The Cross Timbers Gazette

High School Football Scoreboard

The Guyer football team got the season off to a good start on Thursday night, soundly defeating Rockwall-Heath. The Wildcats jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Heath when Jackson Arnold hit Landon Sides on a 63-yard touchdown pass in the opening minute of the game. Caleb Darthard then had...
HEATH, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Unforgettable Odessa Permian ‘Friday Night Lights’ Coach Dead at 73

Legendary Permian head football Coach Gary Gaines has gone to that football field in the sky at the age of 73. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Gaines was the head football coach for Permian High School in the infamous 1988 season that was featured in the book and movie "Friday Night Lights." But his team in the next season went on to win the 1989 5A state championship.
ODESSA, TX
CW33

THURSDAY NIGHT SHOWDOWN: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer

Thursday night football is back! While that means a lot of things for Texas High School Football in general, in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it also means that Thursday Night Showdowns are back on CW33! This fall, there will be 18 Thursday Night Showdowns featuring some of the best athletes in Texas! Week one features a matchup between two big-time programs that fans are not going to want to miss: Rockwall-Heath vs. Denton Guyer! VYPE DFW takes a deeper look into the games to lay out just what you should expect from these two power house programs.
DENTON, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Frenship Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -The Frenship Tigers are the lone area Class 6A school, the State’s top classification. Jay Northcut welcomes back four offensive and seven defensive starters. Frenship will have some speed this season and they look to return to the playoffs and win a postseason game.
WOLFFORTH, TX

