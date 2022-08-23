Read full article on original website
Vigil held for stabbing victim in Sunset Park
A candlelight vigil in Sunset Park on Tuesday honored and remembered 31-year-old Yener Rodas, a deliveryman who was stabbed and killed during a neighborhood robbery on Saturday. Neighbors, family, friends and elected officials attended the memorial service that was held where the stabbing took place, on Seventh Avenue and 44th...
2 men, 1 terminally ill, jump to their deaths just hours apart in NYC
Two men in their 60s jumped to their deaths in New York City just over eight hours apart, police said Thursday.
SUNY Downstate is still in debt after serving as a ‘COVID-only’ hospital during the pandemic
SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University is one of the largest employers in Brooklyn and one of New York City’s flagship public health centers. The institution functions as both hospital and academic medical center. But in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the university faces a series of fiscal challenges. Early in the pandemic, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared that SUNY Downstate would only focus on COVID-19 cases. This required the hospital to transfer all other patients to other facilities, close clinics and cancel elective and emergency surgeries.
NYC Housing Calendar, Aug. 25- 31
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email jeanmarie@citylimits.org.
NYPD to officers: No congregating or unnecessary conversations
NEW YORK -- The NYPD issued an order to officers not to congregate or have "unnecessary conversations" while on duty. According to an internal memo, those behaviors are prohibited under department policy. The department said the order is meant to enhance officer safety and deployment strategies. The Police Benevolent Association called it "unnecessary" and said the "miserable working conditions and the low pay are forcing them to quit in droves."
Student loan forgiveness resonates strongly in NYC
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — President Joe Biden’s announcement on Wednesday that he’s ordering debt forgiveness for some 43 million Americans with $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans resonated strongly in the New York City region. In New York City alone, according to the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection, one in six residents […]
Many homeless families in New York City being denied housing vouchers, analysis finds
One-third of families suffering homelessness in New York City are being denied access to housing vouchers as the crisis spikes and rent prices soar, according to one of the area’s largest providers of shelter and supportive services. The Win organization revealed Thursday that many of the families they serve–including...
City’s largest shelter provider urges mayor to scrap 90-day shelter stay rule for housing
Christine Quinn, president and CEO of Win, also known as Women in Need. In an interview, Quinn said: “More and more families are losing their homes and being forced into shelters that are already at max capacity — and the city’s arbitrary administrative rules are contributing to the crisis.” Over 575 homeless families living in Win shelters couldn't apply for housing vouchers due to an “illogical” 90-day shelter rule that’s contributing to the city’s strained shelter system, the organization said. [ more › ]
'Break the cycle.' - Uniondale woman combats stereotypes around Black people and swimming
A Uniondale woman is on a mission to turn the tide on the grim statistics and harmful stereotypes that surround African Americans and their ability to swim.
69-Year-Old Terminally Ill Man Jumps from 5th Floor of NYC Apartment Building
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City have reported a 69-year-old man suffering...
NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County Again Recognized as a Level 1 Trauma Center from the American College of Surgeons
The trauma center at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County has been recognized again as a Level 1 Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons’ Committee on Trauma’s Verification Review Committee. This achievement underscores the trauma center’s dedication to providing optimal care for injured patients. Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers that provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients, from before the patient enters the hospital through rehabilitation.
September 2022 Carnivals, Festivals, and Parades In and Near NYC
September 2022 is jam-packed with family-friendly carnivals, festivals, and parades in and near NYC.
Gustavo Rivera beat the Bronx Democratic machine on Tuesday night, but can their relationship be rebuilt?
Much of the political theater surrounding the tightly-contested primary for New York’s 33rd Senate — which runs from Riverdale to the Bronx Zoo — was the Bronx Democrats’ decision to endorse first-time candidate Miguelina Camilo over the entrenched incumbent Gustavo Rivera. As Tuesday’s lone competitive Bronx...
More renters are bargain hunting in deep Brooklyn, Queens
New York City renters, fed up with record rents and empowered by work from home policies, are looking for bargains deep in Brooklyn and Queens. The outer boroughs claimed nine out of the top 10 neighborhoods with the highest increase in search volume in July, according to a StreetEasy report on user search data. Lower Manhattan counted the five historically sough-after neighborhoods with the biggest yearly decreases in search volume: Greenwich Village, West Village, East Village, SoHo and Lower East.
NYPD seeking help identifying man brought to Brooklyn hospital
The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man who was taken to a Brooklyn hospital Tuesday unable to communicate.
State of the sweeps: Has NYC’s encampment crackdown made a dent in the homelessness crisis?
Nearly half a year into the New York City’s effort to clear homeless encampments and connect the unhoused with wraparound services, the debate swirls on whether the initiative is helping or hindering New York City’s most vulnerable. In March 2022, Mayor Eric Adams attempted to position himself as...
Cyclist, 67, critically injured during collision on Brooklyn bike path
A cyclist was critically injured during a collision on a Brooklyn bike path on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
Manhattan affordable apartments now available with rents starting at $1,399 a month
NYC Housing Connect has announced the availability of 177 affordable apartments located in the Hudson Yards neighborhood of Manhattan. The address of the new development (named Lyra) is 555 West 38th Street, New York City.
Jewish Boy Assaulted, Chased in NYC Hate Crime Aboard MTA Bus
NEW YORK, NY – A 13-year-old Jewish Boy was chased off an MTA bus in...
City DOH offers advice on how to combat rat problems
NEW YORK -- Keeping rats under control has been an ongoing conversation between the New York City health department and residents.CBS2's Alecia Reid reports on recommendations from the DOH "Rat Academy."Rats will gnaw through just about anything softer than steel, including cement and wood, according to the city health department. They also breed quickly and only need an ounce of food and water each day to survive.RELATED STORY: New York City proposes series of bills to mitigate rat problemIf you see a lot of rats, their food source is nearby.With 8 million residents in New York City, the DOH says the...
