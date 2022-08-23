The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO