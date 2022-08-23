Read full article on original website
Related
How Blockchain Will Impact and Benefit Education in the next Five Years
The majority of people today are familiar with blockchains, and they know that it is the thing that make a Bitcoin operate. An institution enrolling a transfer student may quickly and easily verify their academic history and the courses they have taken using Blockchain. Data entered is stored in chronologically linked blocks, which makes it relatively simple to trace the data's origins and confirm its legitimacy.
HackerNoon
A Breakdown of Software Development Types for Small Businesses
The software development industry is currently running on the wheels of technology. Every business is now leveraging the advantages of innovation and technology. Therefore, no company wants to be left behind when it comes to developing a unique mobile application or software. The software development industry is rapidly embracing digital...
The Noonification: 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns (8/26/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. 4 Common NFT Contract Design Anti-Patterns. By @kralizec [...
Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview
I’m Clayboyn and I work with project development and marketing at Splinterlands. I am glad to announce that we have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering us worthy of this opportunity. We’ve been nominated in the following categories and if you like my writing, please do check out these award pages and vote for me:
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stable Coin: Everything You Need to Know
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that functions similarly to other cryptocurrencies but differs in volatility. Unlike other cryptocurrencies, they promise stable value. Stablecoins are pegged to or backed by other currencies or commodities, such as the US dollar or gold, to maintain their stable value. Why and When Were Stable...
Metaverse: A Trend of the Future or a Fad
Metaverse is a virtual world that exists parallel to the real world. It was created by simulation technology over the Internet and VR tools. Users immerse themselves in vast 3D spaces through activities, connecting and interacting with each other like a real-world society without language or geographic restrictions. Despite a loss of more than 2 billion USD, CEO Meta still believes that it can reap many times more profit when it grows strongly. The development of the Internet as Web3.0, blockchain technology, and VR and AR tools are seen as proof that the virtual world is not absurd and impossible.
TRIZ in Blockchain: Creative Thinking Technology
The theory of inventive problem solving (TRIZ) is one of the most controversial methods. It is a set of methods for solving problems and improving systems. Leading manufacturing companies use TRIZ methods and tools in their work - Samsung, LG, Gillette, HP, Intel, Boeing, Xerox, Ford, Toyota, Kodak, Johnson&Johnson, and others. The theory is applied when inventive problems arise in way of a person, not solved in obvious or familiar ways. The most effective solution is achieved with the help of resources (material, temporal, spatial, human, and so on) that one already has.
Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages
When starting a new project in the crypto space, it’s worth considering a few different blockchains to build on. Each has its pros and cons, but which one should you choose? Here’s a short overview of some blockchains and the key features for the founders. While blockchains are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Perpetual Swaps - Origins in CEX, with a Future in DeFi!
Perpetual Swaps, the single biggest primitive still missing from the Bitcoin DeFi puzzle, are coming to Bitcoin-based DeFi thanks to Sovryn. Sovryn spotted the gap and reacted accordingly. The original idea to just cherry-pick what is working on Ethereum and take it on the Bitcoin side chain was not an option here. They decided to integrate the RSK 2-way-peg that brings Bitcoin to the RSK network, the Bitcoin side-chain based on which Sovryn perpetual swaps operate.
Understanding the Basic Concepts of Heap Data Structure in GoLang
Hi, everyone today will be talking about Heaps. I watched a Youtube video about developing heaps using GoLang and it was very interesting. We are trying to learn the basic concepts about heaps like inserting and extracting data from heaps and also the time complexity of heaps. Finally we will be developing a heap data structure from scratch using GoLang.
Axie Infinity And The Future Of Blockchain Games
Photo Credit: Lorenzo Herrera Via Unsplash. Hey Hackers! I’m Michael Benko and I’m the Chief Marketing Officer of Improv Jam and gaming blogger at www.michaelbenko.com. First of all, a huge thank you to the HackerNoon community and staff for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! I’ve been nominated in the gaming category so please do check out these award pages and vote:
The Unexpected Success of Pivoting Your Best Asset
Every successful business or product implements a standard process, which helps move the idea from concept to reality. A core step to success is creating a plan and following the process, which is very familiar to those working in product design. A robust design process can help to deter pitfalls and figure out how to quickly work out any problems, as well as connect the consumer with the product from the early stages, a central element to a well-received product.
Why is Marketing Data Consolidation and Integration Necessary?
According to a report, 32% of businesses have abandoned ETL software because they cannot handle the volume of data. Marketers must take into account the finest data integration techniques based on your team's particular data requirements and sources. Cloud-based data warehouses may be answered using data warehouses, such as comparing open email rates to clients who sign up for premium memberships. Data lakes maintain unstructured data in its raw state in enormous repositories. Large businesses that consume enormous volumes of data every minute are best suited to use data lakes.
An Overview of the Fintech Industry: Application Types and Trends
We'll look at the present state of the fintech industry, current trends for 2022 and beyond, and the number of resources required to run an effective project. Let's begin with the most basic aspect: what exactly is fintech?. Fintech (or Fintech) is a broad term that refers to all the...
Container Orchestration Trends for 2023: Kubernetes, AWS Fargate, Docker and Beyond
Containers have been around for several years now and have become an essential part of many businesses. Containers are popular because they are easy to set up, secure, and scalable—allowing companies to handle their workloads as efficiently as possible. But what does the future hold for containers? What trends should you be watching out for? At this point in time we can only speculate, but here are some of the most compelling trends we see coming down the pipeline:
How to Use the Whiteboard in System Design Interviews
You'll likely be asked some system design questions when interviewing for a software engineering position at many tech companies today. These interview questions are often as challenging as they are important. You'll find that many recruiters or hiring managers will ask you to use a whiteboard to outline your designs...
Top Startups With the Best Designed Third-Party APIs
As its name suggests, a third-party API is a particular application that links features from many programs. It is given to you by a third party to allow you to access their data or software features on your website or application, typically (but not always) major businesses. It can be...
The Downside of NFTs: How They Are Impacting The Earth’s Climate
Are you aware of the dark side of NFTs? If not then you are on the right article. NFTs hold great benefits for digital traders and crypto owners. However, there is a concrete fact attached to them. It is the environmental impact created by NFTs. The power usage and heat...
Tech Concierge: An Essential New Role or All Hype?
At this point, it's undeniable just how much the COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the use of technology among older generations. Seniors have had to adjust to technology to stay connected with their loved ones, but it's also been criticized for their physical well-being as the healthcare industry urgently prioritized telehealth — a trend that many assumed would be temporary, but __will now be a permanent fixture__in healthcare. Not only this, but skilled nursing facilities, long-term care centers, and other roles in senior care have all sped up their adoption of technology so as to not disrupt their care.
Is iOS 16 Really Worth Getting?
Apple made iOS 16 developer beta available to download, followed by a mid-July beta launch of public release. The final iOS 16 launch is believed to happen this fall, making all the best features of iOS 16 available for people to use. 9to5Mac editor, Miles Somerville, shared an in-depth analysis of all the newly introduced features in iOS16. We will prioritize features based on their usability, with the final release expected to happen in the fall. The Home app gets a complete overhaul and offers easier visibility, organization, control, and navigation of your smart home accessories.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0