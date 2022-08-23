Read full article on original website
Calallen muscles past rival Gregory-Portland for first win of Steve Campbell era (photos)
The Wildcats leaned on senior quarterback Bryce Burnett and a dominant defensive performance to beat rival G-P for the eighth time in a row, giving Steve Campbell his first win as Calallen's newest head coach
High School Football Scoreboard
The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Alpine to lean on experienced group for run at district crown
Entering the 2022 season, the Alpine Bucks have 24 returning lettermen and wealth of experience. Alpine head coach John Fellows believes that experience bodes well for the Bucks. Fellows said the returners know what to expect and what is needed to win on Friday nights. “I’m pleased,” Fellows said. “I...
Denton Guyer rolls to 47-14 win over Rockwall Heath in Reed Heim's head-coaching debut (photos)
DENTON, Texas - Thanks to his stout defense, Reed Heim's head-coaching debut at Denton Guyer didn't have a ton of drama. The Wildcats scored three defensive touchdowns in the first half - including two interceptions returned for touchdowns - to take a 33-7 halftime lead and effectively put ...
Unforgettable Odessa Permian ‘Friday Night Lights’ Coach Dead at 73
Legendary Permian head football Coach Gary Gaines has gone to that football field in the sky at the age of 73. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Gaines was the head football coach for Permian High School in the infamous 1988 season that was featured in the book and movie "Friday Night Lights." But his team in the next season went on to win the 1989 5A state championship.
Game Night South Texas features the Battle of the Wildcats
The Battle of the Wildcats is an annual tradition in the Coastal Bend, and the Game Night South Texas matchup is kicking off the high school football season.
Coronado, Frenship kick off football season with Thursday night clash
D.J. Mann wasn't even sure where he was supposed to stand on the sidelines when the 2021 season began. His first game as a head high school football coach was a wild one, Coronado coming up short in a 28-26 loss to Frenship. Mann will start his second season on...
THURSDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer
Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Frenship Tigers are the lone area Class 6A school, the State’s top classification. Jay Northcut welcomes back four offensive and seven defensive starters. Frenship will have some speed this season and they look to return to the playoffs and win a postseason game.
Click2Houston.com
Pearland Little League team loses to Nolensville, 7-1; Will not advance to Championship game
The Pearland Little Leaguers were so close to securing the World Series this year but were unfortunately defeated Thursday night. KPRC 2′s Bryce Newberry was there for some of the highs, lows, and stand-out moments out there on the diamond. Tennessee hit a grand slam in the first inning...
A preview of high school games AggieScoop will see during first weekend of 2022 season
AggieScoop (Marshall Levenson and Tim Verghese) will each be in attendance at a number of a high school games this weekend. This weekend is Week 1 of high school games in most of Texas and we will be covering games in the Houston, Austin, and San Antonio markets. Here is a rundown of the games we will see live this weekend and the Texas A&M recruits playing.
