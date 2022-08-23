ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Vigil held for stabbing victim in Sunset Park

A candlelight vigil in Sunset Park on Tuesday honored and remembered 31-year-old Yener Rodas, a deliveryman who was stabbed and killed during a neighborhood robbery on Saturday. Neighbors, family, friends and elected officials attended the memorial service that was held where the stabbing took place, on Seventh Avenue and 44th...
cityandstateny.com

SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic

SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
City Limits

NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 25- 31

City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
CBS New York

NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations

NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
PIX11

Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
Gothamist

City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing

Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
nychealthandhospitals.org

NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons

The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.
therealdeal.com

More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens

New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
CBS New York

City DOH offers advice on how to combat rat problems

NEW YORK -- Keeping rats under control has been an ongoing conversation between the New York City health department and residents.CBS2's Alecia Reid reports on recommendations from the DOH "Rat Academy."Rats will gnaw through just about anything softer than steel, including cement and wood, according to the city health department. They also breed quickly and only need an ounce of food and water each day to survive.RELATED STORY: New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problemIf you see a lot of rats, their food source is nearby.With 8 million residents in New York City, the DOH says the...
