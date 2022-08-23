ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER

August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
Driver Killed in Wrong-way Freeway Crash in Miramar Area

A 49-year-old motorist died Friday in a collision caused by a DUI suspect driving the wrong way on state Route 52 in the Miramar area. The victim was headed west when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup crashed into his Honda sedan on the westbound side of the freeway near Interstate 805 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
One Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 5 [Chula Vista, CA]

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. after a silver Honda CRV was rear-ended causing a pileup on Interstate 5 near E Street. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear; however, the collision left one person with major injuries. Furthermore, one of...
Escondido police conduct traffic enforcement to target DUI drivers

Escondido, CA–Escondido Police Department conducted two special enforcement details targeting drunk and drugged drivers, as well as motorists who commit violations that are most commonly associated with traffic crashes. In total, officers issued 168 citations for right-of-way violations, excessive speed, cell phone use, and other vehicle code violations that...
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
