Kansas Athletics Launches Opendorse NIL Marketplace
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has launched its official NIL Marketplace through Opendorse, one of the first licensed Kansas marketplaces in college sports. The Opendorse-powered marketplace will maximize NIL support for student-athletes and promises to mobilize the KUfan base and local organizations to best-support its student-athletes. Kansas is among the first programs nationwide to provide a single marketplace to send supporters to access student-athletes and offer compliant opportunities. Now, Jayhawk fans, brands, sponsors and donors can browse, book, pitch and pay any KU student-athlete for NIL activities in one compliant platform, built specifically for the athletes’ needs.
🏊♀️ Jayhawks Announce 2022-23 Swim and Dive Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Swim and Dive Head Coach Clark Campbell released the 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, highlighted by five home meets taking place at Robinson Natatorium. Kansas will begin their competition season in Topeka, Kan., at the Sunflower Showdown. The meet will take place at Topeka’s Capital...
⚾ Kansas Baseball Announces the Addition of 18 Transfers
LAWRENCE, Kan. — As the academic year begins, new Head Baseball Coach Dan Fitzgerald has built a roster with 18 high-impact transfers, combined with a strong core of returning players. “Our staff is extremely excited with the group we were able to bring in, along with the guys that...
⚽️ Boeve Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Boeve scored the game-winning goal in the 56th minute of Sunday’s match against Northwestern to lead Kansas to a 1-0 victory. The goal marked the first of Boeve’s career and also were the first points of her career. The goal came after a Northwestern foul at the edge...
Olivia Trocano, MS, ATC, CSCS, LAT
Olivia Trocano is in her first year as a certified athletic trainer with Kansas Team Health. She assists with KU softball and spirit squad teams. She began in August 2022 after completing her master’s degree in Athletic Training from the University of Miami. She completed clinicals with UM football and baseball teams, and the University of North Carolina men’s lacrosse team.
