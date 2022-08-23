Read full article on original website
Meet the boys, girls basketball teams competing at New York State Fair (rosters, schedule)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will feature a boys and girls basketball tournament made up of high school basketball players from around the state. The boys tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday and will feature eight teams. The girls tournament will be played on Aug. 29-30 and also feature eight teams.
MaxPreps
High school volleyball: Chloe Chicoine, Kyndall Stowers, Julia Blyashov headline Preseason MaxPreps All-America Team
The high school volleyball season returned to normal in 2021 with all 50 states and the District of Columbia competing in full seasons and crowning state champions. When it was over, Marymount (Los Angeles) was the overwhelming choice for MaxPreps National Champion and its senior standout Elia Rubin the pick for MaxPreps National Player of the Year.
College football picks 2022: Predicting winners for every Power 5 game
J. Brady McCollough and his friend Sam pick the winners of every Power Five conference and predict who will win the College Football Playoff title.
ESPN
Michigan's Carol Hutchins retires as NCAA's winningest softball coach
Michigan softball coach Carol Hutchins, the NCAA's all-time leader in career wins, announced her retirement Wednesday. She steps down with a record of 1,707-555-5. Hutchins never had a losing season and led the Wolverines to 12 Women's College World Series, winning the program's first championship in 2005. Hutchins, 65, graduated...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Girls golf preview: 3 athletes to watch
The summer months are dwindling down, and soon enough the weather will start to shift, meaning golf courses will be closed for the season. But before they lock their doors for the winter, high school girls from across Michigan will try and make their mark on them first. Golf isn't the biggest sport for local high schools, with not every school fielding a team. But despite the lack of numbers out on the links, there's more than...
Tour Championship golf: Favored Scheffler pushes lead to five strokes; Cantlay drops
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler carded a first-round 5-under par to move to 15-under overall and maintain his lead through the first 18 holes of the 2022 Tour Championship in Atlanta. Scheffler made par on four of his first five holes Thursday at East Lake Golf Club....
Post Register
Court rules RHS athlete can practice, not play
A judged ruled on Tuesday, August 23, granting a partial Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA), allowing a Rigby High School student the ability to practice with the Rigby Varsity football team, but not participate in games. The decision was made following the lawsuit...
Takeaways from powerhouse volleyball matchup between Santa Fe and Trinity Catholic
They are two volleyball teams with aspirations of FHSAA state championships. But, right now, they are in different places. One match in and defending Class 4A champ Santa Fe had the look of a group that would be ready if the playoffs began next week. Meanwhile, after falling 25-15, 25-22, 25-18 to the visiting Raiders on Tuesday night, 2020 Class 3A champ (and state semifinalist a year ago) Trinity Catholic has some work to do. ...
