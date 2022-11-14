Empire of Light: trailer, release date, cast and everything we know about the Olivia Colman movie

The latest offering from director Sam Mendes, Empire of Light , is here to remind you of the magic of the movies. To help with that are the likes of Olivia Colman, Colin Firth, Michael Ward and more.

Empire of Light is being pegged as an early contender for end-of-year awards among the slate of the new 2022 movies and is getting its first look at some of the biggest international film festivals this fall, including the Toronto International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival.

Here is everything that we know about Empire of Light .

Empire of Light is currently slated to premiere for US moviegoers on December 9. UK general audiences can see it a few weeks later, starting January 9, 2023.

Empire of Light plot

Empire of Light writer/director Sam Mendes says that the movie is one of his most personal works to date. Here is the official synopsis:

"From Academy Award-winning director and writer Sam Mendes, Empire of Light is a moving drama about the power of human connection during turbulent times. Set in and around a faded old cinema in an English coastal town in the early 1980s, it follows Hilary a cinema manager struggling with her mental health, and Stephen, a new employee who longs to escape this provincial town in which he faces daily adversity. Both Hilary and Stephen find a sense of belonging through their unlikely and tender relationship and come to experience the healing power of music, cinema and community."

Empire of Light cast

Michael Ward and Olivia Colman in Empire of Light (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The incomparable Olivia Colman headlines Empire of Light along with Michael Ward.

Colman, who is an Oscar-winner for The Favourite , was nominated again for 2021’s The Lost Daughter and has recently been seen in Heartstopper , is set to play a character named Hilary Small.

Ward is playing a character named Stephen. The winner of BAFTA’s 2020 Rising Star Award, Ward has previously been seen in Blue Story , The Old Guard , Small Axe , The A-List and Top Boy .

The movie features another Oscar winner in Colin Firth ( The King’s Speech ) as Mr. Ellis, while the rest of the cast is made up of Tom Brooke ( Preacher , Bodyguard ), Sara Stewart ( La Fortuna , The Night Manager ), Crystal Clarke ( Sanditon , The Electrical Life of Louis Wain ), Tanya Moodie ( The Man Who Fell to Earth , A Discovery of Witches ) and Toby Jones ( Captain America: The First Avenger , Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy ), among others.

Michael Ward and Olivia Colman in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Michael Ward in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Olivia Colman in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Colin Firth and Michael Ward in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Toby Jones and Michael Ward in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Michael Ward and Olivia Colman in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Michael Ward in Empire of Light (Image credit: Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

While not part of the cast, there are number of behind the scenes individuals who are worth mentioning: Roger Deakins is handling the cinematography for the movie after having previously worked with Sam Mendes on Skyfall and 1917 ; and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross composed the music.

Empire of Light trailer

An Empire of Light trailer has been released, to go along with the previously released teaser trailer. Olivia Colman looks to be on point once again, affirming that she is one of the best actresses working today. Check out the trailers below:

Sam Mendes movies

Sam Mendes is an Oscar-winning director who is once again stepping behind the camera with Empire of Light . In addition to serving as the movie’s director, Mendes is also the lone credited writer; the story is said to be a personal one for him. This is only Mendes second writing credit in his career and his first as a standalone writer (the other was 1917 ).

Mendes has been much more prolific as a director since he broke out in 1999 with his Oscar win for American Beauty . Here is his full directing resume:

American Beauty (1999)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Jarhead (2005)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Away We Go (2009)

Skyfall (2012)

King Lear (2014)

Spectre (2015)

The Lehman Trilogy (2019)

1917 (2019)