a kinda-sorta dangling plot thread from the Spidey flick, and maybe even some multiverse shenanigans along the way.
wegotthiscovered.com
Film fans name and shame the flicks they knew would suck within seconds
There aren’t many things more deflating for a paying cinema patron than sitting down to enjoy a movie that you’ve paid to see, only to discover within a matter of moments that it’s going to be awful. To be fair, as hard as the marketing department may...
Allison Janney Goes Full John Wick in Trailer for Netflix Action Film ‘Lou’ (Video)
Of all the actors in recent months and years who have tried transforming into John Wick in punishing, stylized action movies, Allison Janney in her new film “Lou” may be the most surprising transformation yet. Janney leads the Netflix action movie “Lou” that also stars Jurnee Smollett and...
Suzanne Somers Reveals Richard Simmons Was Struggling With Insecurity & 'Heartache' Before His Disappearance
Suzanne Somers is opening up about fellow dancer Richard Simmons' disappearance, explaining in a new documentary that she believes his insecurities may have been to blame."That's not my style, I never make fun of anybody. But that's when I realized a little insecurity has gotten in there," Somers explained of a situation they had while working together. "I liked him. I was always so surprised when he thought I'd make fun of him. But doesn't that show you he's got a heartache? Something's broken inside because he did it. He had it and then let it go."The workout guru, 74,...
‘She-Hulk’ Writer Reveals 1 Major Marvel Character They Weren’t Allowed to Use
A 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law' writer reveals that they wanted to use 1 major Marvel character, but weren't able to
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new Netflix movie
Netflix's White Noise has released a first teaser ahead of its Venice International Film Festival premiere next week. Headlined by Adam Driver (Kylo Ren in Star Wars), Don Cheadle (the MCU's War Machine) and Greta Gerwig (she's directing Barbie), this "at once hilarious and horrifying" story is an adaptation of Don DeLillo's award-winning 1985 novel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stubborn MCU fans name the parts of canon they refuse to acknowledge
For a franchise that’s existed for 14 years, spawned 29 feature films and a raft of episodic streaming exclusives, not to mention the entire slate of shows put out by the defunct Marvel Television division, or even Netflix’s roster of street-level stories, Kevin Feige has done a remarkable job of ensuring that his Marvel Cinematic Universe has never played too hard, fast, and/or loose with what’s regarded as official canon.
411mania.com
Cast & Plot Synopsis Revealed For Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel
The sequel for Godzilla vs. Kong is set to release in a couple years, and Warner Bros. and Legendary have announced the cast and a plot synopsis. The studios announced on Thursday (per JoBlo) that the sequel, which releases on March 15th, 2024, will see the titular monsters team up against the next threat.
Avengers: Endgame Director Anthony Russo Addresses Fans Complaining About The Quality Of MCU Phase 4
Phase Four of the MCU has gotten some criticism regarding its overall direction.
