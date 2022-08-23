ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

itechpost.com

Five Reasons Why You Should Wait for iPhone 14

With just a few weeks before Apple releases the much-awaited iPhone 14, would you still be opted to get the iPhone 13?. You must have been in need of a new iPhone right now and the iPhone 13 is the latest that you can get in the market. But there are reasons why you should wait a bit.
AOL Corp

The Apple Watch Series 7 is back at its record-low Prime Day price

SAVE $120: Amazon and Walmart have the Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) on sale for its all-time low price of $279 as of Aug. 2. That's 30% off its $399 MSRP. Several major retailers seem to be clearing out their inventories ahead of this fall's new Apple Watch (Pro? Series 8?) release.
9to5Mac

Four features we expect to see on Apple Watch Series 8

In a few weeks, Apple is expected to announce the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8. Called by analysts the most important update in years for the Apple Watch, here’s what we expect to see on Apple’s new wearable coming later this fall. Same screen sizes as the previous...
CNET

Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More

Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date: When to Expect the 2022 Phone

Apple's rumored iPhone 14 might well get its reveal in just a few weeks, with many signs pointing toward an early September reveal followed by a mid-September release. These reports have been trickling in alongside rumors of the next iPhone line's design, price and new features. Apple tends to unveil...
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
9to5Mac

Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?

It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
Digital Trends

iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 could arrive on September 7

Apple is reportedly planning an event on September 7 to launch new phones and smartwatches, reports Bloomberg. Earlier this month, notable tech product leaker Max Weinbach also tweeted about an Apple event happening close to the September 6 window. The star of the event will be the iPhone 14, of course.
CNET

How to Watch the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8 Launch

There are few things that more certain in life than death, taxes and new iPhones for the fall. On time, for Sept. 7, Apple has planned what's likely to be its biggest event of the year, launching the latest iteration of its most significant product line, the iPhone. The newest...
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg

The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
CNET

Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms

With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
9to5Mac

The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike

The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
9to5Mac

Fifth iOS 16 public beta now available as final release nears

After seeding beta 7, Apple is now releasing the fifth iOS 16 public beta. As the company has reportedly finished the development of iOS 16, the operating system looks almost ready for its official release in a few weeks from now – probably after the September 7 event. Today’s...
Digital Trends

How to turn off precise location on your iPhone

While it's easy enough to turn off location on your phone wholesale, some apps won't work without location services enabled for them. Apple provides a way to get around this. With the Precise Location toggle added in iOS 14, you're able to still supply apps with a location, just not your exact one. You'll definitely be in the right town, but the company's not going to let them know you're at 13 Down The Lane Street. Here's how to get started with that.
