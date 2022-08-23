Read full article on original website
Related
Inc.com
To Be a Better Leader, Practice Active Listening
Listening is an intentional behavior. When you listen actively, you are present and focused on what the other person is saying because you want them to feel heard and valued. When your team feels heard, they know they matter and that you welcome their input, even if you disagree. However,...
Inc.com
Don't Share a Crying Selfie After You Cut Staff
Schools trained me to identify and solve problems. To do that, teachers encouraged me to brainstorm potential solutions to a problem, calculate the costs and benefits of each, and choose the option whose benefits most exceeded its costs. When I started working, I became aware that there was another --...
Inc.com
Improve Communication by Avoiding 'Badjectives'
When I started working at Nickelodeon Online in the late 1990s, an executive gave me advice I'll never forget. "Never use the word 'fun,'" he said, challenging me to demonstrate fun through descriptive scenes, joyful details, and clever jokes. As a result of that guidance, my work was always creatively compelling and brand-specific. Writers know this technique as "show, don't tell."
Comments / 0