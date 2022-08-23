Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14
With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
AOL Corp
The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price
SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
laptopmag.com
iPhone 14 Pro leak confirms it's getting a feature we've always wanted
Every year, we seem to talk about the brand new iPhone getting an always-on display, but it never becomes a reality. Now, however, thanks to a beta software leak, we have the clearest evidence that the iPhone 14 (opens in new tab) Pro will be the first Apple smartphone to get one.
9to5Mac
Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8
In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
CNET
Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone
Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?
It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7
Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
CNET
How to Watch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch
There are few things that more certain in life than death, taxes and new iPhones for the fall. On time, for Sept. 7, Apple has planned what's likely to be its biggest event of the year, launching the latest iteration of its most significant product line, the iPhone. The newest...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg
The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
watchOS 8.7.1 software update released Apple Watch Series 3
As well as new updates for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released some other updates, one of those was watchOS 8.7.1 for the Apple Watch Series 3. This update is not available for other models of the Apple Watch. This new software update for the Apple Watch comes with...
CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
9to5Mac
Fifth iOS 16 public beta now available as final release nears
After seeding beta 7, Apple is now releasing the fifth iOS 16 public beta. As the company has reportedly finished the development of iOS 16, the operating system looks almost ready for its official release in a few weeks from now – probably after the September 7 event. Today’s...
Engadget
Amazon one-day sale slashes prices of TP-Link routers and smart home gadgets
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. TP-Link makes a bunch of IoT gadgets that can make your home...
Apple expected to announce iPhone 14 at Sept. 7 online event
Apple is expected to announce the latest version of the iPhone in early September.
The iPhone 15 could be the phone we expected the iPhone 14 to be
We're certainly excited to see what Apple has in store with the iPhone 14 – a launch event is expected early in September – but a couple of reports suggest that the iPhone 15 will include tech upgrades originally slated for this year's line-up. First up is news...
When will Apple announce the iPhone 14 event? Here’s what the data suggests
It’s early August, and that can only mean one thing: iPhone 14 event date predictions! Guessing when Apple will announce the new iPhone isn’t all that challenging — pandemics and global supply constraints withstanding. Based on a decade of dates and current conditions, here is our best guess and how we decided.
Digital Trends
How to turn off precise location on your iPhone
While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
Comments / 0