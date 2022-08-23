Read full article on original website
CNET
Apple iPhone 14: Every Rumor About Release Date, Price and More
Apple releases a new iPhone every year. In 2021, we got the iPhone 13 lineup, and this year we're expecting the iPhone 14. With several weeks left until the new iPhone's rumored release date, fans still have plenty of questions. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro? When will the new iPhone hit shelves? And, what will it even look like?
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 could land earlier than expected
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today revealed in his PowerOn newsletter that Apple is gearing up for the September iPhone 14 launch event. It will not be a live event apparently and Apple has already started recording it. It will be broadcasted in the first half of the next month. The Cupertino...
9to5Mac
The good news about Apple’s rumored iPhone 14 Pro price hike
The iPhone 14 will be even more expensive than its predecessor, at least according to a new report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. If he’s to be believed, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will both be more expensive than their predecessors. But the addition of a...
The Verge
What to expect from Apple’s iPhone 14 event
Apple’s iPhone 14 launch event is just weeks away, and it’s expected to showcase a range of new devices — not just a new iPhone. We’re also on the lookout for three (yes, we said three) new Apple Watch models and even a refreshed pair of AirPods Pro earbuds.
ohmymag.co.uk
Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell
Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
9to5Mac
Will iPhone 14 be worth it? Weighing features and upgrades, pricing, more
The iPhone 14 event is approaching quickly with this year’s lineup expected to include a number of upgrades and changes. While it’s easy to get sucked in by the excitement of a new iPhone, an important question to consider is “will iPhone 14 be worth it?” Follow along for some help getting your answer.
technewstoday.com
How to Record Phone Conversation on iPhone?
Android makes it easy to record phone conversations, but that’s not the case for iPhones. Apple has not added that feature yet due to legal complications. In many places, recording calls with only one party present is totally legal. But in some places, you may face serious legal repercussions. Since Apple does not allow it natively, we have to use some workarounds to record phone conversations successfully.
Phone Arena
iPhone 13 mini in 2022: Steve Jobs’ dream turned into Apple's big flop and my favorite iPhone ever
When Apple introduced the iPhone 12 mini in 2020, the company predicted that it would be “very popular”. But... that wasn't really the case. Sales figures through 2020-2021 showed that the smallest iPhone was by far the least preferred model by customers. The reason? Well, there might be a couple of them:
Apple expected to announce iPhone 14 at Sept. 7 online event
Apple is expected to announce the latest version of the iPhone in early September.
Cult of Mac
Apple already finished first iOS 16 public release
Apple is getting ready to ship iOS 16 in September and has reportedly finished the development of the first public release. Apart from iOS 16, the Cupertino giant will also seed watchOS 9 to the public next month. iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura will reportedly arrive a month later in...
iPhone 14’s September 14 launch event seems certain
A report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said a few days ago that the iPhone 14 launch event would happen on September 7th. The story followed a similar claim from a different leaker, who provided a September 6th estimate for Apple’s iPhone event this year. Gurman is back with...
9to5Mac
Is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset at the September 7 event?
It has been quite a while since rumors started hinting at a mixed reality headset from Apple. Most recently, different sources suggested that the company was going to announce this device sometime between 2022 and 2023. With a special event now confirmed for September 7, is there any room for Apple’s rumored AR/VR headset?
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta
The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 event: Apple takes you ‘Far Out’ with special AR easter egg
The iPhone 14 event is now confirmed by Apple. On September 7, the Cupertino company will hold an in-person event – which will also be streamed online – at the Steve Jobs Theater, in Apple Park. While we’re still a couple of weeks away from the keynote, Apple has continued its tradition of hiding a fun easter egg for iPhone and iPad users on the invite.
CNET
Amazon Slashes Apple Watch SE and Series 7 Prices as Apple Watch Series 8 Launch Looms
With the annual Apple September event rumored to be as little as two weeks away, we likely don't have too long to wait until Apple unveils the Apple Watch Series 8. With that device on the horizon, Amazon is clearing house on existing Apple Watch stock by offering some of the best Apple Watch deals we've seen to date on the current generation smartwatches, the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE. Prices have been cut by as much as $109, taking the Apple Watch SE down to just $210 and the Series 7 as low as $290. The discounts apply to various styles and sizes so be sure to click through the options to find your preferred configuration.
9to5Mac
Discover announces 5% cash back with Apple Pay for the holiday quarter
Discover has shared the details for its October-December bonus, opening up the notable cash back boost to countless more retailers than usual. Read on for all the details on Discover’s Apple Pay cash back 5% bonus. Discover shared the news with customers in an email and on its cash...
