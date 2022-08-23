Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastcountymagazine.org
HONDA DRIVER FROM EL CAJON KILLED BY WRONG-WAY DRIVER
August 26, 2022 (El Cajon) – A San Diego woman, 23, has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after driving the wrong way on State Route 52 that resulted in a crash, killing an El Cajon man, 49. California Highway Patrol and an ambulance...
Driver Killed in Wrong-way Freeway Crash in Miramar Area
A 49-year-old motorist died Friday in a collision caused by a DUI suspect driving the wrong way on state Route 52 in the Miramar area. The victim was headed west when an eastbound Chevrolet pickup crashed into his Honda sedan on the westbound side of the freeway near Interstate 805 shortly after 2:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
Wrapped body found alongside road in San Diego County
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Active police investigation underway into 'eyesore' Oceanside home
OCEANSIDE, Calif. — CBS 8 is staying on top of a story centering on an eye-catching house in Oceanside that many neighbors are calling an eyesore, but even more serious concerns have surfaced. While the paint job on the exterior of the Creekside Estates home is an eyesore for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L.A. Weekly
One Injured in Multi-Car Collision on Interstate 5 [Chula Vista, CA]
According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 6:00 a.m. after a silver Honda CRV was rear-ended causing a pileup on Interstate 5 near E Street. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear; however, the collision left one person with major injuries. Furthermore, one of...
sandiegocountynews.com
Escondido police conduct traffic enforcement to target DUI drivers
Escondido, CA–Escondido Police Department conducted two special enforcement details targeting drunk and drugged drivers, as well as motorists who commit violations that are most commonly associated with traffic crashes. In total, officers issued 168 citations for right-of-way violations, excessive speed, cell phone use, and other vehicle code violations that...
Shooting at Harborside Park in Chula Vista leaves 2 injured
Two people were detained in connection with a shooting at Chula Vista’s Harborside Park on Friday morning that injured two people.
Theft suspects captured following pursuit in San Diego's North County
Three suspects in a spate of catalytic-converter thefts were arrested Aug. 26 following a road chase that began on Interstate 5 and ended in Rancho Santa Fe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials identify man found wrapped up along rural road
The body was found wrapped in an undisclosed material and left on the side of a street in rural North County this week.
2 Teens Seriously Injured When Driver Loses Control of Speeding Honda Near Poway
A 19-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl were hospitalized Friday with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Poway. San Diego Police were called at 8:52 p.m. Thursday to the 10900 block of Poway Road, where the 19-year-old woman had lost control of her speeding 2009 Honda Civic on a curve, leaving the road and striking two trees.
Road Rage a Factor in Deadly I-15 Crash Involving San Diego Lexus Driver
A motorist died in a collision linked to road rage on Interstate 15, authorities said Thursday. The fatal crash happened at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday on southbound I-15 near Winchester Road in Temecula, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, identified only as a 47-year-old...
msn.com
Body Found Along Road in Elfin Forest Near Escondido Identified: San Diego County Homicide Detectives
A wrapped body was found Thursday on the side of a road in the Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve in an unincorporated area of Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said. Construction workers on their way to a project spotted a body wrapped in "some sort of material we don't...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Brush fire in Poway prompts evacuations
Crews are battling a brush fire in Poway Thursday, prompting evacuations in the nearby area.
Two new dog parks open in San Diego
Pet owners, rejoice: Two new off-leash dog parks just opened in San Diego as the city tries to keep up with demand.
Armed felon arrested with missing teen in his vehicle
Border Patrol agents recently arrested a convicted felon found driving with a 15-year-old passenger who was reported missing in Arizona, authorities said.
Office Depot fire in East County causes $1M in damage
Firefighters Wednesday battled a fire at an Office Depot in La Mesa that caused over $1 million in damage, first responders said.
kusi.com
City of Chula Vista closes park instead of just moving homeless out
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Over the last two years, Chula Vista’s Harborside Park has become crowded with homeless tents, trash and criminal activity. After deeming the encampment a health hazard, the City of Chula Vista has now closed the park to the public for at least 90 days because of the out-of-control homeless situation.
Carlsbad Man Convicted of Armed Robbery Spree at Grocery Stores, Other Businesses
A Carlsbad man pleaded guilty to federal charges Friday for robbing grocery stores and other businesses across San Diego County over a 15-day period last year. Benjamin Robert Laubbacher, 50, admitted to committing six robberies between Jan. 22 and Feb. 5, 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said the hold-ups netted him $2,327.32 total.
Fire erupts at La Mesa Office Depot, businesses evacuated
Business were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a fire erupted inside an Office Depot in La Mesa, according to Heartland Fire.
Car shot at in Otay Mesa, couple inside injured
A car traveling on an Otay Mesa street early Friday morning was struck by gunfire, injuring a man and woman inside, San Diego Police said.
Comments / 0