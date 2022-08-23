Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.

